Spider-Man & Superman Fans Are Getting 2 Crossovers In The Space of A Month

Superman and Spider-Man fans should consider themselves extremely fortunate because they’re getting two crossovers in just as many months. It feels just like yesterday that we got our first look at DC Comics’ Superman/Spider-Man crossover set to debut next March. But those in the know were aware that, much like Marvel and DC’s Deadpool and Batman crossover, there was a second one right around the corner. And unlike last time, fans will be getting the second Spider-Man and Superman crossover in just the span of a few weeks. And yes, this crossover looks to be just as cool.

Marvel Comics just dropped its first look at Spider-Man/Superman #1, a crossover packed to the brim with new stories uniting Marvel’s friendly neighborhood hero with DC Comics’ Man of Steel. Like the previous crossover specials, this one will have one main story and a handful of backup tales, brought to fans by some of the best talents in the business. So, who has the honor of penning and drawing the main feature? That would be Brad Meltzer in his first full-length Marvel Comics story, along with an artist quite familiar with Spider-Man, Pepe Larraz.

Marvel Comics Taps Several Amazing Talents for New Spider-Man/Superman Crossover

But what’s bringing Superman and Spider-Man together in Meltzer and Larraz’s story? A shocking partnership between Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn, of course. But that’s just one part of this amazing crossover, which ropes in some truly killer talents to bring these new adventures to life. Dan Slott and Marcos Marin head to the Golden Age of Comics for a story that unites Superman’s earliest incarnation with Spider-Man Noir. Meanwhile, Jason Aason and Russell Dauterman reunite in a story that sees symbiotes invade Metropolis, bringing Jane Foster’s Thor and Wonder Woman together.

But that’s not all, as Geoff Johns returns for his first Marvel Comic in over two decades. He’ll be pairing up with frequent collaborator Gary Frank to tell a tale Mysterio manipulating the Spider-Man and Superman families into a confrontation. Louise Simonson pens her old creation Steel in a story with Todd Nauck that sees John Henry Irons clash with the insidious Hobgoblin. Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos are set to tell a Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang story, while Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli round it out with a story about Spider-Man Miles Morales and Superman.

As one would expect, Marvel is also releasing a swath of variant covers from a number of acclaimed artists. Walter Simonson brings Thor and Steel together on a cover where the Hobgoblin looms ominously behind them. Sara Pichelli draws Miles literally hanging around with Superman, and Peach Momoko shows off a Supergirl and Spider-Gwen cover that makes us all wonder why we’re not getting that as a story. There are also covers from artists such as Ryan Stegman, Marcos Martin, Erik Larsen, Jerome Opeña, Russell Dauterman, Kaare Andrews, Mark Bagley, and a logo mash-up variant cover to be revealed later.

DC Comics and Marvel Really Are Going All-Out for Their Crossovers

As someone who started reading comics in the era where Marvel/DC crossovers seemed like a pipe dream, I am all for the Big Two putting the foot on the gas with these specials. We went for over two decades without any interaction from Marvel and DC, so getting two crossovers in March and April is a really welcome thing, especially after how awesome the Batman and Deadpool experiment was. I don’t know if I can say for certainty we’ll be getting more crossovers after Spider-Man/Superman, but you have to admit, there’s been a real vibe shift since last year.

Of course, I’m grateful just to see this special. There is a lot of really great talent involved here, and I’m excited to see what the creative teams have in store for us. Seriously, a Spider-Man Noir/Golden Age Superman story? That’s just plain fun. We’ve obviously got to wait a few months, but it’s nice to know that in just a few months, we’ll have two special anthologies chock full of stories that bring together Superman and Spider-Man. But hopefully, such effort means Marvel and DC have bigger plans beyond bringing their two big icons together.

What do you think about the stories set for Spider-Man/Superman?