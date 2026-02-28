10 Best Fighters in the Avengers Comics

The Avengers have been sold as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes right from the beginning, and that has given readers a certain expectation for their comics. The team was created to put together the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe, and to have them face off against the greatest threats ever. Their comics were meant to be action extravaganzas, pitting them against villains that no hero can beat on their own and giving readers the kind of drama you can only get when all the biggest heroes and villains are together. The Avengers are all about the fight, and readers have seen some of the greatest battles of them all in their adventures.

Over the years, we’ve seen some of the greatest fighters in the Marvel Universe both as members and enemies of the greatest team on Earth. These heroes and villains have mastered the combat arts and are some of the most formidable fighters in comics. These ten characters are the best fighters in Avengers comics, combatants who can face off against anyone.

10) Ultron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Avengers face the deadliest villains and few of them are more dangerous than Ultron. The mad android isn’t some lithe martial arts-mastering robot, but an unstoppable powerhouse on another level from most beings on Earth. He’s strong enough to tangle with the most powerful Avengers and his adamantium skin makes him into one of the sturdiest fighters on Earth. He’s armed to the teeth and as brutal as they come. He’s not some amazing, well-trained fighter, just a machine that wants to destroy everything living in front of him, but he’s a solid, deadly warrior who can take any beating and keep coming.

9) Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daredevil isn’t known for being an Avenger, but he was a member of the team in the early ’10s. He was supposed to be a founder of the New Avengers, but readers guessed that (it was funny that Marvel got mad about it; we knew Daredevil writer Brian Michael Bendis was writing the team, the hero was in the first three issues, and there was a mysterious ninja in the solicits), and he wouldn’t join the team until after Siege. Matt Murdock is one of the greatest fighters in the Marvel Universe, his skills allowing him to beat enemies he shouldn’t have a chance against. He made for an amazing Avenger, and immediately joined the ranks of the greatest fighters in the team’s history.

8) Moon Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Moon Knight is a Marvel icon, even if he’s never been an A-lister. The Fist of Khonshu is a man with as many personalities as most people have pairs of shoes, and is one of the most violent heroes in New York City. Moon Knight faces some tough customers, and is one of the most brutal fighters around. He’s skilled and strong, and is looked on by the people around him as a loose cannon. He’s joined several rosters of the Avengers over the years, and his “everything and the kitchen sink” fighting style made him one of the team’s wildest cards in battle.

7) Shang-Chi

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Shang-Chi is so well-trained in the martial arts, that it’s basically a superpower at this point. He’s worked as a spy and superhero for years, and has faced off against some of the most formidable heroes and villains in battle. He only had a short stint as a member of the Avengers during the Incursions, and his lack of superpowers meant that he needed help from Iron Man, who created special weapons for him, to hang with the team. However, his skill was never in question, he just needed the boost.

6) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is fight. Logan has been fighting for his life since his teen years, and has become one of the most legendary fighters on Earth. He’s mastered numerous martial arts, is a trained soldier and spy, and has mastered basically every weapon. His healing factor and adamantium skeleton make him an unbeatable fighter, allowing him to take a beating before getting his shots in. He’s faced off against universe-shaking threats with the X-Men and the Avengers, proving that he’s one of the greatest fighters on the planet.

5) Hercules

Image Courtesy of MArvel Comics

Hercules is the son of Zeus and has been battling evil for millennia. He’s a master of Greco-Roman wrestling and the various fighting styles of ancient Greece, able to use numerous melee weapons at an expert level. He’s superlatively powerful, and that added to his millennia of experience has made him into one of the most formidable members of the Avengers. He’s often looked at as a lesser Thor, but that ignores just how good he is on his own. He can face off against anyone out there, and there’s a good chance that he can beat most of them.

4) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is the God of Thunder, and much like Hercules he’s spent centuries battling evil. He’s fought elves, trolls, dwarves, demons, dragons, and basically any monster you can imagine, beating them all and saving the ten realms. He’s faced off against armies of foes, and is a master of combat. His godlike powers definitely give him a head’s up on his enemies, but his experience and skill are what truly makes him dangerous. He can overpower anyone, but he can also outfight all but the best out there. He’s one of the team’s heaviest hitters and one of their most skilled.

3) Taskmaster

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Taskmaster has one of the coolest abilities in comics, and it’s made him one of the greatest fighters ever. The mercenary has “photographic reflexes”, meaning that anything he can see he can copy. He can shoot arrows like Hawkeye, throw a shield like Cap, use a hammer like Thor, and the rest, becoming one of the most formidable villains out there. He can’t replicated their powers, obviously, but the fact that he can match just about anyone he’s seen in a fight (and he’s seen them all) with a very small amount of prep time makes him one of the most devastating fighters around.

2) Kang the Conqueror

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kang the Conqueror is one of the most powerful Avengers villains out there, and easily one of the greatest fighters in the history of the Marvel Multiverse. Kang has devoted himself to becoming the greatest conqueror in human history, and has traveled the time stream defeating everyone he can, gaining weapons and skills he’s needed to win. He’s killed basically every hero and villain you can think of in alternate timelines, mastering the techniques needed to defeat the greatest warriors in history. He loses a lot, so it might not seem like it, but he’s an amazing combatant.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is the ultimate fighter in the Avengers comics. He’s not as experienced as teammates like Wolverine, Thor, and Hercules. He hasn’t mastered as many martial arts as someone like Shang-Chi, and he’s not an innovator of violence like Moon Knight. However, that doesn’t change just how skilled he is. He’s a master of defense and offense, and is a perfect leader. He’s so devoted to the ideals of freedom for all that he’s forged himself into an unstoppable warrior, and is the greatest fighter around.

