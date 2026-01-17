5 Marvel and DC Crossovers We Need the Big Two to Do Next

Once again, Marvel and DC Comics are uniting for a crossover that brings two of their biggest heroes together for a series of specials. After the unexpected, but incredibly well-received Batman and Deadpool specials last year, the Big Two are getting into the swing of things once more with another collection of crossover anthologies. This spring, DC and Marvel will release Superman/Spider-Man and Spider-Man/Superman, giving fans a handful of crossovers largely centered around the two featured heroes’ supporting casts. It’s been wild seeing Marvel and DC collaborate again, but I think we’re all wondering what’s next for them.

Maybe it’s a bit greedy to speculate on future crossovers when we haven’t even gotten the second round of specials. But now that the two publishers are playing ball again, one can’t help but wonder what other pairings of heroes could anchor a couple of specials of their own. Perhaps Iron Man and Mr. Terrific could come together to discuss their passion for cutting-edge tech, or maybe a team-up between Supergirl and She-Hulk? The possibilities are endless, but read on to see 5 potential crossover ideas Marvel and DC should consider as their next big crossover idea.

5. Black Panther/Aquaman

It’s not as crazy as you might think. Both T’Challa and Arthur Curry know what it’s like to be leaders of isolated kingdoms that possess incredibly advanced tech that are often targeted by the outside world. I think a special that unites these two and gives them a chance to discuss things like the weight of political responsibility and villains that challenge their rule (maybe even lean into a Killmonger/Ocean Master team-up). As different as these two seem on the surface, I think a dedicated special could show how similar the two heroic rulers actually are.

4. Supergirl/She-Hulk

Supergirl’s star has been rising for a while, and since it doesn’t look like she’s getting a crossover story in either of the Superman and Spider-Man books, why not let her have her own special? And who better than another hero who knows what it’s like to share a familial connection with another hero. Supergirl and She-Hulk seem like they would get along really well, kicking butt and sharing stories about the ups and downs of their lives. Heck, lean into She-Hulk’s fourth wall-breaking, and we could get a story just as entertaining as Morrison’s Batman/Deadpool.

3. Iron Man/Mr. Terrific

I am honestly shocked Iron Man hasn’t been anywhere in these crossovers yet, but I think the Big Two could correct that by partnering him with Mr. Terrific. These two are some of the smartest people from their respective universes, and let’s face it, Tony’s cocky nature would create some good natural conflict with the more restrained Mr. Terrific. With the right creative team, a special that emphasizes both heroes’ innovative minds could make for an incredible character study of both heroes. Truthfully, I just want to see Terrific show Tony up by making an even better Iron Man suit.

2. Joker/Venom

Just go with me on this. Both antagonists are insanely popular, so much so that they each got their own movie franchise. Joker and Venom might have started out as villains for their respective heroes, but they both evolved into icons in their own right. I could honestly see the Clown Prince of Crime and the Lethal Protector spending an entire issue swapping barbs and insults at one another. It’s an unconventional idea, admittedly, but even fans who have had their fill of Joker can tell me they’re not slightly curious about him merging with a symbiote, right?

1. X-Men/Titans

We’re quickly approaching the 45th anniversary of The Uncanny X-Men and The New Teen Titans. The original story is considered by many to be one of the greatest Marvel/DC crossovers, and, at one point, there was even discussion to create a sequel. That never materialized, but now that Marvel and DC are in a new period of collaboration, we could actually see a brand new story that unites both fan-favorite teams. The X-Men and Titans have changed so much in the last several decades, and a crossover that reunites them could show just how far both teams have come.

What crossover between Marvel and DC Comics do you want to see post Spider-Man/Superman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!