The Bat-Family is DC’s Biggest Problem, But Not for the Reason You Think

Despite the inflammatory nature of that title, I do love the Bat-Family’s role in DC Comics. When it comes to superhero families, they’re one of my favorites. I mean, who could hate the entire Bat-Family? They’ve got such a great collection of colorful personalities that work in gripping crime stories or all-ages comics like Wayne Family Adventures. All that said, there is a major problem with the Bat-Family, at least, a problem with how they’ve been utilized in recent years. Trust me, I think most Bat-Family stans are going to see where I’m coming from.

Now, if you’ve been keeping up with modern-day Batman stories, you know that it’s not uncommon for the Bat-Family to have disagreements (I mean, what family doesn’t?). But the thing is, superhero families, especially this one, can’t just disagree with one another. They end up fighting each other a lot. And for some odd reason, it’s only been happening more and more frequently in books. In fact, DC Comics just had two consecutive weeks of books that featured Batman fighting his family, and, well, it’s starting to feel a little tired at this point, right?

DC Can’t Stop Making Batman Fight the Bat-Family

We just saw the latest chapter of the “Hush 2” (or “H2SH”) saga in the recently released Batman #162. We all knew a bigger fight was coming as the previous chapter featured a battle with Batgirl and ended with Bruce being confronted by more Bat-Family allies. And yes, there is a skirmish between the team, and I’m not going to lie, seeing Batman stun Batgirl really rubbed me the wrong way. Bruce even contemplates that what he’s doing will seem heartless and that he absolutely hates the choices he’s making. Doesn’t stop him from making them, though.

And what’s bizarre to me is that this is a week after the release of DC K.O. Knightfight #1, which featured another inner-Bat-Family conflict. Batman ended up in a future, alternate Gotham where Dick Grayson had become Batman, but only after he and his Bruce had a major falling out. Inevitably, the two Dark Knights fought, and during the confrontation, Batman notes how much he hates fighting with his family (only to reveal that in this Gotham, Bruce is supposedly responsible for the deaths of Jason, Tim, and Damian).

Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like we’ve been seeing so many stories that feature Batman fighting with the people he’s closest to that simultaneously emphasize his guilt for doing so. It wasn’t that long ago that we got the “Gotham War” crossover, which had Bruce doing some seriously messed-up things to his family, from nearly getting his partners arrested to mentally reconditioning Jason. And of course, when Bruce eventually comes to his senses, he discusses the pain he feels when he hurts his family, a pattern that’s become frighteningly familiar.

The Constant Fights are Holding Batman and His Allies Back

Now I’m no stranger to comic books, obviously. I know that conflict is what drives stories, and it can’t always be the heroes fighting the villains. Sometimes families fight (granted, they generally use their words), but disagreements are what make team dynamics interesting and engaging to read. But at a certain point, we have to ask, what is this pattern ultimately doing to Batman and the Bat-Family? Because to me, no matter how different the particularities of these stories are, they’re all treading the same toxic ground, and I feel like they’re not really evolving.

I love Batman stories, and I really do think the Bat-Family is a good team. But I think we’re all a little tired of seeing Bruce pitted against the people he considers his children. So many of these stories make it clear that Batman doesn’t want to fight Dick or Damian. And yet, stories continue to place him in situations where he does. When you’re a dedicated Batman reader (and let’s face it, that’s a sizable contingent of DC Comics fans), it’s kind of hard to believe in Batman’s guilt over these confrontations when they just keep happening.

Is it any wonder why a series like Wayne Family Adventures is so damn popular? It’s able to portray the Bat-Family as stable and loving, with clear communication with one another. There are disagreements and spats, sure, but it’s nothing like what we see in the mainline DC Comics. Even in the Prime DCU, other superhero families can get along just fine without their leading figure being forced into a fight with their partners. So why is it that the Bat-Family is stuck in this loop of fighting and forgiveness?

I know this isn’t the case with every Batman title DC Comics is putting out. But this pattern is noticeable when it pops up, and fans everywhere are starting to pick up on it (and they’re not crazy about the cycle either). I’m not saying the Bat-Family should never have conflict, but I don’t think we need fights whenever it pops up. The team is full of emotionally intelligent people, and they’re all smart enough to avoid pointless fighting. DC Comics really needs to avoid the instinct of having the Bat-Family spar, because that’s the only way they’re going to grow as a team.

