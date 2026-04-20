Absolute Batman Introduces 2 Iconic Pieces of the Dark Knight’s Lore

DC Comics’ newest Batman is going all in on his crusade to stop the Joker, and two exciting reinventions of his lore are sure to help. When Absolute Batman was first introduced to the world, he was introduced as a Dark Knight who lacked what made much of the Prime Batman’s life easier. He has no family fortune, and he has no company. He’s still got plenty of gadgets and gizmos, but they’re largely made from what he can find or build without breaking his bank. But despite the lack of funds, Absolute Batman has done surprisingly well.

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Seriously, between the iconic Bat-Axe and the oversized Batmobile Batman stole, Bruce always finds a way to arm himself with whatever he needs. But that being said, there’s something for want to see some of Batman’s more traditional elements. Absolute Batman did tease the Bat Signal in its first arc, but only as a way for Bruce to send a message to Black Mask (by burning several hundred million dollars on a floodlight). But it wasn’t until the series’ most recent issue that we finally got some of the elements this comic has been sorely missing.

Absolute Batman Debuts a Brand-New Batmobile and Bat Signal

In Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Tom Napolitano, it’s just another day in Gotham. Alfred has returned from a brief trip only to find how Bruce has changed his operation in the meantime. Batman is evading the Gotham City Police Department, but instead of the huge tank we’re used to, Bruce has sunk every last dollar into creating a smaller, sleeker vehicle. The new Batmobile uses gyroscopic technology, allowing the machine to contort, survive tumbles, and change directions on a dime.

Bruce doesn’t have a name for his new vehicle, though Harley Quinn is committed to calling it the Bat-Nasty. The greatest advantage the Bat-Nasty has is that it can be disassembled incredibly fast. Bruce ducks into a corner where Harley’s gang, the Red Hoods, are waiting. Like a skilled NASCAR pit crew, the Red Hoods take the vehicle apart and hide the parts, allowing Batman to don a disguise and escape the GCPD. With the heat off, Bruce returns to his hideout (but not before briefly running into his old friend, Waylon Jones).

At their hideout, Bruce follows Jack Grimm IV’s activities, puzzled over why the shadowy billionaire has returned to Gotham and stepped into the spotlight. During his research, the screen lights up with a glowing bat symbol, a new creation by Harley. She designed it as a distress beacon that people in need can send directly to Batman’s cowl when they need help. Harley tries selling her ‘Bat Signal’ idea to Bruce, noting that it’s completely untraceable and encrypted, but Batman doesn’t exactly seem extremely enthused about the idea.

Evolvution is How Absolute Batman Will Win

One of the best things about reading Absolute Batman is seeing how Bruce continues to refine his operation. He might not have millions of dollars or a research department at his disposal. But he’s got the same grit, determination, and intelligence as the Prime Batman. Name aside, the Bat-Nasty is so much more convenient than the ginormous Batmobile. Aside from being a fraction of the size, it’s perfect for any adventures that are a bit more rough and tumble. Not to mention, it’s nice to have a little army on standby to help Batman hide his new toy.

And the Bat Signal? Bruce might not like it, but Harley’s invention is a genius way of updating his iconic communication. For one, the Prime Universe signal is limited to the GCPD rooftop, meaning Bruce could only get information on a crime well after the fact. An untraceable, encrypted signal that allows people to talk directly to Batman gives him the chance to respond much faster and not rely on the police department (who, in this universe, 100% can’t stand him). It’s a great update that puts the power to call for Batman into the hands of everyone.

I’m not going to lie, things are still rough for Absolute Batman. He’s diving headfirst into his work and trying to push his loved ones away. And that’s not even getting into the rest of the chaos that came from this issue. But it’s good to see that Bruce is continuing to tweak his operation. He’s done a lot of good in the short time he’s been an active hero, but if he really wants to defeat the corrupting forces plaguing Gotham, he needs more innovative things like the Bat-Nasty and the Bat Signal.

What did you think about the new elements of Absolute Batman’s operation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!