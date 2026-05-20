10 Best Alternate Marvel Superhero Costumes From the Ultimate Universe

Marvel Comics with its new Ultimate Universe is nearing the end of one of its best projects in recent years. For two years, Marvel has been exploring this parallel universe created by the villainous Maker, an evil version of Mr. Fantastic. In this universe, ruled by the Maker and his world government council, many iconic characters were prevented from becoming superheroes. As with the original Ultimate Universe, Marvel has used this parallel Earth to develop engaging reimaginings of some of its best characters. And with these reimaginings came all-new and exciting alternate costumes that are both familiar and unique in their own special ways.

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Although the Maker intended that there to be no superheroes in his world, the rebel Iron Lad still managed to ensure that many of characters would get a second chance to become the heroes they were originally destined to be. And with their late starts to heroism came awesome new costumes.

10) Wasp

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When the Maker prevented the creation of Ant-Man and Wasp by orchestrating a car crash that caused Hank Pym severe brain damage, thereby ensuring he would never develop the size-altering Pym Particles. However, the hero Iron Lad gave both Hank and Janet super suits so they could become superheroes. Wasp’s costume definitely is one of the best suits the heroine has ever worn. With a striking black and yellow color scheme, mechanical wings, and a collapsible helmet, Wasp’s suit is a perfect amalgamation of her main universe, original Ultimate Universe, and MCU costumes. Janet always wanted a life full of excitement, and this suit lets her have it in style.

9) Maystorm

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Without Professor X or Magneto, there are no leaders for mutants to rally behind. Instead, the few surviving mutants must band together to protect each other from villains. One of the Ultimate Universe’s few original characters, Maystorm, is a Japanese mutant who possesses weather-manipulating abilities like her idol, the freedom-fighting Storm. Maystorm’s design clearly shows her infatuation with Storm; as an example, her white hairstyle is very reminiscent of the Mistress of the Elements. Maystorm’s classic Japanese schoolgirl uniform also features striking weather motifs, such as lightning bolts. Her uniform, modified with a sleeveless jacket and numerous chains and buttons, represents her optimism and her willingness to break societal conventions to help others.

8) Green Goblin

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In the Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker wasn’t bitten by the radioactive spider until he became an adult with a family and kids. In the meantime, New York City’s primary defender was Harry Osborn, aka the Green Goblin. Unlike his main universe corrupted counterpart, Ultimate Green Goblin is a hero. When Tony Stark went missing, Harry had Dr. Otto Octavious repurpose one of the hero’s old suits of armor. The final product was the Green Goblin armor and glider. The suit perfectly blends the designs of the Green Goblin and Iron Man. This fusion not only makes Green Goblin look stronger but also more heroic, as he appears more like a knight in shining armor than a cruel monster.

7) Venom

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Instead of belonging to Eddie Brock or any number of recognizable hosts from the main Marvel Universe, the mantle of Venom in the Ultimate Universe belongs to Richard Parker II, Peter Parker’s son. In this universe, the suit isn’t an alien Symbiote, but instead a nanotech suit with an advanced A.I. Initially, Peter Parker was given the suit along with the radioactive spider by Iron Lad. However, the suit was soon passed on to the teenage Richard, who gave it a black makeover. While the suit normally looks like the classic black Spider-Man suit, when Richard is in mortal danger, it transforms into a hulking and monstrous form, with giant teeth and tendrils. It’s a clever way to merge the two iconic Venom designs from the main universe.

6) Hawkeye

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The Clint Barton of the Ultimate Universe tossed his bow and arrows in the trash; in his place, a young non-binary, two-spirit Native American named Charli Ramsey took up the Hawkeye mantle. Hawkeye, like many other heroes, joined the superhero team the Ultimates to battle the Maker. Their armor has an amazing purple, blue, white, and black color scheme that’s both familiar and unique to previous Hawkeye incarnations. Additionally, numerous design aspects, such as the fringe on the pants, the bird pattern on the shoulders, and feathers in the hair, are references to Hawkeye’s Native American heritage. This new version of Hawkey is among the best new characters introduced in the Ultimate Universe, and their costume is a brilliant blend of different generations and cultures.

5) She-Hulk

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In the Ultimate Universe, She-Hulk had one of the most striking reimaginings. Instead of Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk mantle belongs to Lejori Zakaria. Born on an island in the Pacific Ocean, Lejori’s home was used as a testing site for gamma bombs. One of the lucky few to survive and have her body enhanced by the radiation, She-Huk became a leader and hero for her people. This version of She-Hulk features a unique design that draws on her Pacific Island heritage, with traditional robes and patterns. Lastly, her immense size and gray skin both make her look more threatening while also making her strength abundantly clear. Overall, her appearance demonstrates that she’s a fierce and compassionate warrior who will do anything to protect her homeland.

4) Hulk

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Instead of a simple-minded brute, the Hulk of the Ultimate Universe is a calm and collected yet vicious dictator. A member of the Maker’s Council, the Hulk of this world is the leader of China and a cult. Possessing a keen and psychopathic mind, the Hulk made himself even deadlier by becoming a master martial artist. His design reflects this mastery, as he wears garb one would expect of both a monk and a cult leader: an open-sleeveless vest, baggy pants, and a shaved head with what appears to be a gem at the center of his forehead. His grey skin is also a clever nod to the grey-skinned Hulk split-personality of the main universe that’s smarter and crueler than the standard Jolly Green Giant.

3) Wolverine

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The Wolverine of this world became the brainwashed assassin for the tyrannical Eurasian Government led by Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red and was named: the Winter Soldier. Wolverine’s suit emphasizes that he’s a mind-controlled mutant stripped of his humanity and individuality. Along with a full-face mask that’s reminiscent of a muzzle, Wolverine is given a terrifying red-and-black suit that represents the cold-blooded killer that he has become. Additionally, the presence of a giant red star on his chest perfectly conveys his status as an assassin for the Eurasian Government. It’s a menacing costume that shows what happens when the X-Men don’t back Wolverine and provide him a moral center.

2) Doom

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When the Maker created the new Ultimate Universe, he decided to have fun with the newly created alternate version of himself. In this universe, the Maker ensured that the Fantastic Four would never gain their powers, leaving Reed Richards as the only survivor. The Maker took his powerless counterpart and tortured and brainwashed him into becoming a docile version of Doctor Doom. However, Doom would eventually escape and join the rebellion against Maker. Doom’s outfit is equal parts awesome and tragic. To see a version of Reed forced to wear the armor and garb of Doctor Doom is deeply unsettling. Additionally, the blue color scheme of Doom’s costume reflects both his heroism and the potential life that was stolen from him by the Maker.

1) Iron Lad

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To save the world from the Maker, Howard Stark, aka Iron Man, entrapped himself and the villain in a massive dome. With the Maker’s return imminent, the heroic Doom passed Howard’s technology and armor onto Howard’s son, Tony. Using his father’s resources, the young billionaire designed his own armor and became Iron Lad so that he could gather heroes to fight the Maker. Iron Lad sports an incredible suit that pays homage to both the Silver Centurian and original Iron Lad armors from the main universe. It both perfectly reflects his role as the Ultimate Universe’s greatest hero while hinting at his potential destiny as the future villain Kang the Conqueror.

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