5 Avengers More Powerful Than They Seem

The Avengers are the home to some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. This honestly makes perfect sense; the team ends up going up against the worst threats to the entire universe; the team has saved all of existence numerous times. Not every member is a powerhouse, but the ones who are definitely look the part. Well, most of the time, that is. There are many different kinds of Avengers, and they all have their place on the team. Some of them, like Captain America, bring all kinds of intangibles to the fight. There are others who might not look it, but are definitely extremely powerful.

Some Avengers might not seem like much, but there’s a reason that they were able to thrive alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. These members are the hidden gems of the team, and have made the difference many times. These five Avengers are way more powerful than they look, and have helped save the day many times.

5) The Wasp

The Wasp is an amazing hero, and always has been. She is a founding member of the Avengers, a former leader of the team, and one of its most formidable members. The thing about Jan Van Dyne is that no one figures that the person who shrinks is that dangerous, but she’s honestly one of the most dangerous members of the team. Her wasp stings are extremely powerful, and she sometimes has the power to grow larger as well. She’s the best of the best, and underestimating her is the last mistake that a lot of villains have made.

4) Black Knight

Black Knight is an underrated Marvel hero. Most people forget that not only was he an Avenger, but there was a time when he was one of the team’s heavy hitters (the early ’90s were weird time for the team). Dane Whitman carried the Ebon Blade, one of the most powerful dark magical swords out there. Whitman has been able to fight its corrupting influence, and a big part of that is keeping from using its full power. Black Knight wields one of the most powerful magical weapons in Avengers history, and most of his enemies can’t really imagine how powerful he is.

3) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl was technically a member of the New Avengers, or at least the New Avengers’ baby-sitter, and that’s close enough. Squirrel Girl has all of the powers of a human-sized squirrel, but she also has something else: the ability to win every fight. She’s won every single battle she’s been, winning against the likes of Thanos, Doctor Doom, Galactus, and many more. Anyone who decided to attack Avengers Mansion when the New Avengers lived there had no idea just how powerful she really was, and how quickly she could have ended any fight she got involved in. She’s not a powerhouse, but she’s more than able to take on anyone who looks at her the wrong way and win.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, and has been a member of several Avengers teams. There’s been a meme going around over the years about when Doctor Octopus, who at the time had taken over Peter Parker’s body, realized just how strong he really was. Spider-Man is insanely strong, and often holds back in battle. He’s barely hit anyone with full strength, so no one understands just how powerful he really is. Spider-Man doesn’t seem like much, but once he really gets going, there are few people out there who can handle him. He’s at a higher level than most villains imagine, and he made an amazing addition to the Avengers.

1) Manifold

Manifold joined the Avengers during the Hickman run, and he honestly didn’t really get to do much. However, he was one of the most powerful members of an Avengers team that was easily the most potent of them all. Manifold “talked to the universe”; he often used this power for teleportation but he could ask space to be whatever he wanted. The universe listened more often than not. He can fold space in a variety of ways, and has even been able to travel to other universes. He was insanely powerful, but the team mostly used him to teleport them around. However, he can pull off some amazing feats (during King in Black, he was able to use the power of the sun to scour Krakoa clean of symbiotes), and could have been one of the team’s most useful members.

