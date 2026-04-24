86 Years Ago, the World’s Greatest Detective Got His Own Comic & Everything Changed

Batman needs no introduction. He’s arguably the most popular superhero in the world and is indisputably one of the most influential. From radio shows to movies, Batman has been adapted to just about every form of media imaginable. He’s not just an iconic character. He’s a household name who has inspired generations of people to be better. Batman has informed the entire superhero genre, creating the template for pulp-infused mysteries that are still popular today. There’s no denying Batman’s impact or popularity, and today is the perfect day to celebrate the Dark Knight’s legacy. The first-ever solo Batman comic, Batman (1940) #1, was released on April 24, 1940.

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Batman has starred in his own ongoing for eighty-six years now, and he’s run practically uninterrupted ever since his debut. This legendary issue kick-started Batman and Robin’s decades-long journey in a book solely dedicated to them, and introduced us to some of Batman’s best stories along the way. Of course, Batman has changed a lot over the years, so let’s celebrate the mainline title’s birthday by comparing this original issue with the most recent Batman #1, released in 2025.

The Batman Who Set the Standard

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman #1 (1940), as was the standard for its time, was composed of four different storylines, with one additional one detailing Batman’s origin. This was the first telling of Batman’s iconic backstory, introducing audiences to the Waynes’ murder in Crime Alley, Bruce’s vow to battle crime, and the bat that flew through the window. Heck, we even saw Batman call criminals a superstitious and cowardly lot. As if that wasn’t enough, the other stories introduced us to Catwoman, the Joker, and Hugo Strange’s Monster Men. Strange himself had previously debuted in Detective Comics (1937) # 36.

This issue set the standard for Batman’s entire catalogue. Batman’s origin was instantly iconic, to the point where it remains practically unchanged to this day, barring details. It set up the Batman-Catwoman romance, which, of course, has carried on and off again to today. This comic didn’t start by declaring Joker was Batman’s archenemy, but, funnily enough, the Clown Prince of Crime starred in two stories. This just goes to show that he’s been DC’s cash cow for Batman to fight since day one. Overall, this issue is filled with moments destined to become iconic and is obsessed with getting the audience familiar with Batman. This issue is trying to establish new storylines and catch readers up on who Batman is.

The Batman Who Carries the Torch

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Now, let’s take a look at the most recent Batman #1, written by Matt Fraction and penciled by Jorge Jiménez. It has just a single story, following Batman as he tracks down the runaway Killer Croc. Along the way, he saves some people and contemplates the words of the newly introduced Arkham Towers doctor, Annika Zeller. Batman wonders if Killer Croc could change for the better, or if they’re all stuck as who they are. When he finally finds the villain, who acts much more like a child than a monster, Bruce decides to embrace change and comfort Croc. It ends with Bruce receiving a call from Robin, who is caught in hot water with the GCPD.

This issue’s take on Batman is very different from the original number one’s. Where the original was insistent on introducing people to Batman, this issue assumed the reader knew who Batman is and his story. Instead, it’s focused on setting up long-term stories and introducing people to this version of Gotham City. It even ends on a cliffhanger. This issue builds off of everything that previous runs and stories set up, such as Savage as Commissioner. It’s looking forward, promising readers a story that will come, instead of hooking them with instant gratification like the original. Of course, DC went all out for both issues, with generation-defining Batman artists working on both.

Batman is both similar and different in both issues. In the original, he’s jovial and eager to save the day, but in the modern one, he’s tired, having done this dance before. Still, both have a very strong core of hope. Batman is a hero through and through. He grapples with dark situations, but he overcomes them and does the right thing. He’s more alone today than in the past, as Robin isn’t working directly alongside him, but the impact of everyone around him is felt, such as with his imagining of Alfred. The modern Batman is far more willing to learn, while the original was the teacher.

Overall, while the details of how Batman perceives himself and acts are different, the broad strokes are the same. Batman has always been a hero who tries his best to bring peace to a city that is fighting against him, and one who has fought in the dark so Gotham can live in the light. You can and should read both issues and come away seeing how they are both the same character, even eighty-some years apart. Batman is the Caped Crusader, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

Which opening Batman issue is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!