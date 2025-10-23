80 Years On, DC Just Rewrote Lois Lane Again (& Revealed Her Perfect Form)

Superman has been firing on all cylinders for the last few years, and the latest issue is no different. Superman #31 is a DC K.O. crossover issue, dealing with ideas brought in DC K.O. #1 and the last year of Superman. One of the best aspects of Superman in the last few years has been Lois Lane. Lois has always been a crucial part of the Superman formula, and over the last few years, she has taken on new roles in Superman stories. Lois is more important than ever, and Superman #31 brings back one of the best versions of the character.

Superman #31 is a roller coaster ride of awesome, and a big part of that is the way it shows off who Lois Lane has become. DC has spent years refining the character, and has finally given readers the best version of the character, which Superman #31 showcases: Superwoman. Lois Lane, with the powers of Superman, has been a big part of the character’s history over the decades, and Superman comics in the last year are proving that maybe she has always been a Superwoman.

Lois Lane Has Always Been Superheroic, the Powers Prove It

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lois Lane has been a superhero since she debuted; she just didn’t have powers. Lois used her intelligence and reporting skills to help people from the beginning. She was the crusading reporter who worked to root out corruption and was able to scoop Clark Kent with her stories, often doing more good for the people than Superman. She didn’t have recognizable superpowers, but in a lot of ways, her mind was her superpower. Over the years, creators would give her Superman’s powers numerous times, but all this did was prove that she could be a superhero given the chance.

2024’s Absolute Power made some big changes to the characters of the DC Universe, with powers being transferred from some characters to others. Lois was given Kryptonian superpowers, taking them away from General Zod, and donned a costume to become Superwoman. This isn’t the first time she’s been named that — the most recent time was in DC Rebirth’s Superwoman series, and the Lois Lane of Earth-3 used the name for decades — but it was great to see her use her powers against Doomsday and run out to save people all over Metropolis, just like Superman did. Lois lost these powers eventually, but Superman #31 brought it back.

Since the return of the post-Crisis Lois Lane in DC Rebirth #1, Superman comics have shown Lois in an entirely different light. Instead of just being the best reporter at The Daily Planet, she started to hang out with Superman and their son Jon Kent, getting involved in their adventures. She helped fight enemies like the Eradicator, Mr. Mxyzptlk, and Manchester Black, and even went on a trip with Jor-El and Jon through space before returning. DC decided to put Lois front and center, and this was the ultimate evolution of the character. Or so we thought.

Making Lois into Superwoman took this idea of Lois as a superhero sidekick to its logical conclusion. Lois Lane was always about helping the common man, and when given the power to be Superman, she took the same actions that Clark Kent did. I was honestly kind of disappointed when she lost the powers, because like many Superman fans, I’ve really enjoyed the more active Lois we’ve been getting since 2016 and liked the idea of her as a superhero. Superman #31 giving Lois her powers back was an exciting moment because it proves something long-term Lois fans have known forever: Lois Lane is a superhero of the highest order and always has been.

Superwoman Is What Lois Lane Always Deserved to Be

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman has the best supporting cast in comics, and Lois Lane has always been the best of them. From the beginning, Lois Lane put her life on the line to make the world better for the people of Metropolis. She was a superhero without superpowers, and DC has spent years refining that idea. Lois Lane as Superwoman is the perfect extension of who she’s always been.

We’re never going to get Lois Lane with superpowers as her new status quo. Even when it debuted as a concept in 2024, readers knew it couldn’t last. However, it does prove the one thing that fans of Lois have known for decades — Lois Lane is one of the greatest superheroes that has ever been created.

Superman #31 is on sale now.

