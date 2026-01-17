7 X-Men Members Everyone Has Forgotten About

The X-Men are a team that has welcomed several mutants over the years, but there are many that people might not remember. When the X-Men first debuted in Marvel Comics, the members were young students at Professor Xavier’s Institute learning how to be heroes. Things changed when Xavier enlisted new members from around the world, including Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, and more. Now, there have been easily over 100 different mutants who have been members of the X-Men over the years, and it is easy to forget some of the more obscure members that have joined the team, sometimes for only a short time.

Here is a look at seven members of the X-Men that most fans have forgotten about.

7) ForgetMeNot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It sounds like a joke, but how many casual X-Men fans have any idea who ForgetMeNot is? Truthfully, he is an entertaining mutant for people who remember him, but he has only appeared in 19 comics over his entire existence. ForgetMeNot has a terrible mutant power. No one remembers him once they look away from him. Even Professor X had to set a reminder in his mind to remind him that ForgetMeNot exists, and only people like Fantomex have the ability to remember him. He was a member of X-Factor as of last year, and he did have a few storylines in Krakoa, but he has never been more than a side character.

6) Lifeguard

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lifeguard made her first appearance in X-Treme X-Men #6 in 2001. Her real name is Heather Cameron, and she worked as a lifeguard while her brother Davis was a surfer. It wasn’t until she was attacked and saved by Storm and Thunderbird that she learned she was a mutant with the power to manifest anything needed to save someone whose life was in danger. She was best known for the moment she developed a new alien appearance resembling the Shi’ar race. Lifeguard only appeared in 20 total comics and has only appeared in five issues since 2004.

5) Karma

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Karma made her debut in Marvel Comics as a member of the New Mutants, but out of the original members of that team, she is the one who has had the least chance to show what makes her great. This is really interesting since she was the team’s first official leader. One problem is that she left the team for almost three years, and she never recovered. She ended up joining the X-Men and was part of the New Mutants on Krakoa, but she is the one member of the New Mutants that few readers talk about anymore.

4) Slipstream

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Slipstream is Lifeguard’s brother, and he joined the X-Treme X-Men with his sister. However, he was actually in fewer comic book issues than his sister, appearing only 17 times over his entire existence since 2001. This is because he left the team after Lifeguard gained her alien appearance, and he couldn’t accept it. Slipstream was one of the mutants who lost his powers during M-Day thanks to Scarlet Witch, but he eventually regained his powers and was part of Krakoa. He has only been in four comic book issues since 2002.

3) Rusty Collins

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rusty Collins is a former X-Men member who went by the name Firefist. He has basically the same powers as Pyro, as he can generate and manipulate fire, and he is also immune to fire. Firefist made his debut in X-Factor #1 as one of the first mutants that the new X-Factor team saved. This series saw them take on the false form of mutant hunters, but were actually the original X-Men setting out to save mutants. Rusty became the first trainee, but he was eventually brainwashed by Stryfe to be a villain, and he ended up dying when Apocallypse’s Horseman, Holocaust, arrived.

2) Xorn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Xorn is an easy former X-Men member to forget because Marvel has mostly tried to forget him as well. Xorn is a mutant who has a miniature star in his head that he was born with, and he can control magnetic fields, generate light, manipulate gravity, and has healing powers. When he first appeared, he pretended to be Magneto with the magnetic powers, and he died with everyone believing he was Magneto. Xorn had more appearances than many obscure mutants, but he is someone that many fans hated, and most prefer not to even consider a part of Marvel Comics.

1) Thunderbird

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thunderbird was the unluckiest of the X-Men. That is because he was part of the new team that Xavier recruited to save his original students, alongside Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler, and more. However, unlike the other members of the New X-Men, Thunderbird died on their first mission after this. He became best known for his brother, Warpath, who started as a villain who blamed the X-Men for Thunderbird’s death. While he appeared at the same time as Storm, Thunderbird has only appeared in 66 comics since his debut, and he remains one of the least remembered members of the X-Men.

