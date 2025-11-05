DC K.O. Knightfight’s Batman Vs Batman Throwdown Delivers An Electric Battle For Legacy (And We Don’t Know Who To Root For) (Review)

DC K.O. came out swinging with an epic first issue that saw a number of characters eliminated from the tournament, a tournament, mind you, where the winner will decide the fate of the universe. Those are grand stakes, so it was truly shocking when Batman was taken out so early. That brings us to DC K.O. Knightfight #1, which takes a powerhouse team and answers the question of what does the man who has a plan for everything do when he’s faced with something no one can possibly plan for, especially when it hits too close to home. This what-if scenario taps into Batman’s legacy and his own mortality while also getting to cut loose with a bonkers concept, creating an unpredictable side story that is thoroughly entertaining.

It doesn’t hurt that DC brought a dream creative team to Knightfight, which features the talented crew of writer Joshua Williamson, artist Dan Mora, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Tom Napolitano. Williamson and Mora have worked wonders on Superman already, and seeing them together on Batman is a dream scenario. Mora and Farrell are dynamite together, bringing this futuristic Gotham to life with eye-popping blues, greens, yellows, and reds, and Napolitano’s lettering is out of this world, immersing you every step of the way.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Mora and Farrell’s Artwork Is Simply Stunning On Every Page Doesn’t feel directly connected to DC K.O.’s main story…yet A compelling look at Batman’s legacy from a different angle Damian’s the heart of the Bat Family…100% Correct

Part of what makes something like Knightfight appealing is the bigger mystery to it all, as there is no shortage of questions that populate within the first 10 pages. What is this mysterious time and place our Batman finds himself in, and how does he get back home? Why is he called The Bat Who Fell, and what caused him to go down the road in the first place, and who on Earth is this new Batman trying to take him down? While some of those are answered, others are left open-ended for the moment, and the constant guessing as the story moves forward is part of what keeps you locked in.

The action sequences are especially thrilling, especially after several story twists reframe how you look at Batman’s opposition. Something feels off, and yet the more you learn, the more you question if it’s actually off or if Batman is truly responsible. The actual Batman vs Batman aspect of the book hits hard too, and Mora and Farrell were made for sequences like this, crafting a frenetic battle that feels like it takes on new meaning as more and more details come to light.

The city itself feels especially unique compared to Gotham’s of the past, and the various character designs and overall look of the world all feel truly connected and fully realized, which is impressive given that we’ve only seen this world for less than an issue. Williamson continues to add new questions to the mix through Batman’s internal monologue, but the exchanges between Batman and one key character are just as compelling, though I won’t spoil who that is right here. As for that ending, well, I won’t spoil that either, but needless to say, I have to know exactly what went down and how this world came to be, because the hooks are already in.

Now, while Knightfight is fantastic, it still doesn’t necessarily feel like a must-read in terms of the main DC K.O. event…yet. Those who read Williamson’s Superman series on a regular basis know that he’s one of the best at planting seeds of ideas early and then bringing them back into the picture when you least expect, and they always pack a punch when they return. While it doesn’t feel critical to the main event at the moment, that could easily change by the time the series concludes, so I’m not passing judgment on that just yet. Even with that one caveat, Knightfight #1 is a visual stunner that delves into how Batman sees himself and the lengths he might go to in order to persevere that vision, and I’m incredibly curious to see how the series answers the compelling questions it’s put on the table.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Joshua Williamson

Art By: Dan Mora

Colors By: Triona Farrell

Lettering By: Tom Napolitano

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 is in comic stores now.

