9 Image Comics Superhero Teams, Ranked by Power

Image Comics is the premier independent comic book company in the industry, with hundreds of creator-owned works. Unlike Marvel or DC, Image has no shared universe, and most of its titles exist within their own worlds with little to no overlap. Because of this creative freedom, many beloved superheroes have been published under the company’s banner. Furthermore, many of these heroes exist within their own universes with their own laws and histories. And is often the case within the superhero genre, many of these unique universes have their own superhero teams. These teams are assembled to defeat threats that no hero can defeat alone.

There have been dozens of superhero teams created over Image Comics’ 30+ years of publication history. However, whether because of its specific members or by having a roster with a well-rounded power set, these nine are the strongest teams that Image Comics has created.

9) Dynamo 5

The five members of the Dynamo 5 are illegitimate offspring of the deceased hero Captain Dynamo, who had many affairs with many different women. The team’s members each inherited one of their father’s powers: super-strength, flight, heat-vision, telepathy, and shapeshifting. Assembled by Captain Dynamo’s widow, Maddie Warner, the heroes fight the forces of evil to continue their father’s legacy, while striving to become a family. The members are Super-Vision, Menagerie, Ramjet, Smasher, and Wraith. Even when the half-siblings had their powers switched by an energy ray, they quickly adapted to their new abilities and still operate as a well-rounded group.

8) Cyberforce

The Cyberforce was the ultimate superhero team of Top Cow Productions, an imprint of Image Comics. The team members are mutants whose powers were enhanced by cybernetics. They were kidnapped and experimented on by the evil corporation Cyberdata to become brainwashed cyborg super soldiers. The cybernetic enhancements each member received were designed to drastically increase their pre-existing mutant abilities, including Heatwave’s energy blasts, Ripclaw’s talons, Velocity’s speed, and Cyblade’s energy blades. These mutants managed to escape Cyberdata and joined forces to become the superhero team Cyberforce. They used their combined powers and teamwork to go to war with Cyberdata. Together, this team of anti-heroes has battled numerous deadly cyborgs in their quest to destroy Cyberdata.

7) Freak Force

In the Savage Dragon Universe, all manner of mutants and monsters run rampant in Chicago. The Chicago PD put together a special team capable of fighting the increasing number of super-powered criminals: Freak Force. The team’s roster consists of heroes such as Savage Dragon, Dart, Barbaric, Mighty-Man, Super Patriot, Rapture, among others. These members are extremely powerful. For example, Mighty Man can easily break apart alien warships, and Rapture can fire powerful bolts of electricity. Freak Force has battled threats like the supervillain crime syndicate known as the Vicious Circle and armadas of alien invaders. Even when they were cut off from the Chicago PD as a result of government pressure, the Freak Force still worked together to defend Chicago from some of the planet’s greatest threats.

6) Youngblood

Introduced in 1992, the team known as Youngblood were some of the very first characters of Image Comics. Youngblood is a team of government-sponsored anti-heroes/celebrities who protect the United States from both domestic and international threats. The team has had a wide variety of rotating roster members over the years, from cyborgs to alien warriors. Youngblood’s strongest members include the stone-skinned Badrock, the alien powerhouse Suprema, and the heavily armored cyborg Die-Hard. They have saved the United States and the world countless times from all manner of supervillains and alien invasions, including the mercenary Bloodhunt and the alien tyrant Darkthorn. Part of what makes Youngblood so effective on the battlefield is their efficient and brutal use of lethal force.

5) Guardians of the Globe

The primary superhero team of the Invincible Universe, the Guardians of the Globe, is made up of some of the planet’s strongest heroes. However, the original team was destroyed by the powerful Viltrumite, Omni-Man, when he betrayed them shortly after their introduction. Several other incarnations of the team were formed afterwards, with members assembled from across the globe. Some of the team’s strongest members include Robot, who controls an army of androids; the unkillable hero Immortal; and the shapeshifting Monster Girl. However, even with their superpowers, the team can’t compete with truly powerful threats like the Viltrumite galactic empire. In such dire situations, they must rely on other heroes like Invincible and Atom Eve to be able to protect the planet.

4) The Noble Family

The Nobles are a wealthy and world-famous crime-fighting superhero family. When they’re not fighting crime, they’re engaged in super family drama. The family’s matriarch, Doc Noble, is a genius inventor who fights crime with an assortment of weapons. His first wife, Gaia Noble, is the strongest of the entire family, as she wields control over all elements. Their children, along with other members of the family, possess a wide array of superpowers, including super-strength, cryokinesis, super-speed, energy protection, size-alteration, magnetism, and wind manipulation. As of now, there are 12 members, and the Nobles only become stronger with each new addition to their super-powered family tree.

3) The Ambassadors

The South Korean tech-genius billionaire Choon-He created the superhero team the Ambassadors. When she developed a technology to give anyone superpowers, she offered this gift to six individuals from around the world that she believed would be worthy. In the end, she assembled the Ambassadors, an international team with members from Pakistan, Australia, France, Brazil, India, and Scotland. What makes the team unique is that none of them are limited to just one superpower. Choon-He created a superpower database with 50 powers that members can download and access at any time through special wristbands. The only limits are that a person can only have three powers at a time, and each power can only be used by one member at a time. Aside from that, however, the vast array of powers and combinations available makes the Ambassadors a formidable multinational powerhouse.

2) The Union

Set in the Jupiter’s Legacy universe, the Union were the primary defenders of Earth for decades. God-like aliens gave the six members of the Union their powers after they passed various challenges on a remote island. The team’s leader, Utopian, had powers comparable to Superman. Utopian was strong enough to generate earthquakes with a single punch. The other members, Brain-Wave, Lady Liberty, Skyfox, Flare, and Blue-Bolt, all shared similar levels of power to the Utopian. Some can move faster than light, while others can throw entire buildings with their mind. However, the Union’s god-like powers were not enough to withstand one of its own members. The telepathic Brain-Wave wasn’t content with just saving the world, and instead, he wanted to rule it. By manipulating many of the Union’s offspring, Brain-Wave led a super-powered revolution that claimed the lives of most of his teammates. Chloe Sampson, the Utopian’s daughter, was one of the few superhero children who didn’t turn evil. She led an army of reformed villains against Brain-Wave and defeated the tyrant. Although the Union fell, they showed some of the most incredible feats of power amongst Image Comics’ superheroes while they were alive.

1) The Scorched

The Scorched is a team of Hellspawn who assembled to protect humanity from the forces of Heaven and Hell. The Scorched is the most powerful superhero team, not just in the Spawn Universe, but in all of Image Comics. The strongest members of the Scorched include Spawn, She-Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Medieval Spawn, Haunt, and the third Redeemer. Many of these anti-heroes possess a vast array of mystical powers, including energy projection, matter manipulation, regeneration, telepathy, weapon generation, necromancy, and more. The original Spawn, Al Simmons, is especially notable because he has defeated God and Satan simultaneously while also rewriting all of reality. Although this team of anti-heroes doesn’t get along, they are humanity’s front line against the primordial forces that shaped the cosmos.