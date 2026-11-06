Marvel Finally Shows What Happens to Beaten Supervillain Henchmen, And Apparently They Have Excellent Insurance

Marvel Comics has a lot of books where superheroes like Daredevil, Moon Knight, or Spider-Man have to deal with minions. It happened again in a recent issue of Spider-Woman, where Jessica Drew had to deal with minions who were standing between her and Tombstone. By the time she got to Tombstone, she had laid waste to every one of the minions, leaving them unconscious and injured. When one tried to sneak up on her at the end, Spider-Woman beat him brutally in front of Tombstone before leaving. This left Tombstone impressed, and readers with a question that has never been answered. What happens to all these injured villainous minions?

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Spider-Woman #1 (2026) by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo finally showed what happens to the minions after a hero beats them up. While sometimes villains are taken to jail after a big battle, there are many cases where the heroes just leave after all is said and done. This specific issue showed what happens to the minions after the fact. They go to hospitals that are used to these cases, and they have great health insurance to cover their treatment.

Marvel Comics Minions Have Hospitals Used to Treat Them

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Woman #1 shows that someone is killing villains and putting people in danger by doing so. This mysterious villain attacked members of all the mob families in New York City except for that of Tombstone. Thinking this means Tombstone is responsible, Spider-Woman goes gunning for him. Thanks to her being bonded with the Carnage symbiote, she is a little more violent and aggressive than usual, and she wipes the floor with all the minions. After realizing Tombstone is not responsible for the attacks, she notices one of his last minions standing is coming up behind her, and she just decimates him.

The one thing that this issue shows that no other has is what happens after these battles. A nurse is at a slow hospital and gets a phone call. She snaps to attention and then has to warn a younger nurse about what is coming. She explains that when someone like Daredevil or Moon Knight needs information, and they are not nice about it, a call is made to hospitals asking them to prepare to help these injured minions. She then warns the young nurse that these are men with bruised egos and broken arms. The final warning is to look no one in the eye and not listen to what they are talking about.

Marvel Comics Minions Have Great Health Insurance

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This is interesting, but it isn’t something that should take anyone by surprise. When superheroes like Daredevil or Iron Fist are injured, the Night Nurse is there to help treat them. It shouldn’t be surprising to know that there is a similar way for the villains to get treatment as well. However, unlike the heroes who have a nurse on the inside to help them, the villains have something even better. They get real medical treatment by actual hospital staff because they have what the older nurse calls “great insurance.” It seems that minions who work for Tombstone, and likely for mob bosses like Kingpin and The Hood, all have health insurance as part of their employment.

The problem is that this didn’t help these villains in this issue. In the new issues of Spider-Woman, there is a man who is killing members of the local mob families without remorse, and these men at the hospital were no different. In a horrific scene, the men at the hospital realized they were no longer safe when this man showed up and slaughtered all the minions at the hospital, and no amount of health insurance will fix them now. Spider-Woman brutalized them thanks to the Carnage symbiote, but the new villain she has to stop goes much further than just beating them up.

This issue was brutally violent, but it was fun to have Marvel show something that was only hinted at before. It seems that, especially in the street-level comics, there are countless small-time bad guys who work for mob bosses who are often left lying unconscious after a fight. What happens to these villains? It has even been big in the movies, such as when Spider-Man finished off the Hand soldiers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Everyone is thinking about the main villain, but what about the minions? It has now been shown that they all get basic medical care, and they have great insurance to ensure they can afford it.

What are your thoughts on how minions are dealt with after they are beaten up in Marvel Comics? Let us know in the comments below.