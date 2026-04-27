7 Most Terrifying Magic Users in the DC Multiverse, Ranked

DC Comics has always been the more fantastical of the two main superhero universes. Their world has always been bigger and more strange than Marvel’s, and that has evidenced itself in a variety of ways over the decades. One of the most apparent of these little differences is magic. It’s a force in both multiverses, but DC has been building the magical side of things since the Golden Age, and has created the vast majority of the best magical characters in comics. Marvel has Doctor Strange and he’s great, but DC has an entire ecosystem of magic-related characters, heroes, villains, and various powerful beings who have played a huge role in the history of the Earth.

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Magic is more powerful in the DC Multiverse, and many of its users are the most potent beings you can imagine. There are some out there who everyone is afraid of, magic users who freeze the blood of everyone they meet. These seven DC magic users are the most terrifying, beings who can cleave reality itself.

7) Raven

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Raven is one of the best Teen Titans, but that doesn’t mean she’s not scary. She is the daughter of Trigon and one of the most powerful magic users in all of the various magical dimensions. She’s went evil and almost destroyed the world many times over the years. It got to the point where she was even scared of herself, as too much emotion could cause her to spiral into one of the most dangerous beings in the multiverse. She can alter reality itself, and in her guise as the Dark-Winged Queen has battled the most powerful heroes to a standstill.

6) Trigon

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Trigon is the father of Raven and has repeatedly attacked the Earth. He’s the lord of his own hellish dimension, and there was a time when his daughter was his path to ultimate power, with him attacking the Earth often. However, she and the Titans defeated time after time. Trigon’s power level eclipses that of many gods and he has an army of demonic servants to call into battle. Not only do the people of Earth fear him, but magic users across the cosmos are leery of unending power and rage. He’s a monster and everyone tries to stay out of his way unless they have no other choice.

5) Etrigan the Demon

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Hell is full of demons, beings who once stood at the hand of God before the Fall. There are various orders of demons with the most well-known being the rhymers. These demons constantly speak in rhyme, and are some of the scariest beings in existence. Of these, the most feared is the demon Etrigan. Jason Blood and Etrigan bonded centuries ago, with the man walking the Earth until he needs the help of the demon. Etrigan on Earth is superlatively powerful. He has extremely high level super strength and durability, and can use various magics and hellfire, all on top of being a savage combatant. He’s trustworthy but everyone knows that at any moment he could decide to eat them and no one could stop him.

4) Mordru

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The Legion of Superheroes is one of DC’s most legendary teams, having battled many villains in the far future. One of their most dangerous is Mordru. He’s one of the most powerful remaining magic users in the universe in the 31st century, always trying to steal the power of the Sorcerer’s Planet and take over creation. However, he didn’t just pop out of nowhere in the far future. In the present, he is a former Lord of Chaos, powerful magical beings who help define the universe, and is terrifyingly powerful. He’s almost conquered the world many times and even the most powerful magic users dread to hear the name Mordru.

3) Doctor Fate

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Doctor Fate is DC’s most underrated magical hero. He first appeared back in the Golden Age, when Kent Nelson found the Helmet of Fate. He put it on and gained the power of Nabu, a Lord of Order who had been fighting evil on Earth since ancient times, who also lived in the helmet. Over the years, there have been several Doctors Fate, but all of them have had godlike magical power as well as access to the Tower of Fate, one of the greatest magical libraries of all time and a nexus of dimensions. Even new Fate Khalid Nassour is feared by the magic-using villains of the universe, because the power he can bring to bear is insane.

2) Eclipso

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Eclipso was once the Angel of God’s Wrath, but he enjoyed tormenting mortals too much and was banished to the Heart of Darkness diamond. He came in contact with Darkseid, who molded him into one of the most feared beings in the cosmos. While he lost a lot of the reality altering power he once he had, he’s still able to bend the world to his whims and is insanely strong and durable. His magical skills are second to none and he can take control of those around him, creating powerful armies with his enemies. Add in that he gets stronger in the dark and he’s one magical villain that no team wants to deal with during an eclipse.

1) The Spectre

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The Spectre is one of DC’s most powerful beings. He was God’s Angel of Vengeance long ago, and has been bringing punishment to the wicked since the beginning of time. In the Golden Age, he became bonded to slain cop Jim Corrigan and the two dispensed justice to the worst people of the world, both with the Justice Society and one their own. The Spectre doesn’t need a host, as it can exist on its own, but when it doesn’t have one it’s just pure vengeance incarnate, punishing everyone around it brutally. No one wants to have to deal with the Spectre, whether they be villains scared of his power or his fellow heroes fearing him when he’s without a host.

Who’s your favorite DC magic user? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!