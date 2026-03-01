10 Best Hulk Stories in Marvel Comics History

Ever since his debut in 1962, the Hulk has stood among Marvel Comics’ strongest and most psychologically complex characters of all time. When Bruce Banner, the mild yet brilliant scientist, was exposed to gamma rays in an explosion, his life was forever altered as his suppressed rage was given physical form in the shape of a well-nigh unstoppable green goliath. Even as a founding member of the Avengers, the Hulk has always been an outcast for his monstrous appearance and bad temper. On top of action-packed superhero tales, many of the Hulk’s stories delve into horror and a deep psychological introspection on the nature of humanity. A hero who blurs the line between man and monster, the Hulk is at the center of some of Marvel Comics’ best storylines.

The Hulk is more than just a big, dumb brute who smashes bad guys. He’s a deeply complex character with many equally nuanced tales. These stories are centered on the classic green Savage Hulk, Bruce Banner, or the numerous other personalities that make up the character’s psyche. The best Hulk stories involve the Jolly Green Giant fighting his inner demons, the society that scorns him, or horrifying monsters who test his might.

10) “Return of the Monster”

After the Hulk is wrongfully blamed for the death of a child, Bruce goes on the run and starts hitchhiking across America. Hiding from the military and a pair of deadly assassins, Bruce must wrestle with the overbearing guilt he feels for the devastation the Hulk causes every time he emerges. Additionally, he keeps getting help from a mysterious ally known only as Mr. Blue. Throughout the story, Bruce often finds himself in perilous situations where he must question whether releasing the Hulk is worth evading capture. A tragic tale that analyzes Bruce’s psyche, “Return of the Monster” does a great job summarizing how the Hulk is a curse that has ruined Bruce’s life.

9) “Days of Rage”

Bruce is constantly terrified of losing complete control of the Hulk, and “Days of Rage” sees his worst fears realized. In this story, Bruce had taken full control of the Hulk’s body but was scared that his split personality would resurface. The demon Nightmare would use these fears to possess the hero, turning him into a mindless monster. In this state, the Hulk fights everyone, including the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D., Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. All these heroes fall to the corrupted Hulk’s limitless power and savagery. The Hulk battling other heroes has always been one of his most fun storylines, and “Days of Rage” delivers spectacularly.

8) “Always on My Mind”

Even though Abomination has been a rival to the Hulk for decades, his status as the hero’s archenemy wasn’t truly cemented until the “Always on My Mind” storyline. Abomination viewed himself and the Hulk as inhuman monsters, so he was furious when his rival managed to settle down and marry Betty Ross. In an act of unbelievable cruelty, Abomination murdered Betty by poisoning her. Eventually, Betty’s father, General Ross, manipulates Bruce into retaking his Hulk form to get revenge on Abomination. What follows is a gripping, heartbreaking, and action-packed tale of an emotional showdown between the Hulk and Abomination. It’s a tragic tale of a hero losing his one chance at finding happiness.

7) Ultimate Wolverine vs Hulk

The Ultimate Universe allowed writers to tell grittier, more violent stories about their favorite characters, so naturally, they reimagined one of Marvel’s most intense rivalries and made it even more epic. Wolverine and the Hulk have been fighting since the X-Man’s first appearance, and the miniseries Ultimate Wolverine vs Hulk was a compelling reimagining of their initial encounter. In this universe, the Hulk is an evil cannibal, and Wolverine is tasked with killing him. The fight starts with the Hulk ripping Wolverine in half, only for the feral mutant to regenerate and get up for round two. Ultimate Wolverine vs Hulk is pure over-the-top violence in the best way and offers some of the best action in the Ultimate Universe lineup.

6) Hulk: The End

In one of the most depressing Hulk stories, Hulk: The End imagines a distant, bleak future in which only the green goliath remains. After an apocalyptic nuclear holocaust, the Hulk is left as the last human on Earth. However, even in this barren wasteland, the Jolly Green Giant isn’t alone. Still in their endless argument, Bruce has completely given up and wants to die, while the Hulk stubbornly wants to live and be left alone. Throughout the grim tale, the characters give their respective thoughts and perspectives on the state of the world and their relationship with one another. It’s an incredibly sad story with an even sadder ending that masterfully plays with what Bruce and the Hulk desire most, and whether it was worth it in the end.

5) Hulk: Gray

When the Hulk first debuted, he had grey skin, but by the next issue he was redesigned into the Jolly Green Giant we all know and love. Hulk: Gray reimagines and expands on the Hulk’s origin story and his initial time as a gray monster. While receiving therapy from his friend and psychiatrist, Doc Samnson, Bruce recounts his first transformation into the Hulk and his subsequent need to go on the run to avoid capture by the U.S. military. Hulk: Gray offers a more grounded, somber look at the Hulk’s origin, while also exploring Bruce’s reaction to, and introspection of, the traumatic events that changed his life forever. This miniseries does an excellent job exploring the initial days that shaped the Hulk.

4) Future Imperfect

Another dark future storyline, Future Imperfect, introduced one of the Hulk’s most iconic alternate versions. During a time when the Professor Hulk persona was in control, he was transported 90 years into the future, to a world reduced to a nuclear wasteland. Even worse, Professor Hulk meets his evil older counterpart: Maestro. It’s revealed that after a nuclear war, the Hulk went mad, abandoned his Bruce persona and became a brilliant and vicious dictator who killed most of the world’s heroes and ruled the city of Dystopia with an iron fist. Joining a rebellion, Professor Hulk must use all his brains and brawn to defeat this terrifying possible future version of himself who had abandoned his humanity.

3) Immortal Hulk

Spanning 50 issues, Immortal Hulk is one of the most impactful Hulk runs in history. Immortal Hulk tackles complex themes of identity, regret, death, and rebirth with terrifying cosmic and body horror. The story centers on Bruce and the Hulk discovering that they, and all gamma mutants, are immortal. Gamma radiation is discovered to be linked to the eldritch monstrosity, the One Below All. When gamma mutants die, they go to the Below Place, where they can come back to life by going through the Green Door. In addition, Immortal Hulk brings back many iconic personalities like Joe Fix-It, Green Scar, and the Devil Hulk. It’s a perfect tale of cosmic and existential horror that takes the Hulk in a bold new direction.

2) World War Hulk

In World War Hulk, the Jolly Green Giant decides to finally strike back against the world that constantly abused and demonized him. After the events of “Planet Hulk,” where the Illuminati exiled him to the planet Sakaar, the Hulk returns to Earth to have his revenge. Joined by his army of Sakaarian warriors, the Hulk starts hunting down every member of the Illuminati, specifically Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Black Bolt. Every hero who desperately tries to stand against the revenge-fueled Hulk and his horde is brutally defeated. Although the Hulk is well-known for his anger, World War Hulk has the green goliath reach new levels of unadulterated fury that threatens to destroy the entire planet in his quest for vengeance.

1) “Planet Hulk”

On Earth, the Hulk was a monster, but on the brutal alien planet Sakaar, he becomes something more. In the critically acclaimed storyline “Planet Hulk,” the Illuminati launch the green goliath into outer space because they view him as a threat to humanity. The ship carrying the Hulk unintentionally crash-lands on the barbaric world of Sakaar, ruled by the tyrannical Red King. Captured and sold into slavery, the Hulk is forced to fight as a gladiator. However, the Hulk’s near infinite strength allows him to rally his fellow gladiators and the people of Sakaar to unite against the Red King. The quintessential Hulk story, “Planet Hulk,” places the Jolly Green Giant into a strange new environment where he’s finally accepted and loved.

