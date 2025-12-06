5 Heroes That Need to Appear Next in DC Comics’ Absolute Universe

I think it’s fair to say that DC Comics’ Absolute Universe has been an outstanding success. When DC Comics launched the new line in 2024, I don’t know if anyone could have predicted just how well-received series like Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter would be. I think part of the success of the line is due to the restraint DC Comics has shown with it. After all, we’re only a little over a year into the line, and we’ve only seen a handful of heroes make their debut in the Absolute Universe.

To be fair, we have started to see new heroes emerge, like Absolute Catwoman and Absolute Zatanna. But there are still so many cool heroes that have yet to make their debut. While I don’t think there needs to be a rush on introducing more heroes in this world, I do think it would be nice to eventually see more allies join Absolute Superman, Flash, and the others, and see what kind of challenges await them in this universe. Read on to discover 5 heroes that positively need to debut in the Absolute Universe.

5. Aquaman

This one just feels obvious to me. We have six of the seven founding Justice League members with their own Absolute Universe title, but poor Aquaman has been left in the cold. But Absolute Wonder Woman recently featured the Atlantean Clea, who broke out of a secret prison to return to her people. Perhaps this is laying the groundwork to debut an Absolute Aquaman? I don’t need Arthur to have a book, necessarily, but it would make things feel right if the Absolute Universe made room for Aquaman.

4. Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle has always been a fascinating character to me, and I think the Absolute Universe could do great things with Jaime Reyes. While I’m admittedly more of a Ted Kord stan, I think Jaime and his connections to the Scarab and the Reach could make him an interesting addition to this world. We haven’t seen too much of the cosmology of the Absolute Universe, and a hero like Blue Beetle is perfect for giving us a look at what the furthest reaches of space are like in Darkseid’s world.

3. Black Canary

Black Canary is another personal favorite of mine. I just love her ass-kicking methods and her unique Canary Cry power. I think she’d fit in really well in this world, especially if she popped up as an ally to Absolute Batman (after what happened to Oliver in Absolute Evil, she’s not working with Green Arrow). The Absolute Universe needs more street-level heroes, and with a world as corrupt as the Absolute Universe, Black Canary would be the right person to help make this broken world a little bit better.

2. Green Arrow

Sadly, the Absolute Universe had an Absolute Green Arrow for about five minutes before his head was bashed in by Absolute Hawkman. But we do know that a Green Arrow miniseries is coming next year. The question is, who’s going to pick up the mantle? Roy Harper was confirmed to exist, so he’s a likely candidate. But perhaps Connor Hawke or Mia Dearden, or someone traditionally associated with Oliver, can fill the gap. Either way, the Absolute Universe needs an Emerald Archer, so whoever ends up taking Oliver’s gimmick better be prepared for the fight of their lives.

1. Shazam

The Absolute Universe is dark, and what it needs more than anything is a little bit of light. Who better to bring that than Billy Batson and his powerful alter ego, Shazam (or Captain, whatever he’s called these days). I’m sure the Absolute Universe would throw some kind of hitch to Billy’s dynamic with his better half, but I think we’ll get one in some form or fashion. And hopefully, when Shazam arrives, he’ll be just like the Prime Universe version and be the smiling champion that this dire world deserves.

What hero do you want to see in the Absolute Universe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!