10 Toughest Titans, Ranked

The Titans and the Teen Titans are the among most legendary lineages in superteams. The group was first brought together by the sidekicks Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad to fight evil away from their mentors, and a new star was born. Soon, Wonder Girl and Speedy would join and the Teen Titans truly took shape. The team grew throughout the ’60s, with members like Bumblebee, Mal Duncan, Lilith Clay, Gnarrk, and many others. The group would go away and then return in the ’80s with Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s New Teen Titans. This assemblage combined Robin, Wonder Girl, and Kid Flash with new characters Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. They became superstars and they’ve since become one of the most beloved teams ever.

The group eventually became the Titans and have kept up a legacy of excellence ever since, even becoming the main team in the DC Universe for a time. The Titans have some amazing members, heroes who have battled against everything out there. These ten Titans are the toughest in the team’s history, heroes who have had to survive some of the worst things imaginable.

10) Ravager

Deathstroke the Terminator is one of the team’s greatest enemies, so since this is comics, several of his children have been Teen Titans, including Rose Walker. Rose was basically brainwashed by her father to be a weapon against the young heroes, but she was able to break loose of his control and the join the team. She was trained by being tormented by her father, and even though she’s only human, she can take a beating. Since leaving the Titans, she’s gotten even tougher, showing that some things are definitely genetic.

9) Beast Boy

Beast Boy is one of the great Teen Titans, and is way tougher than he seems. Garth is the epitome of flippant, but he uses that as much as a way to not deal with the hard realities of things as anything else. His powers let him become ultra-durable creatures, but it’s his mental toughness, something built over the years with the Teen Titans and the Titans, that really allows him to shine as a hero. He’s had some gnarly injuries, has faced down some of the worst losses, was even shot point-blank in the face. However, he puts on his smile and goes to war against evil every day. That’s just the kind of hero he is.

8) Crush

Crush was a member of the Teen Titans in the duldrums of the team’s existence in the late ’10s, so a lot of fans don’t really know who she is. She’s the daughter of Lobo, meaning that she has Czarnian DNA. Czarnians are one of the strongest, most durable races in the multiverse, and while she isn’t full-Czarnian, she’s still ridiculously strong and durable. She’s had a hard life on top of that, giving her a mental toughness that most young heroes can’t really match. She’s a Czarnian through and through, a violent, unstable fighter who does the right thing her way.

7) Starfire

Starfire is a Tamaranean princess, with all of the power and trauma that implies. She was torn from her family and became a slave, eventually escaping and making her way to Earth, where she found the New Teen Titans. She joined up with the group and found a new home, doing everything she could to enjoy her new life and help her friends. Part of her toughness comes from her superpowers, as she’s stronger and more durable than most, having battled alongside the most skilled heroes in the world against the most powerful villains out there. She’s survived slavery, being a lonely alien, the loss of her relationship with Nightwing, and just so many other things. She never loses her smile or her devotion to good.

6) Cassie Sandsmark

Wonder Woman without Wonder Girl isn’t right, so DC brought a new one into Diana’s adventures in the ’90s. Cassie Sandsmark eventually became a Teen Titan, after helping found Young Justice and teaming with the Titans against a Superman robot, and the daughter of Zeus proved her worth. She was one of the team’s heavy hitters, and she handed out the beating to prove it. She lost Superboy, almost lost herself, but came back stronger even and became better than ever. She’s now one of Wonder Woman’s most trusted allies, respected by all of the Amazonians. She’s always been tougher than she looked and a legendary Titan.

5) Nightwing

Nightwing has become a DC legend over the years, and his time with the Titans, both the Teen and otherwise, drove him down that road. It’s here he became a leader and learned to deal with young hero, here where he put everything he was taught into practice. He was trained by Batman, meaning that he’s tougher than boot leather mentally and physically. He may be just a human, but he’s just human who has spent years of his life in the night fighting crime, honing his body and mind into a weapon. He’s the kind of guy who would jump off a building with two broken legs to save someone, pull it off, and look spectacular. He doesn’t stop.

4) Raven

Raven is the Titans’ most powerful member, her demonic legacy giving her access to magical power that rivals that of gods. Before she ever met her friends in the New Teen Titans, she was tormented by her father Trigon in his hellish home dimension, and has wrestled with the beasts inside of herself for years. She’s been in some of the most extreme fights you can imagine, and has wrested her mind back from some of the worst monsters out there. She’s the team’s scariest member for good reason; there’s no monster she can’t conquer.

3) Donna Troy

Donna Troy is the most confusing Titan, and she’s also one of the toughest. Raised as the sister of Wonder Woman, she was given a measure of the power of her adopted sister and battled evil (there’s also like three other origins and whatever the New 52 and Rebirth versions were, but that’s a story we really shouldn’t think too much about; madness lies that way). She’s invulnerable to a degree, and her years of searching for who she was, all while losing the man she married, her step kids, even her alternate future child, as well as her entire existence, made her into an unbreakable hero. Donna Troy found a family and a life with the Titans and every time she’s with the team, she gives her all.

2) Cyborg

Cyborg is now both a founder of the Justice League and a member of the New Teen Titans. His old origin — young athlete Victor Stone is injured and made into a cyborg by his father who joins the Titans — was changed to his New 52 one — Victor Stone survived an explosion by bonding to a Mother Box, helping the League defeat Darkseid before going into hibernation and waking up to join the New Teen Titans. Being bonded to a Mother Box made him much more durable and physically stronger, and it also tested his mind constantly. He still had to deal with feeling inhuman, except this time with a voice in his head, able to sense every machine around him. He should have shattered, but instead, he persevered.

1) Superboy

Some of Superboy’s best years came as a Titan, as well as some of worst. He first appeared in “Death of Superman” in the early ’90s, and in the ’00s he was shunted into the Teen Titans after years with Young Justice. He hit another level with the team, getting new powers and getting a solid victory over Superboy-Prime. He did end up dying in the fight, but it took something ridiculous to beat him. Since then, he’s returned, somehow survived the horrors of the New 52, and is cooler than ever. He’s a half-Kryptonian, so he’s invulnerable, and has body is surrounded by a tactile telekinetic field that allows him to shield himself. He can take a Superman level beating and always comes back more.

