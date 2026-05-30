5 Best DC Comics of May 2026, Ranked

Comic books always push forward and always put new stories on the shelves. Dozens of new comics come out every week, and even more every month. DC, in particular, constantly releases new comics structured around its superhero universe. The vast majority of DC’s comics focus on its main superhero universe, with an occasional side universe or two getting focus. DC released forty-six new comics in May 2026, cataloguing thirty-four ongoing series and twelve limited series. DC is in a true renaissance right now. With so many high-quality comics releasing every month, it can be overwhelming to find the ones most worth a read on a limited budget and timeframe.

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That’s exactly what we’re here to address today. We’re going to look at the five best comics that DC released this month and rank them to explain exactly why these are the cream of the crop. Frankly, the majority of DC’s monthly library is definitely worth picking up at some point, so narrowing this list gets harder every month, but these books have risen to the top of the pile by the narrowest margins. Without further ado, let’s discuss the DC books that you need to read for May 2026.

5) Superman #38

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Prime Time is here again, and it continues to be one of the most fun comics on the shelves. This issue is all about Prime connecting to Witchfire and getting dragged into a massive, glorious fight that puts his insane strength and Dan Mora’s unreal skills to the test. I feel like this is the weakest issue of this arc, but even still it’s an absurdly fun book that dissects the psychology and place a character like Superboy-Prime has in the DC Universe and as a character we read about. It’s pure adrenaline and whimsy that makes me feel like a kid reading his first comic again in the best way possible, and still finds time to set up the absolutely painful climactic fight that is sure to come in the next two issues.

4) Absolute Martian Manhunter #11

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

John Jones is a man in the midst of a mental breakdown, and his struggle to hold his family together hits an all-new snag as the end draws near and he is forced to face two life-altering revelations. This issue throws us knee-deep into the despair that has hung over the entire second half of this series, facing it with the same esoteric discussion and absurdist art that elevates this series to the next level. This penultimate issue ends in one of the greatest cliffhangers and plot twists of the year that completely recontextualizes the last four issues. I can’t wait to finally see how this story ends, and this issue gave us the perfect set-up to it.

3) Absolute Superman #19

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

King Shazam has officially emerged in the Absolute Universe, and this issue proves that he’s a greater threat than anything we’ve seen before. The fight between Superman and the Absolute Black Adam is bigger and grander than I could have imagined, effortlessly raising the scale to world-shattering consequences without losing that human heart that drives every character. Steel is the breakout character. His new backstory perfectly fits into the book’s themes and provides a perfect, normal point of view for the war of veritable gods that will change everything next issue. The art and scale of this conflict are next level, and I cannot stress enough just how hype this issue gets me for what’s coming next.

2) Absolute Batman #20

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue builds on the terrible revelation and tragic death at the end of the last one, and continues to shove Batman deeper and deeper into the abyss of dread. Absolute Scarecrow continues to prove that he’s the scariest interpretation of the villain of all time, stealing the show every time he’s on panel. We see Batman pushed to his breaking point, grappling with the weight of his new role as Gotham’s savior mixed with the struggle of isolating himself. Just when the cracks in his armor threaten to rip him apart, he’s hit with the Absolute Robins. This is the precursor to Batman’s greatest defeat yet, and it’s a hype ride that builds tension with its panelling like nothing else can.

1) Absolute Green Arrow #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This gore-filled, politically-charged murder mystery comes out of the gate swinging for the fences. We’re thrust into the mind of bodyguard Dinah Lance, an ex-MMA fighter forced to protect the smarmy rich to afford her dad’s cancer treatment. When Green Arrow cuts his way into the plot with murder and torture on his mind, we’re treated to a wonderful display of raw gore juxtaposed with ponderings on what justice should look like when the rich control the system. It questions how far anyone can go before justice becomes vile, and how the potential for that lives in every one of us. The set-up for a wonderful, terrifying mystery has completely reinvented a classic hero, and I’m definitely here for it.

Which DC book do you think is a must-read this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!