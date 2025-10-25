DC Just Made Lois Lane A Bigger Part Of Superman’s New Origin

Superman has become one of the best solo titles on the market. The book has has given readers the kind of big superhero action they expect from the Man of Steel, all while building the various members of Superman’s supporting cast. Superman has become extremely important to DC’s current events, helping set up DC K.O. Superman #31 takes place during the events of DC K.O. #1 with Superman and the rest of the heroes dealing with the threat of Darkseid. As the denizens of Earth are evacuated, Lois Lane takes a detour to the Fortress of Solitude and learns something about her husband and his life that she never knew before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fortress of Solitude has been one of the most important aspects of Superman’s life. It is the last legacy of Krypton, made for him by his parents to help him have a better life on Earth. The Fortress is home to not only Superman robots, but also a computer system programmed with the memories of Jor-El and Lara. These AIs have talked with Superman and his friends for years; while they aren’t technically sentient, they are as close as they can get. Lois learns something amazing about them, one that will change the way you look at the Fortress of Solitude.

Lois Lane Gives Superman a Reason to Be Better

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lois Lane has grown so much in the last few years. She’s become an equal partner with Superman, the two of them working together to save the world whenever they can. Superman #31 sees Lois go to the Fortress to learn whether anything in its database will help Superman and the heroes. She first speaks to Jor-El’s hologram, who doesn’t know any new information to give her, and begins to glitch. As Lois worries that she’s broken the Fortress, a hologram of Lara shows up.

This hologram begins their conversation by saying, “You love my son.” From there, she says something that I never expected to see in a Superman comic, telling Lois that she hoped that Superman would find her. Now, obviously, I don’t think this means that the AI could see the future and knew about Lois. What it does mean, though, is that Lara had hoped that her son would find someone who loved him completely. The Fortress has been watching Lois Lane for years, and her relationship was Superman awakened something in it.

Jor-El and Lara had to program the Kryptonian sunstones to create the Fortress. The two of them downloaded their memories and personalities into it. So, Lara would have had to program the Fortress to watch Superman and the people he brought there, all to see whether one of them truly loved her son. There was an entire part of the Fortress’s computer that was created to do this, and to unlock a part of the system that would tell that person Lara’s own memories. The Fortress was meant to do everything for Superman that his parents would have done if they were there.

Lois learns that while the Kryptonians didn’t know the name Darkseid, there were stories of a “final god” that would rise one day to destroy the universe. Lara learned about it during her time as a historian, with readers getting to see those events in Justice League: The Omega Act, and Lois learns that the Fortress computer thought that Superman and Doomsday were related to the threat, with Doomsday created to be the champion used against the final god. It plays perfectly into the events of Superman over the last year, and show just how important Doomsday really is to the Man of Steel’s life.

Superman and Lois Lane’s Relationship May Have Just Saved the World

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There’s just something about the idea of Lara El creating a subroutine in the computer of the Fortress of Solitude that would measure how much someone loved her son. It’s very much the kind of thing that Jor-El and Lara would have done, but it also feels a little bit out of left field. The information about Doomsday that Lara gave Lois — that Doomsday was created to battle against the final god — may prove to be the most important information that the Fortress ever gave someone, and it only gave it because of love.

Superman and Lois Lane have what many people, including myself, believe is the best relationship in superhero comics. They fit together perfectly, two puzzle pieces that fit together despite their very different beginnings. Their relationship has done the DC Multiverse a lot of good over the years, and Superman #31 proves that they have a love so powerful that even a computer can see it.

Superman #31 is on sale now.

What do you think about the relationship between Superman and Lois Lane? Is it your favorite? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!