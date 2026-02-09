21 Years Ago Today, an Iconic Marvel Team Made Their First Appearance (And They’ve Only Gotten Better With Time)

Marvel Comics has created some of the most iconic superhero teams in comic books, including the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Avengers. The latter group, in particular, bolsters some of the Earth’s Mightiest heroes, who have become paragons of virtue and heroism across the multiverse. With such an outstanding legacy, it was only a matter of time until the next generation was inspired by the Avengers and decided to follow in their footsteps. And on February 9th, 2005, those inspired heroes came together in the form of the Young Avengers. Debuting in Young Avengers #1, this teenage superhero team quickly became one of the most important Marvel superhero teams introduced in the 21st century.

Marvel Comics has had plenty of angsty teenage superhero teams over the years, including the New Mutants and Champions. Yet the Young Avengers was the first group to have a roster whose costumes and abilities were directly inspired by the older generation of heroes. The impact the Young Avengers have had in Marvel Comics has gone far beyond just copying the success of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Despite their minimal appearances in Marvel Comics in recent years, the Young Avengers have only become more relevant in their challenge to the status quo.

The Young Avengers Include Some of Marvel’s Greatest Teen Heroes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes disbanded after the catastrophic events of “Avengers: Disassembled,” the Young Avengers emerged to fill the void. In their debut, the team consisted of Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, and Wiccan. The Young Avengers soon bolstered their ranks to include other legacy heroes like Hawkeye II, Stature, Speed, and a young duplicate of Vision. While at first, they were just teen versions of the original Avengers, their story developed in unexpected and exciting ways, taking the Marvel Universe in bold new directions that tackled themes of legacy, destiny, and identity.

Many of the Young Avengers were more than they seemed, which lent itself to great storytelling and character development. Iron Lad was a younger version of Kang the Conqueror. He assembled the Young Avengers in part to help him avoid the villainous fate of his future-self. Patriot was the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, the Black Captain America who had been forgotten by history. Hulkling was the son of Captain Marv-Vell and was a Kree/Skrull hybrid who could bring peace between the warring races. Additionally, Wiccan and Speed were the reincarnated lost sons of Scarlet Witch. All these revelations and more quickly made the Young Avengers stand out, giving them connections to some of Marvel’s biggest characters while also allowing them to grow as individuals with their own compelling struggles.

The first volume of Young Avengers was an incredible thrill ride, full of great action and heartfelt moments that made the young heroes feel grounded and relatable. Things got even better with the second incarnation that appeared in 2013. Although only Wiccan, Hulkling, and Hawkeye II returned for this new iteration, the team was bolstered by the additions of pre-existing heroes like Miss America, Prodigy, Marvel Boy, and Kid Loki. Together, the group maintained a more lighthearted tone while remaining relatable. They all struggled with their personal demons as they try to come together to defeat a nightmarish villain named Mother. The second volume puts even greater emphasis on the characters’ psychological problems and relationship dynamics, which are handled expertly and show how these heroes have matured.

The Young Avengers are a group whose every reappearance was better than the last. Every interaction felt real, and the heroes introduced became instant fan favorites. They were more than just a gimmick; they were a diverse group of superpowered teenagers who had to face physical, psychological, and moral challenges to become greater heroes.

The Young Avengers will Never be Forgotten

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Young Avengers are an outstanding team of heroes with millions of fans and have even been teased for being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Marvel Comics seems more inclined to act as if the team never existed. Since 2014, the Young Avengers have had no storyline or significant appearances, and even their 20th-anniversary reunion special was cancelled last year. While Wiccan and Hawkeye II have achieved significant independent success over the years, the other founding Young Avengers have mostly been relegated to supporting roles. Yet despite Marvel Comics’ apparent best efforts otherwise, it can never erase how iconic the Young Avengers have become, thanks in part to what they represent.

The Young Avengers is one of the most progressive and diverse teams Marvel Comics has created in recent years. Without relying on stereotypes, the Young Avengers come from starkly different backgrounds, which offer thought-provoking discussions of race, gender, and sexuality. Nowhere was that more evident than with the relationship between Hulkling and Wiccan. With their interesting personalities and organic chemistry, the pair quickly became Marvel Comics’ most iconic gay couple. The team became an even greater source of positive representation in its second incarnation, with Miss America, Marvel Boy, Prodigy, and Kid Loki all being members of the LGBTQ+ community. The Young Avengers challenged stereotypes by offering grounded, three-dimensional characterization and dynamics among their heroes that spoke to countless readers and pushed for more direct representation in Marvel Comics.

The Young Avengers, at their core, represent the best of the next generation: learning from the mistakes of prior generations to build a brighter, more accepting future for everyone. What initially seemed to be a mere cash grab, was quickly transformed by the writers into one of the most nuanced and multi-layered superhero teams in recent years. The members’ struggles with grief, fate, addiction, legacy, love, and fear made them all compelling characters who have been remembered despite their rare appearances in the last 10 years. Every hero who debuted as a member of the Young Avengers has the potential to stand among Marvel’s greatest superheroes if they were given more chances to shine and evolve. Unfortunately, Marvel doesn’t seem to have much interest in reassembling them.

Still, whether as independent heroes or as a united team, the Young Avengers are an incredible cast of characters whose legacy of representation and emotional storytelling makes them more relevant over time. Maybe someday Marvel will wake up and bring back the team that countless readers have fallen in love with.

