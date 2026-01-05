5 Absolute Universe Moments That Defined DC’s New Fan-Favorite Imprint

Was there anything cooler this year than all the amazing things that happened in DC Comics’ Absolute Universe line? 2025 was the first full year for this strange, new world, and I think we can all agree that the Absolute series did not disappoint. Even though Darkseid shaped this world to put the heroes at a massive disadvantage, taking away things like their friends and families, they all still rose to the occasion and fought back against the darkness. It hasn’t been easy, but hope is slowly growing in the Absolute Universe as the heroes continue to rise.

It hasn’t all been easy, and in fact, some of the most memorable moments highlighted just how much of an advantage the villains have in this world, such as the creation of the Absolute Justice League. But, despite the obstacles, there have also been moments that proved not all was lost in this world, such as Absolute Batman’s amazing triumph over Bane. For better or worse, these are five moments from the Absolute Universe that defined the line in its amazing and groundbreaking debut year.

5. Absolute Bane and Batman’s Final Battle

Absolute Bane is by far the toughest challenge Batman faced so far. After Bane nearly broke him in Ark M and Bane mutilated Bruce’s friends, Batman challenged Bane to a final public confrontation. Batman hit Bane with everything he had, from dropping a building onto him to siccing the Absolute Killer Croc on him, forcing Bane to push his Venom infusions beyond the maximum capacity. But he fell into Batman’s trap, allowing Bruce to dose Bane with even more Venom, overloading Bane’s system and reducing him to nothing more than a nervous system. Talk about absolute badass.

4. The Absolute and Prime DC Universe Meet

I think we all thought it was going to be some time until the Absolute Universe ever encountered the Prime Universe. But that changed with May’s Free Comic Book Day special, which featured the Absolute Mirror Master come face-to-face with his counterpart from the neighboring world. It was a very shocking moment, and strangely enough, we still don’t know anything about this moment. We don’t know how Prime Mirror Master discovered the Absolute Universe or what the two discussed. But judging by his cameo in Absolute Flash, it seems like Absolute Mirror Master is making big plans for both worlds.

3. The Absolute Justice Society Forms

Everything is upside down in this world where tyranny and corruption are the status quo. But just as the heroes assembled to protect the status quo in the Prime Universe, so have the villains united to ensure their way of life isn’t threatened. The Absolute Evil one-shot detailed a private meeting of villains like Veronica Cale, Ra’s al Ghul, and the Joker, where they agreed to form a ‘Justice League’ and work together to stop the heroes. These villains have way more power and influence in the Absolute Universe, and there’s no telling what this Justice League is capable of.

2. The Absolute Joker Reveal

Ever since Absolute Batman #6, people knew that something was up with the Joker. And after a perplexing cover art reveal, we finally discovered the truth. The Joker is Jack Grimm, supposedly the latest member of the Grimm media dynasty. But as we learned in Absolute Batman #15, there’s more than meets the eye. Grimm has found the secret to extend his lifespan, and underneath his pretty boy looks is a 15-foot-tall monster that hunts and kills people on his many private islands. We’ve yet to see him confront Batman directly, but he’s gonna be a real challenge.

1. Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman’s Team-Up

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It was a tough year filled with obstacles for the Absolute heroes. But hope is still possible, and nothing showed that better than Absolute Wonder Woman #15, which saw Diana seek out Batman for assistance in investigating the mark of Hecate in Gotham. Though it turned out to be a ruse by Grimm and Cale to take them both out, Wonder Woman and Batman survived because they had each other. While the heroes are still at a massive disadvantage, this team-up showed that they can make a serious change to the Absolute Universe.

What was your favorite Absolute Universe moment from 2025? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!