10 Best Marvel Superheroes Who Defined the ’40s

Marvel Comics has been at the forefront of the superhero genre since the very beginning, helping to mold it into the cultural phenomenon that it is today. After the initial success of the Human Torch and Namor the Sub-Mariner in 1939, Marvel Comics’ predecessor, Timely Comics, introduced a plethora of new heroes to compete with DC. As the United States entered World War II, most of the heroes Marvel debuted during the 1940s fought to protect the free world from the Axis Powers. The stories of these star-spangled, costumed vigilantes caught the attention of countless Americans who sought hope and heroism in this dark time. These are the greatest superheroes who helped lay the groundwork for countless future Marvel heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike DC Comics, many of Marvel’s Golden Age heroes never developed past World War II and haven’t been modernized, with many other superheroes replacing them. While many of these Golden Age heroes may have been forgotten, some have withstood the test of time to become legends. Without these colorful characters laying a foundation, Marvel Comics as we know it wouldn’t be the richly imaginative powerhouse that it is today.

10) Toro

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The original Human Torch, Jim Hammond, was the very first superhero created by Marvel Comics. And in 1940, he also gained Marvel’s first sidekick: Thomas Raymond, aka Toro. The child of parents who were exposed to an assortment of chemicals and radiation, Thomas was born with the ability to engulf himself in flames, shoot fireballs, and fly. On top of fighting the Nazis alongside the Human Torch, Toro frequently teamed up with fellow teenage hero Bucky Barnes. Although Toro died saving Namor after the war, the hot-headed former sidekick eventually returned to life and discovered that he was an Inhuman. Toro may not be as popular as Bucky, but he was still an invaluable hero during World War II.

9) Blonde Phantom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Debuting in 1946, Louise Grant, aka Blonde Phantom, was one of Marvel Comics’ earliest female superheroes. Initially a mere secretary for a private eye named Mark Mason, Louise was enamored with her employer’s adventurous escapades and eventually decided to become a detective herself. Donning a domino mask and red dress, Louise became the vigilante detective Blonde Phantom. With her skill in firearms, martial arts, and deductive reasoning, Blonde Phantom was feared by New York’s criminal underbelly. She would go on to be recruited into Nick Fury’s Avengers 1959 team to hunt Nazis. Still without superpowers, Blonde Phantom eventually retired and settled down with her husband, Mark. With her determination and skill, Blonde Phantom helped pave the way for many future heroines.

8) Red Raven

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

First appearing in 1940, the hero known only by the name Red Raven, had the ability to fly and battled the Nazis during World War II. When he was a young boy, he was the only survivor of a plane crash that landed on a secret island where Bird People, an offshoot of Inhumans with large wings, raised him. The Bird People named him Red Raven and gave him a winged suit that allowed him to fly. After fighting alongside the Liberty Legion during World War II, Red Raven retreated from humanity and became the defender of the Bird People. Two other heroes would be inspired to take up the Red Raven mantle, Dania and Redford Raven.

7) Namora

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Namor has been a villain as often as he’s been a hero, his cousin, Aquaria Neptunia, aka Namora, who made her first appearance in 1947, has always been heroic. Namora fights to protect Atlantis and the world from all evildoers. Like her cousin, Namora is a human/Atlantean hybrid who also possesses an X-Gene that gives her powered flight through the small wings on her ankles. With her Atlantean strength, Namora fought the Axis Powers during World War II and has continued as a superhero for decades, serving as both a member of the Avengers 1959 and the Agents of Atlas. Namora is so dedicated to her people that she even led a rebellion against Namor when he became a tyrant over Atlantis.

6) Miss America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While most people are familiar with the multiverse-travelling America Chavez, aka Miss America, her superhero identity dates to 1943. The original Miss America, Madeline Joyce, was one of Marvel Comics’ first female superheroes. After a lab accident, Madeline developed superhuman strength, flight, and x-ray vision. With these powers, Miss America battled the Axis Powers as both a member of the Invaders and the All-Winners Squad. She would eventually marry her teammate, Robert Frank, aka the Whizzer, and retire together. Although she’s not as popular as other Golden Age heroines like Wonder Woman, Miss America was still a trailblazer who defied the gender norms of the 1940s to fight for a better world.

5) Blazing Skull

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Surprisingly, Ghost Rider wasn’t the first Marvel superhero to have a flaming skull for a head. First appearing in 1940, Mark Todd, aka Blazing Skull, was originally a reporter who came across the subterranean race known as the Skull Men. After being taught in the ways of the Skull Men, Mark became the superhero Blazing Skull. Although initially Blazing Skull wore only a mask, over time his mastery of the Skull Men’s teachings enabled him to engulf his body in flames, render his flesh invisible, and shoot fireballs. With his menacing appearance and abilities, Blazing Skull was the scourge of the Nazis during World War II and a deadly member of the Invaders. Even though zombies eventually killed Blazing Skull, his heroism never faltered.

4) Whizzer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although his superhero name now has an additional and very unfortunate meaning, Robert Frank, aka the Whizzer, was a significant hero during Marvel Comics’ Golden Age and had some of the more outlandish stories of that time period. As a child, Robert was bitten by a venomous cobra. To save his life, his father injected him with Mongoose blood. This procedure somehow saved Robert and caused him to develop superhuman speed. Debuting as Marvel’s version of the Flash in 1941, the Whizzer used his speed to fight the Axis Powers during World War II. For a brief time, the Whizzer was even suspected of being Quicksilver’s father. And while the Whizzer is now dead, his legacy lives on as Marvel Comics’ first speedster.

3) Vision (Aarkus)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Before Ultron built the android villain-turned-Avenger known as the Vision, there was Aarkus. Debuting in 1940, Aarkus, the original Vision, was an alien from the planet Smokeworld who was a “Keeper of Law.” While looking for a place to banish his world’s first murderer, Aarkus came across Earth. He decided to become the planet’s protector, fighting all manner of Nazis, gangsters, and monsters. As a Smokeworlder, Aarkus has many abilities, including superhuman strength, flight, mind control, immortality, astral projection, smoke and vapor manipulation, and teleportation through smoke. With all these powers, Aarkus was one of the strongest heroes of Marvel’s Golden Age and was a frequent member of the Invaders.

2) Bucky Barnes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are few characters in comic book history that have undergone a more drastic evolution than Bucky Barnes. Debuting in 1941, James “Bucky” Barnes was Captain America’s teenage sidekick during World War II. However, Bucky was believed to have died in the same plane explosion that left Captain America frozen for decades. It would take 40 years to reveal that Bucky survived the explosion, was abducted by the Soviets, and turned into their brainwashed super soldier assassin called the Winter Soldier. When Captain America broke Bucky free of his programming, the former sidekick dedicated his life to making up for his sins as the Winter Soldier. With a rich and complex history, Bucky is one of Marvel’s greatest comeback stories.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

From his very first appearance in 1941, where he punched Hitler in the face, Captain America made history. Originally a man too weak and frail to join the war effort, Steve Rogers volunteered for an experimental Super Soldier Serum that transformed him into peak human physical condition. As Captain America, Steve charged into battle with his mighty shield to fight for liberty against the Axis Powers. After plane he was on exploded over the Arctic and he became frozen in ice, Captain America awoke decades later. He continued his mission to protect the innocent as a member and leader of the Avengers. With his pure heart, long history, and politically conscientious stories, Captain America represents the best of America’s ideals and will forever be an icon of Marvel Comics.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!