Every Hulk Personality in Marvel Comics, Ranked by Importance

Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, is a character who blurs the line between man and monster. The mild-mannered yet brilliant scientist, Bruce, was caught in a gamma bomb explosion that mutated him into the rage-fueled behemoth known as the Hulk, nicknamed the Savage Hulk. Like an irradiated Jekyll and Hyde, Bruce and the Hulk are two separate identities that share a body and constantly fight for control. However, they are not the only ones that inhabit Bruce’s mind. It’s eventually revealed that Bruce suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which results in his having numerous other personas that represent different parts of Bruce’s psyche — and all can manifest into various versions of the Hulk.

Because of his multiple personas, the Hulk is one of the most psychologically complex characters in comic book history. With his monstrous appearance and temper, he has acted as both a hero and an antagonist to the people of Earth. The different personas that manifest can range from gentle and caring to mindless and bloodthirsty. Yet, whichever form he takes, the Hulk will always be one of Marvel Comics’ most beloved characters. These are the most impactful and iconic personalities that make up Marvel’s strongest hero.

12) Kluh

During the AXIS event, to defeat the Red Skull, Scarlet Witch attempted a spell to invert the villain’s morality. The spell quickly got out of control, with various heroes and villains also having their morals inverted. The spell turned the Hulk into Kluh, a vicious beast with black skin, a white mohawk, and razor-sharp claws. Kluh described himself as “the Hulk’s Hulk,” meaning that he’s a manifestation of the Hulk’s deep-seated depression and sadness. Kluh possessed a normal human intellect and desired only to spread chaos and misery. He nearly killed several Avengers members during his rampage. Thankfully, Scarlet Witch worked quickly to turn the Hulk back to normal, and Kluh ceased to exist.

11) Doc Green

The Doc Green personality was formed when Bruce Banner was shot in the head and required extensive brain surgery. To heal his friend, Iron Man injected Bruce with the nanobot Extremis Virus. The procedure was successful, but Bruce underwent a profound transformation. Doc Green is a Hulk with a genius-level intellect who refuses to be called either Bruce or Hulk. Doc Green is also incredibly arrogant, believing that only he deserves to be empowered by gamma radiation. He began trying to forcibly curing gamma mutants, including his friends and family, such as She-Hulk and Skaar. This antagonistic version of the Hulk disappeared when the Extremis Virus’ influence on his brain wore off.

10) Titan

One of the most malicious Hulks within Bruce’s psyche, Titan is a 30-foot-tall monster that only seeks to destroy. A violent and sadistic persona, Titan manipulated Bruce and Savage Hulk against each other, allowing him to take control. Titan is a gigantic beast with rock-like skin and is covered in giant spikes. This malevolent Hulk then went on a murderous rampage. Titan possesses several unique abilities, including heat vision and the power to drain the radiation from gamma mutants. It took the combined might of Bruce and Savage Hulk to destroy Titan within the mindscape, freeing them of this evil persona.

9) Guilt Hulk

The Guilt Hulk represents Bruce’s regret, shame, and childhood trauma. More specifically, the Guilt Hulk emerged from the abuse Bruce suffered as a child and the guilt he feels whenever the Hulk causes damage. When Bruce’s friend, Doc Samson, entered Bruce’s mind, he was confronted by the Guilt Hulk. At first, the Guilt Hulk took the form of Bruce’s abusive father, Brian Banner. It eventually revealed its proper form as a nightmarish creature with razor-sharp teeth and claws that could breathe fire. The Guilt Hulk reared its ugly head in Bruce’s mindscape again when his girlfriend, Betty Ross, was temporarily deceased. Unlike the other personalities on this list, the Guilt Hulk never had a physical form, existing only as a psychological threat for Bruce and the Savage Hulk to overcome.

8) Mindless Hulk

The Mindless Hulk is an uncontrollable force of devastation that represents Bruce’s fear of the Hulk’s destructive potential. Before the emergence of this personality, Bruce gained complete control of the Hulk’s body but lived in constant fear of the Jolly Green Giant’s personality reemerging to cause havoc. The demon Nightmare used Bruce’s fears to manipulate Bruce’s mind until an all-new personality was created. The Mindless Hulk only exists to destroy and is barely sentient. Under the control of Nightmare, Mindless Hulk caused a massacre and battled the Avengers. Doctor Strange entered the rampaging hero’s mind, helping the repressed Bruce to overcome and destroy the Mindless Hulk persona. Bruce got control of his body back, and the Mindless Hulk hasn’t appeared since.

