Pixar Characters Take Over Iconic Marvel Covers to Celebrate Studio’s 40th Anniversary

Pixar has been responsible for some of the most beloved films and franchises over the past few decades, with classics such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Inside Out, Monsters Inc, WALL-E, Ratatouille, and more in their vast catalog. Now Pixar is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Marvel Comics is ringing in the festivities with several special covers that feature Pixar characters taking over iconic Marvel covers, and you can get all the details on those covers and when you can pick them up below.

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The celebration is starting out with eight homage covers on some of Marvel’s biggest books, including Amazing Spider-Man #34, Avengers: Armageddon #2, Fantastic Four #13, Infernal Hulk #9, and Iron Man #7. As you can see in the first five revealed covers below, the homage covers will feature Pixar characters like WALL-E and EVE, A Bug’s Life’s Flik, Princess Atta, Brave’s Merida, The Incredibles, and the crew of Inside Out. There are also covers featuring characters from Up, Toy Story 5, and Ratatouille, and that’s in addition to four more covers releasing at a later time.

Every Pixar Marvel Comics Homage Cover Revealed (So Far)

The first five covers have now made their debut, and a few already stand out. The Fantastic Four #49 homage features the cast of A Bug’s Life running in the forefront as the image of the villainous Hopper looms in the background. Another highlight is the homage to Marvel’s Hawkeye #1, which features Kate Bishop as the cover’s star. In the Pixar homage, it’s Brave’s Merida in the spotlight, and it will grace the cover of Avengers: Armageddon #3. You can find the full lineup of covers and their release schedule below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34, an homage of Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15 featuring characters from Up

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2, an homage of Avengers (1963) #9 featuring characters from Inside Out

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3, an homage of Hawkeye (2016) #1 featuring characters from Brave

FANTASTIC FOUR #13, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #159 featuring characters from The Incredibles

FANTASTIC FOUR #15, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #49 featuring characters from A Bug’s Life

FANTASTIC FOUR #16, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #39 featuring characters from Toy Story 5

INFERNAL HULK #9, an homage of Incredible Hulk (1962) #1 featuring characters from Ratatouille

IRON MAN #7, an homage of Iron Man (1998) #76 featuring characters from WALL-E

On Sale 7/1

FANTASTIC FOUR #13 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON (The Incredibles) – 75960621122701331

IRON MAN #7 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK (Wall-E) – 75960621491400731

On Sale 7/15

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN (Inside Out) – 75960621563800241

INFERNAL HULK #9 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS (Ratatouille) – 75960621361000931

On Sale 8/5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN (Up) – 75960621001503441

FANTASTIC FOUR #15 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI (A Bug’s Life) – 75960621122701541

On Sale 8/19

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO (Brave) – 75960621563800341

DOOMQUEST #4 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA (Toy Story 5) – 75960621590400451

On Sale 9/2

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBD ARTIST

FANTASTIC FOUR #16 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBD ARTIST

THOR #801 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBD ARTIST

On Sale 9/16

X-MEN #37 PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBD ARTIST

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