10 DC Heroes Who Never Had a Bad Costume

DC Comics created the first superheroes and as such, set the parameters for what a superhero costume could be. Looking at the original Golden Age heroes, all of them had outstanding costumes, and you can find examples of the beginning of all of the costume trends of the modern day by looking at them. Over the years, DC has presented readers with the best costumes ever, but not all of them can be great. Sometimes, a new costume just doesn’t fit a character and it goes the way of the dodo. However, there are some heroes who have been able to sidestep that fate.

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These heroes have never felt the sting of a bad costume. They’ve had great costume after great costume. While some of the costumes haven’t reached the same levels of greatness, none of them are bad. These ten DC heroes have never had a bad costume, and are the best looking in DC history.

10) John Stewart

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Earth has created many Green Lanterns, but the best dressed has always been John Stewart. Sure, the other human Lanterns have had some great costumes, but none of them have the success level that Stewart’s costumes do. He started wearing the basic GL uniform, and then got what can best be described as the Deep Space Nine version of the costume. Recently, he got another costume that is also excellent, and even his multiversal counterparts have amazing drip. John has always looked like a million bucks and that looks like it will never change.

9) Donna Troy

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Donna Troy is one DC’s most confusing characters, but one thing that isn’t confusing is how great her costumes have been. Her best two costumes are the red body suit and the black star one, but all of the rest of her outfits are also cool. Yes, even the Troia costume and the New 52 villain Donna costume. She’s a character who has been loved by two of the greatest artists in comic history — George Perez and Phil Jimenez — so if people whose jobs is to make great costumes think she’s amazing, then they are right.

8) Green Arrow

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Green Arrow is a DC legend and his looks are a big reason for that. While an argument can be made that his original costume was a little bland, nearly every other costume that he’s worn since has been perfect. The Silver Age version was amazing, the Longbow Hunters look was great, the ’90s costume was good, and the 21st century has seen several more awesome costumes find their homes in his closet. Ollie always looks good, and there’s no denying that.

7) Wally West

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An argument can be made that all three modern Flashes — Barry, Wally, and Bart — should be here together, but Barry’s New 52 costume was not great because of the lines and Bart’s New 52 Kid Flash is kind of ugly. However, Wally missed the New 52, so he only has good costumes. His first costume was just a mini Flash costume, then he went to the yellow and red Kid Flash, and finally the main Flash costume, which he modified by darkening the color, changing the belt, and putting in the white lens. His Rebirth costume was great, a palette swap on the Kid Flash (which was a sly dig by then DC head honcho Dan DiDio, who hated him as the Flash and wanted to remind people that he would always be Kid Flash) and even the DC All-In costume was cool. Judging by his costumes, Wally knows what a great superhero should look like.

6) Raven

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Raven was designed by George Perez and her first costume helped make her a star. The big voluminous cape said everything about her, as it showed her guarded nature. Since then, most of her costumes have been modifications on this classic. The biggest change to her threads is usually just the color; for example, her white costume is amazing. Raven’s costumes basically just have to follow the big cloak/body suit combo, and most creators have decided not to mess with that winning formula.

5) Alan Scott

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Alan Scott is a Golden Age icon, and his original costume is one of the coolest in comics. This one is actually sort of cheating; Alan has only had a few different costumes. There’s his original red and green combo with the green and purple collared cape, the modernized ’90s costume that no one but me seems to remember but me, the Kingdom Come costume, and the New 52 Earth-2 version. All three of these are fantastic costumes. The original is obviously the best, seeing as how it has survived for so long, but the others are still great.

4) Supergirl

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Supergirl is one of DC’s biggest icons, and she’s had some fantastic costumes. Her first costume was the perfect feminization of the Superman costume, with a blue skirt instead of red, which would be the first change. In the ’70s, she got a new baggier top which looked great. The ’80s saw another modernization, with the excellent headband and the change to her cape and S-shield. Matrix Supergirl used the main costume, but would later change it up with a white top. The Cir-El Supergirl costume was very different, and that made it cool. She returned in the ’00s with a more modern “sexy” version of the original costume. The New 52 version was good, but not great, and her Red Lantern costume was very cool. She’s had a few more costumes since then, with her latest costume being another variation on the classic that looks fantastic.

3) Dick Grayson

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Dick Grayson is one of DC’s superstars, and he’s always had good costumes. It started with the Robin costume, which is one of the most iconic costumes in comic history, and went on from there. The first Nightwing costume is definitely of its time, but it’s great for what it is. The second Nightwing costume is pretty great, but his third one, which debuted when he got his first solo ongoing, was the ultimate Nightwing costume. Since then, he’s worn variations of that one, including a great red and black one, and his Spyral costume. Dick just looks good, and yes, even his Earth-Two Dick Grayson’s Bronze Age Robin costumes were amazing.

2) Batman

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Batman is DC’s most popular hero, and he’s been blessed with great costumes since the beginning. Now, this is easy for him, since his costume doesn’t really change all that much. The various versions of it all keep the same elements, with the biggest changes usually being the logo and colors of the body suit, cape, trunks, and cowl. Sometimes, it’s black, sometimes it’s blue and gray, sometimes it’s black and gray. Even his Silver Age rainbow suits are cool because he’s Batman. Batman just looks cool, and that’s all there is to it (unless it’s Jean Paul-Valley).

1) Superman

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Superman is like Batman in that most of his costumes have been a variation on the classic and all of those are great. A lot of people aren’t fans of the electric blue, but it’s actually way better than it gets credit for being. The black resurrection suit is cool. The t-shirt and jeans of the early and late New 52 are excellent, and the Kryptonian armor isn’t actually bad, just a dumb idea. The Superman and the Authority suit is one of the best ever, and the Earth-Two and Earth-2 (they are different) are both outstanding. Then, of course, there’s all of the great Elseworlds variants. Apparently one of Superman’s secret powers is his fashion sense.

What DC heroes do you think don’t have bad costumes? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!