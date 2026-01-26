Marvel Just Remade a Disappointing MCU Movie (And It’s Way Better)

It’s not controversial to say that Captain America: Brave New World was a disappointing movie. Being Sam Wilson’s first movie as Captain America, it was naturally under a lot of pressure to sell to audiences that he could carry the mantle as well as his predecessor. Unfortunately, instead of a movie about the new Captain America defining what his shield stood for and showing everyone what the American Dream should look like, it was a mediocre clash with the Leader and Red Hulk that fizzled more than exploded. The movie made a whole lot of promises that excited fans, but ultimately failed to deliver on most of them. Now, however, Marvel just took a second crack at this idea, and it’s much better than before.

Instead of a movie, this time the story takes place right in the comic books, and stars the original Captain America, Steve Rogers. Chip Zdarsky’s run on Captain America (2025) has been making big waves with its modern retelling of Cap emerging from the ice in an immediately post-9/11 world, and it’s aiming even higher than ever by pitting Cap against Red Hulk in the ruins of Latveria. Both men are fighting for a future they believe in, and unlike the movie, this comic seems poised to deliver on all the political drama and intense action that this type of story deserves.

Fighting For Different Definitions of Freedom

After the events of One World Under Doom, Latveria was shunted into political turmoil. Given his experience in the country, Steve was approached by two different parties, both intent on settling the Latverian situation before any of Doom’s numerous world-ending weapons fell into the wrong hands. Nick Fury Jr. had risen SHIELD from the ashes once again. Instead of a massive organization, he reimagined it as a small strike force of people he could trust, and he wanted Cap at the head of this mission, done at the U.N.’s behest. At the same time, General Thunderbolt Ross wanted Steve on his team for when he busted into Latveria and established what he considered a “proper democracy.”

Obviously, Steve and Ross never saw eye to eye. The Red Hulk was always more concerned with keeping America on top than on the right track, which had always been Steve’s number one priority. In the end, he turned down Ross and joined up with Fury, intent on securing the deadly weapons hidden in Castle Doom. He led his elite team of heroes and mercenaries, making sure to impress on them that their main mission was protecting people, not getting power for any nation. Steve stressed the importance of helping people above all else, but unfortunately, that put him at odds with Red Hulk, who smashed his way through Steve’s team. He figured that if Cap wasn’t with him, he was against America, and that nobody else should control Latveria.

Captain Versus America

Brave New World was perfectly set up as a political thriller, superhero adventure. Ross had been elected president, and Sam had to establish what he stood for as the new Captain America. Unfortunately, its themes were hampered by a surface-level plot and resolution. Thankfully, this comic rendition does not have that problem. Captain America has always represented the idealized version of America. He is a hero in ways that all of us should strive to be, but fall short of so very often. He constantly emphasizes the importance of kindness, knowing that freedom at the price of another’s suffering isn’t freedom at all. If that puts him at odds with the very country whose flag he wears, he’s more than happy to demand that it do better.

Ross, meanwhile, doesn’t care about what America stands for so much as he cares about the country’s success. America is the land of the free, so whatever actions he takes in the name of securing that freedom are justified, because America is the good guys. Much like the movie promised, this is a clash of what America is versus what it should be. Ross is everything dirty and corrupt about the American military, while Steve is constantly pushing the country to remember that helping those less fortunate and defending their freedom is always more important than power.

This kind of clash is inherently charged with so much tension, and the comic is delivering on every front. Both sides’ perspectives have been firmly and painstakingly established and justified, all while the clock ticked ever closer to the inevitable boom. In power, Captain America doesn’t hold a candle to the Red Hulk, but he’s going to fight anyway, because there are people who need to be protected. This is a fight that is equal parts ideological and physical, and makes perfect use of both characters’ long history and political stances. This is heating up to be one of the most intense Cap stories of all time, and I cannot wait to see what happens next.

Captain America #6 is on sale now!

