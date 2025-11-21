Every Absolute Hero, Ranked By Their Threat Level

The Absolute Universe reimagined classic DC heroes by putting them in brand-new, much darker situations. Instead of the world revolving around hope, it is instead pushed forward by Darkseid’s evil. Heroism has become a small rebellion instead of the norm, and with that, the heroes had to get completely overhauled to handle their new threats. The villains have gotten more dangerous than ever before, but in turn, so have the heroes. Even though they’ve lost core parts of their characters, they’ve risen to overcome their challenges and win in the end, because this is still a superhero story. So, with all that said, why don’t we rank the current Absolute heroes in terms of how dangerous they are?

For this list, we’ll specifically only be looking at the headliners for each currently ongoing Absolute title. While some of them have started to introduce other heroes, such as the various Lanterns in Absolute Green Lantern and Harley Quinn in Absolute Batman, it’s best to keep things simple and only focus on the fully established heroes who are pushing the story forward. This also isn’t a list debating who’s strongest, but who could pose the biggest threat if they turned evil. With that established, let’s get into it.

6) Batman

The Absolute Dark Knight is far more violent than his mainline counterpart. This Batman is a gosh darn brickhouse in a suit, standing at six feet nine inches and weighing four hundred twenty-one pounds. While the original focuses on what violence is necessary and always moves like a tactician and a leaf on the wind, this Batman is a bulldozer. He charges forward and pounds into his opponents with zero remorse. His weaponry is far more brutal, including a flamethrower, and his chest symbol is literally an axe, which he uses to cut off limbs.

However, this Bruce lacks the endless resources, experience, and equipment of the original. This Batman is still definitely a threat that can bring down an insane amount of criminals on his own, but he is still bound by human limits. The other members on this list, however, can cause far more damage than any normal human should be capable of.

5) Martian Manhunter

John Jones and the Martian can be a deadly duo, if they choose to be. Of course, John lacks the usual strength and physical powers that make the mainline Martian Manhunter so powerful, but he makes up for it with the Martian’s telepathy. The Martian is capable of diving into the minds of anyone close to him and changing things, having an impact on the people themself. So far, he’s exclusively used this power to help people heal from the trauma of their lives and the White Martian’s machinations, but assuming he has the same capabilities as the White Martian, then this duo could cause some serious damage.

As of now, it’s unclear what the upper limits of John and the Martian’s limits are, but they’ve demonstrated that they have the capacity to psychically tear apart whoever they need to, even if they choose not to. It’s possible that the Martian requires a host, and thus, they can be stopped if something happens to John. While trained, he is still very much a normal man and could easily be killed. Still, if these two can hide out, they could unleash death and anarchy in the streets better than anyone else.

4) Green Lantern

While the exact limits and specifications of how the Absolute Green Light works is unknown, based on what we’ve seen, Sojourner’s Green Lantern powers are at least similar to the Prime Universe’s style. Using nothing but her will, Jo can create anything that she can imagine, fly faster than the eye can follow, and take an absurd amount of damage. The usual Green Lantern power rings are some of the strongest weapons in the universe, and there’s no reason to believe that the Absolute versions are any weaker. Based on everything we’ve seen, they even have the potential to become more powerful, given that their power is tied to understanding the emotion and spectrum of light.

The biggest thing holding Jo back is that she doesn’t know how to make the most of her powers yet. She’s untrained and has a lot to learn about how her powers work, but once she figures it out, she should be just as strong as any mainline Green Lantern. The GLs are people you never want to be on the bad side of, and Jo’s constructs and raw determination more than show you why.

3) The Flash

Wally West’s speed is very different from the typical speedster in DC. Instead of being connected to the Speedforce, this version of Wally’s powers seemingly comes from an alternate dimension. Instead of simply moving faster, Wally’s powers are tied to time and energy. Still, that doesn’t stop him from being able to move faster than anybody else in the world, which has always been the Flash’s number one weapon. Alongside his usual speed, Wally also sports an as-yet uncontrollable ability to see potential futures. We still don’t know how or why, but Wally’s consciousness is constantly being pulled across time and space to different moments.

This connection to time could imply a potential control over it as his powers mature, but we’re here to focus on what heroes can do, not what they could do. Wally’s shown the ability to absorb energy, though it’s very possible that only applies to those affected by the same energy he was. Regardless of any potential energy or time powers, the Flash is still the Fastest Man Alive, and once he gets going, there’s nobody who can touch him. If he went bad, he could take down thousands of people in seconds. He could take down most people before they could even blink, and that’s terrifying.

2) Superman

There’s no need to explain why Superman is one of, if not the most powerful, hero of all, even in the Absolute Universe, although this version does have some distinct advantages and disadvantages over his counterpart. This Superman has spent much less time under Earth’s sun, meaning that he runs out of power much faster and has less control over his abilities. However, his sentient costume, Sol, makes up for everything he lacks. The red dust cape is capable of expanding and forming into any shape or size for both offence and defence, and has shown that it’s capable of protecting the entirety of Smallville at once. Sol regulates Kal’s energy and can even cover him in armor in Tornado Mode, which amps his power and protects him.

It goes without saying that Superman could rip the planet apart on his own. The entire story of Absolute Superman so far has been Ra’s and Darkseid’s attempts to turn Superman into the perfect killing machine, knowing that nobody could stop him. Superman, in every incarnation, is bound to be the strongest hero around, but this version only takes second because he lacks the experience of the original. This Superman doesn’t have the years of training that most other versions do, and that brings him down just enough for our number one hero to take the top spot.

1) Wonder Woman

Our number one spot goes to none other than Wonder Woman. Diana’s natural strength puts her on at least the same level as Superman, and she sports more than her fair share of other abilities. This Wonder Woman is a witch raised by Circe, and so she’s become a master of magic. Her spells can do anything from deafening an entire city to making her giant sword into a skyscraper of death. Then there’s her lassos. We only know the capabilities of two so far, but the Nemesis Lasso can inflict pain equivalent to a person’s sins, and the Sacrifice Lasso transformed her into a massive Medusa that killed the Tetracide with a single look.

What really pushes Wonder Woman into the most dangerous spot is her absolutely deadly training. She was trained by the goddesses to be the ultimate warrior, receiving instruction from Artemis since she was a child. Wonder Woman is possibly the greatest fighter in the Absolute Universe right now. Combining her incredible strength, insane magic, killer training, and knowledge about realities beyond human comprehension, Diana is easily the most dangerous person around. It’s a darn good thing she’s a hero.

So there we have all six of the current Absolute heroes, ranked by their threat level to the world if they turned evil. Do you agree with this list, or think someone else should take the top spot? Which potential future hero do you think stands a chance at taking the top spot?

