The Absolute Universe Finally Sets Up the Real Justice League

In the Absolute Universe, nothing is how it should be. The world is pointed towards evil, with corrupt billionaires and monsters controlling the world. Heroism is a new, fragile thing, instead of a legacy of constant love and endurance. Most different of all, however, is the brand-new Absolute Justice League. While the Prime Universe’s Justice League is composed of the world’s greatest heroes, the Absolute version was formed when the world’s worst villains came together. They see the heroes as unnatural disruptions to the status quo, the very embodiment of injustice, so their working together to defeat them is saving the world, enforcing justice. But finally, the true Justice League might be on the way.

Absolute Wonder Woman #15 gave us the first team-up between Absolute heroes, seeing the Princess of Hell and the Dark Knight join forces to solve murders across Gotham, seemingly done in Hecate’s name. The first issue of this two-part crossover not only established Wonder Woman and Batman as an incredible duo that we need to see more of, but sowed the seeds for the arrival of the real Justice League. The heroes have fought on their own for too long. It’s about time they join forces, and Wonder Woman thinks so, too.

An Absolute Team-Up to Set the Stage

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman traveled to Gotham City seeking Batman’s help. Three murders were committed in the city, all leaving behind the mark of Hecate. While initially wary, the Amazonian Princess quickly earned the Dark Knight’s trust, and he agreed to assist her in looking into it. He led her to the site of the most recent murder in Slaughter Swamp, unaware that they were walking into a trap set by the Joker and Veronica Cale. The murder was clearly staged to draw in the two heroes, using the symbol of Hecate in a way no true follower would. They followed the trail to an abandoned church, where several witches were chanting a spell around a golem made from the victims’ stolen body parts.

Because she was born from clay, the ritual to control golems was able to mind-control Wonder Woman. She just barely managed to dissipate her magic arm before she attacked Batman. He is an incredible fighter, but he was way out of his depth against the Last Amazon. Right as she was going in for the killing blow, Batman managed to use the trinket Diana had previously given him to summon her to free her from the control. Together, the heroes managed to escape the church before it exploded. It was a clear trap meant for both of them, and while they rested in the snow, Wonder Woman brought up how they would need many more allies if they were to save the world.

She produced a flash drive put together by the scientist she previously saved from Area 41’s maze. It held all the information gathered on the world’s heroes. Not just Wonder Woman and Superman, but even characters like Green Lantern, the Flash, and potentially more. Wonder Woman believes that they will all need to work together and that she and Batman will be good friends in the future, despite their surface differences. She entrusted him with this information so that he could come to this conclusion himself, and she left him with a smile as he wished her happy holidays.

The True Team of Heroes on the Horizon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Not only did this issue give us the first Absolute hero team-up, but it also set the stage for both Batman and Wonder Woman to interact with the other heroes in the future. This is the beginning of the superhero community being formed. We can expect to see Wonder Woman meet other heroes, and potentially something like the meeting of the Absolute World’s Finest in the not-so-distant future. These team-ups will likely start small, no more than two heroes working together at a time. It’s obvious to assume that the first three-hero adventure will be the Absolute Trinity, but they will most likely all meet individually before working together.

So far, the heroes of the Absolute Universe have been scattered. True to the ethos of the universe, heroism has been on the run and operating as small pockets of upheaval in a very, very large system. Where the villains have always had resources and endless allies on their side, the heroes are limited in scope and impact. That makes them coming together all the more important, but also that much harder. Even if they join forces, they would lack the public support and resources of the mainline Justice League. They would be outlaws and criminals with none of the institutional power the original had.

As of yet, they wouldn’t even be able to call themselves the Justice League. Beyond the name being taken, they are the farthest thing from a league imaginable. They are individual actors who will need to learn to see the bigger picture and how they can fight as one against their common enemies. Still, although there are clear challenges ahead of them, this was the first step in what’s likely a long road to the real Justice League forming. Perhaps they’ll take that name for themselves, or adapt a villainous team’s name to suit them. I can’t imagine they’ll call themselves something like the Injustice League or the Legion of Doom, however, so it’s most likely they’ll pick a new name that we’ve never seen before.

