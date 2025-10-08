DC Just Killed 9 Justice Leaguers, Including 1 of the Trinity

The DC Universe just collided with Darkseid’s Absolute Universe in the pages of DC K.O. #1, and that was only in the first 10 pages. Over the course of the next 30, fans see an army of powerhouse DC superheroes and supervillains attempt to survive a brutal gauntlet in order to compete for a chance to save their universe from Darkseid, and not everyone makes it out alive. In fact, along the way, 9 heroes end up dying, including 1 member of DC’s iconic Trinity, which no one ever saw coming. There will be big spoilers for DC K.O. #1 from here on out, so you’ve been warned.

Before the actual tournament begins, the heroes have to actually make it through a portal and into contention, and the path there is pure chaos. Before you know it, several heroes are already gone, including Adam Strange, Ambush Bug, and Shazam. That sets up the most shocking death right before the portal closes, as Batman is stopped by a harpoon through his chest thanks to the Joker.

Batman did play a big part in the issue leading up to this moment, as he is continually on Superman to be in this tournament to win, as that will be the key to saving everyone and our universe as a whole. It goes against Superman’s nature to do that, especially when he’s up against his allies and friends, but Batman keeps hammering the point home that he’s going to have to get over it if everyone is supposed to come back from this. His final words to Superman are going back to this message, and Superman seems to finally start listening as he takes out a multitude of people to get through the portal in time.

DC K.O. Kills 9 Heroes, and It’s Only the First Issue

To say we were shocked that Batman is out of the fight already is an understatement, and it stings even more knowing that it was The Joker who took him out and that he did so right in front of Superman. Batman wasn’t the only hero to fall though, and there were some other Justice League heavy hitters who were taken out before Superman made it through the portal.

One of the highest-profile deaths that essentially happened off-screen was Green Lantern Hal Jordan. Jordan is included in a series of panels where the heroes are being overwhelmed, and it’s implied he might die, but we don’t actually see it happen or what led to it. Instead, his death is confirmed by the cover to DC K.O. #2, as he’s one of the statues we see of the fallen heroes.

The same goes for John Stewart, who we don’t even see much of in the battle before it’s confirmed he’s dead in the same cover. One person we do see get axed is Shazam, who is knocked out of the tournament in the first moments of the battle by a massive mace pummeling him into the ground.

Traps take out Damage and Adam Strange, while Green Arrow is taken out by a barrage from Omega Demons. Batman is taken out by Joker as the villains make their unexpected appearance in the fight (they were supposed to have been off the board completely), and in the final moments, we see Blue Beetle and Jordan taken down. That leads to a death toll of 9 so far, and 32 champions are left to possibly win this and either set the universe right or twist it in their disturbed image. Here’s who’s left and who has already fallen.

DC K.O. Deaths (So Far)

Shazam

Ambush bug

Batman

Blue beetle

Hal Jordan

John Stewart

Adam Strange

Green Arrow

Damage

DC K.O.’s 32 Champions

Joker

Star Sapphire

Flash (Jay Garrick)

Vixen

Green Arrow (Connor Hawke)

Etrigan

Superman

Cheetah

Hawkman

Lobo

Zatanna

Power Girl

Plastic Man

Batwoman

Starro

Big Barda

Lex Luthor

Harley Quinn

King Shark

Aquaman

Black Lightning

Supergirl

Firestorm

Damian Wayne

Giganta

Captain Atom

Swamp Thing

Cyborg

Red Hood

Guy Gardner

Metamorpho

Wonder Woman

DC K.O. #1 is in comic stores now.

