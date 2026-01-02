In 2025, DC Brought Back a Secret Green Lantern Superpower That’s Ripped Straight from Marvel Comics

A Green Lantern’s power ring is often described as the most powerful weapon in the DC universe, and a major part of the reason why is the nearly limitless potential each ring possesses. That also hinges on a wielder’s imagination and creativity, and that can vary quite a bit from Lantern to Lantern. As a result, we’ve seen a number of creative uses of the power ring over the years, and one particular superpower was just brought back in a major way, a power that was originally pulled straight from a major Marvel hero.

In DC’s Green Lantern Corps #11, Kilowog and Guy Gardner are leading a training session with several other Lanterns on the topic of Energy Twins, and you’d be forgiven for not knowing what that is. Kilowog and Gardner reveal that an Energy Twin is when a Lantern projects their soul outwards, creating a green version of you that can only be seen by Guardians and other Lanterns. While that ability has been used before the Green Lantern stories, its return spotlight is also a reminder that it’s an ability based on Marvel’s Doctor Strange and his far more famous ability of Astral Projection (or Astral Form).

How Marvel’s Doctor Strange Influenced DC’s Green Lantern Superpower

As Gardner and Kilowog explain, an Energy Twin is a construct from the soul, and the energy being created is actually faster than the speed of light. You also have to have a strong connection with your inner self to create an Energy Twin, but Kilowog mentions this is a reconnaissance skill only due to the fact that you can’t affect things directly while in this form. Your body is also asleep and unable to do anything while projecting, and if that sounds familiar, it’s understandable why.

The concept that more people are familiar with is tied to Marvel’s Doctor Strange, where it’s referred to as Strange’s Astral Form. Strange actually utilized this ability in his very first appearance back in 1951’s Strange Tales #110, and he’s utilized it many more times in the years since. When you start comparing, the base rules are the same, as both have the same effect on the user’s body and are capable of high speeds, with Strange being able to travel at the speed of thought. Strange is also invisible, but this is where some of the changes start to show.

While Energy Twins are only visible to Guardians and other Lanterns, Strange’s Astral Form can be viewed by anyone of Strange’s choosing, and he can speak to anyone he chooses as well. There’s also the fact that Strange can cast spells in the astral plane, but neither ability has the power to directly affect something in a physical way. Now this ability is getting some shine again in Green Lantern, and it will be interesting to see if it gets a welcome upgrade or even just a level up to get it on par with Strange’s skillset.

