4 Marvel Characters That Should Get Traded to DC (And Where They Fit In)

If you ask me, there are a lot of Marvel heroes that could honestly really thrive if they ever found themselves in the DC Universe. Oh sure, the two universes are more or less the same, populated by heroes, villains, and a whole bunch of other Earth-shattering chaos. But what really separates the two is the little things, like how Marvel is a world of super-science while DC Comics is a world of myth and magic (in a more broad manner of speaking).

Now this isn’t like professional sports and the Big Two wouldn’t actually trade their heroes (the closest they ever got was a failed deal in the mid-’90s). But assuming that the would, it’s clear that some Marvel characters would thrive a hell of a lot more than others, either due to the available teams or the general vibe of the DC Universe. With Marvel and DC crossing over once again, let’s take a look at which Marvel characters would find their groove if they ever made the DCU their permanent home.

4. Doctor Strange

Let’s face it, the DC Universe is a world made for magic users and there are few better magic users than Doctor Stephen Strange. If the good doctor found himself in the distinguished competition’s universe, he’d fit right in with the mystical side of the DCU. He’d be working alongside, maybe even leading Justice League Dark, or simply knocking a drink or two back at the Oblivion Bar with Blue Devil or Detective Chimp. And come on, who wouldn’t want to see how he and Zatanna would get along?

3. Daredevil

Okay stop me if this sounds a little out-there, but am I crazy for thinking that Daredevil would actually fit in well in a place like Gotham? Now I’m not saying that he’d be a Bat-Family member (even though with his radar, he’s more bat-like than Batman). But I think he’d be a great ally similar to the Question. Matt Murdock can fight for Gotham’s disenfranchised by day and take care of villains like Two-Face or Riddler by night. As long as he doesn’t step on Batman’s toes, Daredevil could be a real asset in the Dark Knight’s backyard.

2. Captain America

One of the more tragic elements of Captain America is how disconnected he feels from the modern-day. Fortunately, there’s a squad that looks back fondly on the World War II days just as much as Steve does. The Justice Society is perfect for him. Not only would he be highly respected among veterans like the Flash and Green Lantern, they would likely even step aside and let him take the reins of the Justice Society. While Cap is a man who looks to the future, I think he’d find a certain comfort among the heroes of the JSA.

1. Spider-Man



Spider-Man has spent far, far too long having his name dragged through the mud. If he lived in Metropolis, he’d be as respected as Superman, I guarantee it. The DC Universe respects and loves heroes that give it their all, and no one gives more than Spider-Man. Not only would the people love him, the hero community would too. I don’t know if he’d be leading the Justice League, but he’d be one of its most crucial members, trusted by everyone. It’s just a shame he can’t actually live in the DCU, because Spider-Man would take to it so well.

What Marvel hero would you want to see in the DC Universe and where?