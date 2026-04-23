One Year Later, DC Officially Makes Superman’s Justice Gang Canon

If you liked the Superman reboot and its Justice Gang team, you’ll be happy to know that the team is officially DC Comics canon. For those who never saw the film (seriously, watch it, it’s awesome), it introduces a proto-Justice League known as the Justice Gang, though several of the members disagree with that name. Brought together by Maxwell Lord, the team consists of Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and, eventually, Metamorpho. While I loved the team and their parallels to Justice League International, it was a bit jarring since, in the comics, there isn’t a Justice Gang.

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That said, it is a new day in the DC Universe. In the wake of DC K.O., massive changes have come for the entire superhero community. With Superman passing on Alpha Energy to the Omega Tournament’s fighters, heroes and villains have received visions instructing them of what to do so they can be ready for Darkseid’s next attack. There have been so many changes since the end of DC K.O. as everyone is scrambling to prepare for the dark future ahead of them, and that includes Guy Gardner, who’s forming a special crew for a special purpose.

Guy Gardner is Heading into Space with the Justice Gang

Justice League Unlimited #18 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ariana Maher, the team’s senior leadership makes a formal announcement to the entire League. They inform everyone that yes, they will be allowing villains to join the team as part of a new rehabilitation initiative, but discord is already starting to surface among the lower-ranking heroes. As everyone is brought up to speed on how the new program works, Blue Beetle is searching for Guy Gardner, wanting to know what vision he received after the Omega Tournament.

After Blue Beetle laughs at Gardner’s vision of being the ‘pope’ of the Green Lanterns (which is true), Guy gets ready to head out into space. He’s transferring the Power Bank, a device meant to return powers to any hero that loses them, to Oa so it can be under the protection of the Green Lantern Corps. Thankfully, Guy isn’t handling this mission alone as Mister Terrific boards the ship with Hawkgirl, revealing that they, along with Metamorpho, are accompanying the hotheaded Green Lantern.

Now I know that, alone, it’s kind of flimsy to say that Guy going out into space with these specific heroes makes the Justice Gang canon. Thankfully, there was more evidence in DC Comics’ July batch of solicitations. This plotline with Guy, Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho is going to be going on for a few issues, and in the solicitation for Justice League Unlimited #21, the solicited text specifically says “Guy Gardner has screwed up – and now his Justice Gang is caught in the middle of a war…”. So yes, the Justice Gang is, in fact, canon now.

Synergy Doesn’t Have to Be a Scary Thing

I’ll admit, I’m not exactly a fan when comics attempt to synergize with movie or television adaptations. Historically, it’s been more of a Marvel problem than a DC one, though the latter is occasionally guilty of it too. While I get the idea behind synergy and how it’s meant to draw in new readers curious after seeing the latest superhero film or TV show, it always feels like it’s trying to chase a very specific market at the expense of readers who are following comics on a month-to-month basis.

That being said, I’m not exactly worried here. It’s not like DC is having Guy go out and start his own superhero team as a rival to the Justice League (though, I could certainly see that). And as far as I can tell, this Justice Gang thing is probably going to last for five or six issues, just enough for a trade collection. It’d be much more problematic if the Justice Gang became the sole focus of Justice League Unlimited, but it’s just one story in a book starring literally dozens of other heroes.

While synergy can be a bit iffy if executed wrong, I don’t see a problem with how Justice League Unlimited is doing it. These guys are teaming up for one adventure, and chances are they’ll all probably go their own way after it’s all said and done. So, as Guy Gardner and his new mod squad assemble, I think it’s best to just sit back and see what DC does with the new Justice Gang. At the very least, you know we’ll get some good Green Lantern chicanery.

How do you feel about the Justice Gang being DC Comics canon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!