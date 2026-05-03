5 Biggest Invincible Deaths That Haven’t Happened in the Show Yet

If there’s one thing that every Invincible fan knows, it’s that there is a lot of death in this series. Whether you’ve read the entire comic or prefer watching the show, you’re highly aware that Mark Grayson’s story is one of bloodshed, unbelievable brutality, and shocking, unexpected deaths. Hell, in the earliest parts of this series, we see Omni-Man slaughter the Guardians of the Globe, and that barely scratches the surface of the carnage in this epic. Show-only fans have seen a lot in the four seasons of the Amazon Prime series, but there are so many more deaths left.

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Needless to say, show-only fans, this is going to be a very spoiler-heavy list, so please drop out now unless you don’t care or absolutely need to know whose time is coming up soon. But for those familiar with what’s ahead, you know that some of the most heartbreaking deaths are just around the corner for the animated series. Cecil, the Grayson family’s on-again, off-again ally, is soon to meet his maker, as is Mark’s half-brother Oliver. If you’re dying to know which Invincible character’s clock is about to be punched and why, read on.

5. Cecil

The relationship between Invincible and Global Defense Agency Director Cecil Stedman has always been complicated. But for all the betrayals and bad blood between them, Invincible never wanted Cecil to die. Yet, when Invincible exposed Robot’s plan to take over the world, Robot sliced Cecil’s neck open before stomping on his head, killing him instantly. Cecil is a complex character, but he’s a real fan-favorite. Losing him is going to be a heavy moment for fans of the show, but it will really establish the stakes in the final act of the Invincible saga.

4. Oliver

Fans saw how quickly it took Oliver to grow up, which makes it all the more tragic how quickly he ends up meeting his untimely end. After reaching maturity, Oliver is used as a double agent by the Coalition of Planets to gain information on Thragg. However, Thragg reveals that he plans to kill Invincible and his family, but when Oliver intervenes to save Mark, Eve, and their daughter, Thragg kills him. It’s a heavy moment, and it really stings all the more knowing just how short Oliver’s life really was.

3. Thragg

Grand Regent Thragg was only just introduced in the streaming show, but fans already know how despicable this monster really is. Over the last half of Invincible, Thragg takes so much from Mark, and in the final battle, Invincible really lets his most bitter enemy have it. They duke it out across space and end up in the fight of their life in the Sun itself. It’s horrifying and brutal, but it ends with Mark triumphing over his nemesis. Anyone hoping that Thragg ends up paying for his sins will be happy to know he gets his in the end.

2. Robot

Show-only fans haven’t yet seen the heel-turn of Robot, a moment that really reframes the latter half of the story. But he makes for a great secondary antagonist, and in one of the comics’ final issues, Invincible and Robot fight each other in a long-overdue confrontation. Out in space, Robot tells Invincible that he’s ushered in peace, and that Invincible knows that the peace can’t last without him. So rather than destroy him, Invincible kills Robot’s body, saving his brain so it can be used to maintain the Earth’s peace. Not the cleanest kill, but a kill all the same.

1. Omni-Man

If there’s one death that’s going to hurt show fans when the series gets to it, it’s the death of Invincible’s father, Omni-Man. Nolan participates in the final battle against Thragg, but unlike Mark, Nolan takes damage too great for him to survive. He manages to cling to life long enough to have one final, heartfelt conversation with his son. I know that Omni-Man is a complicated figure and that many show-only fans are still struggling to empathize with him. But I guarantee when this death comes up, there’s going to be a lot of sobbing.

Which Invincible death do you think is going to hit the hardest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!