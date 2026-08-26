5 DC Villains Wonder Woman Can’t Beat on Her Own

Wonder Woman has been atop the DC Comics superhero community for decades now, coming a long way from the woman who would take minutes at the Justice Society meetings in the Golden Age. She’s become one of comics’ greatest warriors, trained to be the perfect Amazon, bringing peace and truth to Man’s World. She’s become one of the most formidable members of the Justice League; while her power level is lower than Superman and some other heroes, she’s been able to punch way above weight class and beat enemies that should have wiped the floor with her. She’s been able to defeat gods like Ares, Hecate, and Darkseid, was able to stop the Batman Who Laughs at his most powerful, and helped recreate the multiverse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder Woman has faced off against the greatest odds and won, battling numerous bad guys who should have been able to destroy her. Diana is the best of the best, but that doesn’t mean she always wins. There are numerous powerful DC villains that Wonder Woman wouldn’t be able to beat, their powers and skills just too much for her. Wonder Woman can’t beat these five DC villains by herself, each of them outclassing the Amazonian princess.

5) Doomsday

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman faces the biggest threats out there, taking on the bad guys that no one else can. While he usually wins, there’s one villain that was able to end his neverending battle for a time, the killing machine known as Doomsday. Created by the Kryptonians to be the ultimate weapon, Doomsday is a rage monster who can’t be killed the same way twice. In fact, his evolutionary powers allowed him to eventually become the Time Trapper, helping Superman save the multiverse from Darkseid; that plot line started with him revealing that one more death would have made him into a god. That’s insane potential power. Wonder Woman has faced off against Doomsday several times, most notably in “The Supergirl from Krypton”, when Darkseid used an army of weaker Doomsdays to attack Themyscira (but honestly, I don’t know if I should count those since they weren’t as powerful) and in “Paths of Doom”, where she fought alongside Superman against the beast for a short time. He was wiping the floor with her, his extreme physical power just too much for her to handle. She’s just not powerful enough to damage him and she’d need help against him.

4) General Zod

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

General Zod was once Krypton’s greatest soldier, doing everything he could to protect his world. He ended up trying to start a coup against the Science Council, but was thrown into the Phantom Zone by Jor-El, leading him to hate the House of El forever. He was eventually able to escape the Zone and soon became one of Superman’s most dangerous foes. He has the same power level as the Man of Steel, he’s just a vastly better fighter, challenging the hero like few others can. Wonder Woman has shown that she can hold her own against Superman for a time, but his power always ends up overwhelming her in the end. Against Zod, she’d probably have an even harder time. See, Diana does so well against Superman because she’s a better fighter than him, but Zod is a trained warrior, much like her. While it would be an excellent fight – it’s always cool to see Diana face off against Kryptonians – Zod is vastly more powerful than her and is, at least, as skilled as she is, if not more. She’d definitely need to call in help to win against him.

3) Eclipso

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Eclipso is one of DC’s most terrifying magical beings. He was once God’s Angel of Wrath, responsible for the biblical flood, but he lost his post because he enjoyed hurting mortals too much. He was imprisoned in the Heart of Darkness black diamond, where Darkseid was able to help him rebuild his power and eventually escape. Eclipso possesses anyone who holds one of the Heart of Darkness’s shards, making them into a powerful engine of magical destruction. He’s on a level of power that places him above even Superman, with his magical abilities making him as dangerous as they come. He can even possess people, making them into an army at his command. Eclipso is one of those villains who is usually a threat that whole teams need to face (recently, Wally West has been able to take him down twice, but Wally is basically the most powerful human around). Wonder Woman has faced off against him numerous times, but has always needed help against him.

2) The Anti-Monitor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Anti-Monitor is one of the deadliest beings not just in the DC Multiverse, but in comics in general. The son of Perpetua, his rivalry with his brother the Monitor led him to start a war against the positive matter universes of the multiverse. Over the many years of this battle, he destroyed numerous universes, killing countless beings. It took the heroes of five Earths to defeat him and even then, they rarely actually won a fight against him. He can beat pre-Crisis Kryptonians to death, which really says it all about his power level. The Anti-Monitor has showed up numerous times since his return in 2005. While he’s not as powerful as he once was, he’s still vastly more powerful than any single hero out there. Wonder Woman is smart, but there’s no way she’s ever going to figure out a way to defeat the Anti-Monitor on her own. Maybe if she was able to become the golden Wonder Woman she did at end of Dark Knights: Death Metal, she’d be able to win the fight, but the amount of work it takes to get her to that level would make it basically impossible for her to get that power without numerous heroes helping her out and slowing him down.

1) Perpetua

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC has numerous overpowered villains, but the most powerful of them all is easily Perpetua. She’s a Hand, the order of being who created the multiverses of the omniverse. She wanted her creation to be the supreme one, crafting the DC Multiverse as a weapon to use against other’s Hands creations. The Hands and the Judges banded together with her children the Monitor, Anti-Monitor, and World-Forger and defeated her, throwing her outside the Source Wall. She returned after the battle against Barbatos in Dark Knights: Metal broke the Source Wall and soon became the biggest threat to creation in years. Wonder Woman was often on the frontline against her, but like the rest of the League was unable to make a dent in the Hand. In fact, we know that Wonder Woman has lost two fights against her, one in Justice League (Vol. 4) annual and the other in issue #39. Perpetua has the power to create a multiverse; she’s on a level beyond anyone who hasn’t been amped to the stars. She’s just too powerful a threat for Wonder Woman.