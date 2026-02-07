DC Just Replaced Superman as Lex Luthor’s Best Nemesis

Lex Luthor may be Superman’s most notable foe, but there’s another opponent out there in the multiverse that really manages to fill the void. Whether you’ve been reading comics for years or you just saw last year’s Superman film, one truth is that Lex Luthor positively hates the Man of Steel. Whether it’s because of xenophobia or sheer jealousy, Lex can’t stand Superman and has dedicated his life to getting rid of the hero and proving to the entire world that Lex is indeed the superior specimen. But what happens in a world where Lex isn’t around to antagonize Superman?

In the Absolute Universe, Superman has only been around for a few years and, up until recently, he’s mostly kept to himself. Though Lex Luthor does exist in this world, the two have never crossed paths, nor have they developed the intense rivalry they’re known for. But that doesn’t mean that Superman isn’t getting on people’s bad side. In fact, after kicking his heroism into high gear after the defeat of Ra’s al Ghul, he’s being taken to task by a fellow hero. But is this hero an ally, or are they here to stop Superman by any means necessary?

Hawkman Arrives, and He’s the Perfect Opposite to Superman

In Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra, and Becca Carey, Hawkman formally introduces himself to the Man of Steel. However, Superman’s not taking their meeting seriously, interrupting the conversation to head off and save people. Hawkman levels with Superman, telling him about his history as a hero, but more importantly, how dangerous the job is. Hawkman says that people rush way too fast into the job and only end up getting killed. Wanting better for Superman, Hawkman offers to assist Superman and help him become the kind of hero that fits in the Absolute Universe.

However, Hawkman’s idea of heroism greatly clashes with Superman’s, as the former tells the junior hero that instead of fighting big names like Lazarus, Superman should be working with them. Superman, naturally, balks at the idea of doing such a thing, but Hawkman tells Superman he needs to look at the bigger picture. But Superman can’t think about the big picture as Metropolis is being attacked by the Absolute Parasite, and he heads off to save the city, dragging Hawkman with him. Hawkman really doesn’t appreciate that and uses his oversized mace to hit Superman upside the head.

Superman is shocked that Hawkman doesn’t care about the monster destroying Metropolis, but Hawkman is determined to make Superman see his way. This triggers Superman, who blasts the senior hero with his heat vision. But Hawkman counters using his mace, which even manages to negate Superman’s sunstone dust cape. Despite Kal-El’s sheer power, Hawkman is way more skilled and experienced. That said, Superman gets one solid punch in, knocking Hawkman through several buildings. However, the two have to stop their battle when they notice Parasite, who’s grown to the size of several buildings and is consuming innocent civilians.

Absolute Hawkman is a Dark Mirror to Absolute Superman

After his appearance in Absolute Evil last year, we all kind of knew what to expect from Absolute Hawkman. While he may consider himself one of the ‘good guys’, his perspective is pretty warped. After all, he killed Oliver Queen, who threatened to take down a billionaire sex-trafficker. And in this issue, Hawkman encourages Superman to collaborate with Lazarus Corporation, the same company that is actively destroying the planet and did everything it could to weaponize Kal-El. From Hawkman’s perspective, being a hero means reinforcing the system as it was designed and working to protect the status quo.

But that doesn’t work for Absolute Superman. He is very much someone who wants to change the system. He sees how corrupt and broken the world is and is actively working to change it. It’s a noble purpose, but in the Absolute Universe, the bad guys are running the show. And as the old saying goes, ‘might makes right’, at least as far as Hawkman is concerned. What we have here is a genuine ideological clash over what heroism actually means. Is it protecting the system, or is it doing what one knows is right?

This is a fascinating dynamic and, honestly, a lot better than most of Superman’s conflicts with Lex Luthor. While I’m sure the Absolute Universe will produce an interesting take on Lex (as implied by this issue’s cliffhanger ending), Superman and Hawkman are on two different ends of the spectrum when it comes to the right approach to being a hero. It’ll be interesting to see what comes next as they face their first supervillain together. While the Prime Superman has never been able to change Lex’s mind, maybe the Absolute Superman will end up helping Hawkman see the light.

