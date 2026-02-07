After 26 Years, Image Comics’ Most Important Villain Has Returned

Spawn is one of the most important characters in recent comic book history because his series nearly single-handedly jump-started Image Comics’ success as a company. For over 30 years, the tales of the resurrected Al Simmons and his battles against the forces of Heaven and Hell have enamored readers. In that time, Spawn has faced all manner of terrifying villains who wish to tear his soul apart. And as the war between Heaven and Hell spirals with Earth getting caught in the middle, Spawn’s oldest and most fearsome enemy makes his long-awaited resurrection 26 years after his death: the Lord of the Eighth Circle of Hell, Malebolgia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the great war of Hell that saw Spawn’s former ally, Nyx, taking the throne, the power balance throughout the realms has been deeply disrupted. Nyx’s assentation also meant that the first Spawn, the villain Cogolistro, aka Sinn, had lost the prize he had spent centuries plotting to claim. Now exiled to Earth and having to deal with the looming threats of Heaven, Hell, Spawn, and the king of vampires known as Bludd, Sinn has become desperate enough to resurrect his former master, Malebolgia, to help him retake Hell’s throne. After an unholy ritual, Image Comics’ most influential supervillain has returned in Spawn #372, and the Spawn Universe will never be the same.

The Spawn Universe Wouldn’t Exist Without Malebolgia

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Image Comics is responsible for creating many popular and terrifying villains across its universes, including Negan from The Walking Dead, Thragg from Invincible, and Spawn’s other archnemesis, Violator. Yet while they’re all rightfully celebrated evildoers, none of them can compare to the impact Malebolgia has had. If not for Malebolgia, Image Comics wouldn’t have its most successful series that spans numerous spin-offs. This is because Malebolgia is the demon who created Spawn and the rest of Hellspawn kind.

The de facto ruler of Hell in Satan’s absence, Malebolgia had been leading the war against Heaven for thousands of years. To have soldiers capable of destroying Heaven, Malebolgia created the Hellspawn: mortals who go to Hell and are given living symbiotic suits that grant them great power. Yet despite having millions of Hellspawn, Malebolgia knew that they needed a general. Malebolgia made a deal with the greedy Jason Wynn to gain the soul of his mercenary, Al Simmons. Malebolgia caused Al’s death and promised to let him see his wife, Wanda, again in exchange for becoming Spawn. Al agreed, but Malebolgia only let him see Wanda five years later, after she had remarried and had a child. With this action, Malebolgia created the iconic vengeful anti-hero, Spawn.

Everything that occurred in Spawn comics since then has in some way been the product of Malebolgia’s machinations, whether directly or indirectly. For years, Malebolgia had fought and tortured Spawn by sending hordes of demons, including Violator, to attack him and his loved ones. Malebolgia even killed one of Spawn’s first allies, the heroic angel Angela. In Spawn #100 back in 2000, Spawn finally had his vengeance and beheaded his former master. Yet even dead, Malebolgia’s influence continued to be felt throughout the Spawn Universe. Many new Hellspawns, like She-Spawn and Gunslinger Spawn, became fan-favorites. Numerous future storylines became centered around various villains trying to claim the power vacuum left by Malebolgia’s demise. Malebolgia even briefly returned as a spirit in a failed attempt to resurrect himself.

In short, the world wouldn’t have the Spawn Universe and its amazing characters and storylines without Malebolgia’s scheming mind, nightmarish power, and influential position. And now that he’s back, things are only going to get worse for Spawn and the rest of his allies.

Malebolgia’s Return Threatens Everything Spawn has Built

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

After 26 years, Malebolgia has arisen from the grave, and he’s already making plans to reclaim the throne of Hell. However, he’s severely weakened, and the only way to return to full strength is by killing Spawn and stealing his powers. Now, fueled by vengeance and the desire to take back what he had lost, Malebolgia has just reestablished himself as the biggest threat to the Spawn Universe. Additionally, Spawn’s character development since Malebogia’s death makes the return of his former master even more significant.

For most of Spawn’s afterlife, he was a disfigured loner who lurked in the shadows like a dark protector. He rarely got directly involved unless his loved ones were in danger or it involved seeking his revenge on Malebolgia. And after decapitating his archenemy, Spawn only wanted to be left alone and didn’t care about the war between Heaven and Hell. Yet, after hundreds of issues, Spawn has gone from someone who refused to get involved to the Earth’s primary defender against the forces of Heaven and Hell, even defeating both God and Satan. Spawn now actively hunts down and works to dismantle those who would threaten humanity as he realizes his full powers and responsibility.

More importantly, Spawn’s character growth has included recognizing that he doesn’t need to fight alone. As one can imagine, Spawn used to be a loner who felt that he had to do everything himself. This was enforced by “allies” like Nyx and Cogolostro, who betrayed him. However, over time, Spawn has learned to break down some of his walls and let people help him keep the world safe. While Spawn already had friends like Terry, Cyan, Sam, and Twitch, Spawn showed his true growth when he founded the Scorched, a team of heroic Hellspawn to protect humanity. The Scorched shows how Spawn is now willing to trust others to help him shoulder the responsibility of saving the world. He’s even shown emotional vulnerability with teammates like She-Spawn.

Over many trials and tribulations, Spawn has regained his humanity and freedom. Once a rotting corpse sulking in the alleyways, Spawn now stands as a symbol of humanity refusing to be the plaything of Heaven or Hell. However, now Malebolgia poses an even greater threat to Spawn because the hero has more to lose. If Malebolgia kills Spawn and steals his power, the universe will tremble as the Lord of Hell has returned. And Malebolgia is undoubtedly not going to be happy to see so many heroic Hellspawns running around, so he’s clearly going to target them as well. Spawn’s freedom and friends are in more danger than ever before, and he’ll have to risk everything to protect them in battles that will shake Earth, Heaven, and Hell.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!