7) The Professor

The Professor, aka Merged Hulk, is one of the most intelligent versions of the Jolly Green Giant. At first, believing himself to be Bruce Banner controlling the Hulk’s body, the Professor was eventually revealed to be a new persona that represents Bruce’s ideal self. The Professor embodies a perfect balance of Bruce’s intelligence, Savage Hulk’s strength, and Joe Fixit’s craftiness. He served as the leader of a team of superhero philanthropists called the Pantheon. The Professor is inherently the weakest Hulk because Bruce installed a safeguard that would turn him back into Bruce Banner if he ever got too angry. This Hulk persona was the basis for his portrayal in Avengers: Endgame and every subsequent appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6) Maestro

Although not a persona found in the modern day, Maestro is what the future of the Hulk could look like. In a possible future where a nuclear war left the world in ruins, the Hulk was left to roam the wastelands for a century. During this time, time, the Hulk absorbed the residual nuclear radiation, which drove him mad. The Bruce persona died, leaving only the Mastro in his place. This older Hulk is the cunning and tyrannical ruler of the city of Dystopia. Through time travel, the present-day Hulk has battled his future self on many occasions. Maestro’s superior intellect and strength make him one of the Hulk’s most dangerous foes, and a dark reflection of what he could become in the future.

5) Green Scar

When the Illuminati exiled the Hulk off-world, the Jolly Green Giant crash-landed on the barbaric planet of Sakaar. The Hulk became a gladiator slave, with his drive to survive in this harsh world leading him to develop the Green Scar persona. Smarter and stronger than the Savage Hulk, Green Scar led a slave revolution. Crowned the new King of Sakaar, the Green Scar ruled with honor and conviction. However, tragedy struck when an explosion killed his wife, Caiera. Her death, along with the death of millions of other Sakaarians, drove Green Scar to become the most powerful version of the Hulk ever. Entering a state of pure rage called the Worldbreaker, Green Scar blamed the Illuminati for the explosion and led his armies in an invasion against Earth.

4) Devil Hulk

One of the very first personalities Bruce ever created, the Devil Hulk, personifies Bruce’s desire for a protective father. Unfortunately, since Bruce’s father was abusive, his conception of a father figure warped into something resentful and cruel. Initially, Devil Hulk resembled a humanoid snake monster but later evolved into a more typical Hulk-like appearance. He is one of the strongest and most intelligent Hulk personas, capable of regenerating from any injury. Devil Hulk is patient and manipulative, but above all else, desires to protect Bruce from harm. This desire made Devil Hulk want to wipe out humanity for hurting Bruce. Over time, however, as Bruce worked through his trauma, the Devil Hulk evolved into a more benevolent persona who sought to protect the innocent.

3) Joe Fixit

The grey-skinned Hulk, nicknamed Joe Fixit, is a unique personality that thrived in Las Vegas’ criminal underworld as a mob and casino enforcer. Joe is smarter than the Savage Hulk, but unfortunately, he is also a selfish and cunning gangster. Thankfully though, Joe is one of the weakest Hulks in terms of raw strength. Unlike the others, Joe dresses in sharp suits and pursues money and power above all else. The persona first developed when a young Bruce, captivated by gangster movies, longed to emulate the characters he saw on the screen. Joe is one of the most popular Hulk personalities and even had his own mini-series in 2023.

2) Bruce Banner

Dr. Robert Bruce Banner is the original personality from which all the other Hulk personas are derived. As a child, Bruce’s father beat him and murdered his mother. The trauma made Bruce develop his dissociative identity disorder with numerous repressed identities. Bruce grew up to become a brilliant nuclear scientist and one of the world’s most intelligent individuals. During a gamma bomb test, he was exposed to high levels of radiation while saving a teenager who wandered into the testing site. The gamma radiation gave Bruce’s personas physical forms, leaving him in a constant struggle to control his rage. The Hulk has acted as both a blessing and a curse for Bruce, yet he always does his best to use his powers for good.

1) Savage Hulk

When people think of the Hulk, the Savage Hulk is the incarnation that has become a staple of Marvel Comics. Savage Hulk is the default and childlike personality of the Jolly Green Giant. Immensely powerful, yet possessing a limited vocabulary, Savage Hulk is the manifestation of Bruce’s childhood trauma and suppressed rage. The angrier he gets, the stronger he becomes. This anger-strength correlation has allowed Savage Hulk to become one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics. Most of Savage Hulk’s storylines revolve around the complex and sometimes adversarial relationship between him and Bruce. Despite his bad temper, Savage Hulk mostly wants to be left alone. Still, when faced with threats to himself or innocent people, Savage Hulk has only one response: Hulk Smash!

