After 9 Years, Marvel Brings Back SHIELD, But Can We Trust Them?

The most secretive organization in the Marvel Universe is back, but I already have my reservations about them. It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a decade without Marvel Comics’ iconic S.H.I.E.L.D., but ever since the end of Secret Empire, the clandestine agency was infiltrated, it hasn’t been around. Oh, sure, some have tried to restart it, namely Maria Hill, reworking S.H.I.E.L.D. to shift solely around those with superpowers and how to protect the world from them. But with the fall of Doctor Doom, Nick Fury, Jr. is bringing back a more traditional take on S.H.I.E.L.D..

Videos by ComicBook.com

After bringing the world under his iron fist, Victor von Doom has been defeated, and the Marvel Universe is slowly returning to normal. Interestingly enough, we just saw Steve Rogers’ secret history with Doom in the current Captain America ongoing. One of Cap’s earliest missions after waking up in the modern world was going to Latveria, only to discover the United States’ role in helping Doom attain power. Now the series returns to the present, and Captain America is once again being called upon to serve his country. But can Steve trust the organization spearheading this new operation?

Nick Fury, Jr. Has Brought S.H.I.E.L.D. Back For a Very Important Mission

In Captain America #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., and Joe Caramagna, Doom is still missing, and his empire is in chaos. Worse, there are people actively campaigning to get someone to fill the void. Latveria is on the brink of civil war, so the U.N. wants to assemble a coalition to seek out any weapons Doom may have left behind there before either side can use them. However, the Superhuman Borders Act prevents the U.N. from sending superheroes to act in its interests. But as a soldier, Captain America is perfect for this coalition.

Steve agrees to meet with the man in charge of this operation, Nick Fury, Jr. Cap has his reservations about S.H.I.E.L.D., given how the last iteration went down. But Fury is confident since this new S.H.I.E.L.D. is smaller and more mission-oriented. Rather than soldiers, Fury has assembled a few hired guns who will only do what they’re paid to do. However, Steve reveals that he’s not in a place to do a mission like this. But then Cap finds out that General Ross is also planning a mission into Latveria, one far more aggressive than Fury’s.

So Captain America agrees to work alongside S.H.I.E.L.D., though he’s not sure how he feels about working with a collection of mercenaries rather than soldiers, especially Red Widow. The team’s mission is to storm Latveria while Fury secretly looks around for the weapons hiding in the city. Cap reiterates that he refuses to be used, and Fury does his best to convince Steve that they’re fighting for the same side. So the team’s mission begins, but as they head out to Latveria, SHIELD is interrupted by the Red Hulk, who says that the United States is taking over the operation.

Captain America is Keeping SHIELD at a Distance (And for Good Reason)

This issue really emphasizes Steve’s reluctance to work with S.H.I.E.L.D.. It’s not that he doesn’t trust Nick, but Cap has been fooled by government institutions before, and it’s really starting to wear on him. Plus, he’s going back to Latveria, and in the first arc of this series, we saw how horrified Steve was that his country was actively involved in propping up a dictator like Doom. Steve is always going to love his country and the ideals it represents. But he’s finding it harder and harder to place his trust in institutions like SHIELD.

And let’s be frank, it doesn’t help that Fury’s new S.H.I.E.L.D. is smaller and rounded out with hired guns (going so far as to hire people like Red Widow). Hiring people whose only concern is being paid might sound like a good way to create a truly neutral entity, but it’s understandable as to why that makes Steve uneasy. What if a better offer comes along to one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new members to turn against their team? I can appreciate Nick trying to keep S.H.I.E.L.D. small and focused, but Captain America is right to be wary.

Maybe it’s because of what went down the last time Steve went to Latveria, or maybe it’s because Armageddon is fast approaching. Either way, something seems off here, and I don’t know if Captain America can trust this new S.H.I.E.L.D. as much as Fury wants him to. I don’t doubt that Fury genuinely wants to stop the worst from happening. But I can’t shake the feeling that this new S.H.I.E.L.D. is already hiding some secrets, and if there are, it’s going to put Captain America in a very awkward spot when those secrets finally come out.

What do you think about the return of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!