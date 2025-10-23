5 Obscure Batman Villains We Want To Make a Comeback

You’d think with Batman having an already stuffed rogues gallery, that there are some villains we’d never want to see again. For the most part, that’s true: I know there are a handful of Batman foes I don’t want to see again, but some of the Caped Crusader’s villains have plenty of potential. Whether it’s their costumes or just their powers, some of these villains are just wasted potential. I don’t think anyone is holding their breath for any of these characters to come back, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve another chance to become a better character later on.

This might seem like a glorified wishlist of sorts, for characters I think could return in a big way, but that’s all wrong. The idea that a character didn’t work the first time, but could on the second go around, is something I fully believe in. Sure, these may not have been the most original or even evil characters, but there was an idea behind them, and that’s what counts.

5) The Mime

Camilla Ortin, aka The Mime, was a petty thief with a generalized mime gimmick, as her name would suggest. After appearing once in 1987, she would subsequently be killed in 2003. While her time was short, the idea of her character, as well as the costume, has more than enough going for it to give her a chance at a comeback.

The obvious idea would be to make her a serial killer since that’s the default for reinventions, but honestly, go for a stronger form of thievery. Maybe have her as a rival to Catwoman, pulling off heists without making a peep for profit and going around that way. Also, is it just me, or does she vaguely look like Joker’s new acolyte, Punchline?

4) Cornelius Stirk

Cornelius Stirk is a cannibalistic serial killer with…telepathy and illusion casting? To each their own, but I’m surprised he hasn’t tried to give himself a makeover with his powers. He’s a one-note killer who’s appeared once since the New 52 reboot, and has gone into seclusion since. Since he’s already a serial killer with a cannibal twist, just bring him back as is, but use his powers to boost him.

What comes to mind immediately is the X-Men villain Mastermind, who projected his image as a more traditionally handsome man to try to win Jean Grey’s affections. You can have Stirk being the Batman answer to Mastermind, and you’ve got a perfect reinvention. Also, maybe change the first name and update it.

3) Abattoir

Infamously killed by Azrael during his time as Batman, Abattoir was yet another serial killer who went after members of his own family, believing he would gain more life by taking theirs. The general concept of the character works, but it might be a little impossible to bring him back from the dead. That won’t stop us, though; with some of his family still alive, resurrection is the logical next step.

You could make a new relative of Arnold Etchison, the next Abattoir, believing himself to be the “Arnold” reincarnated and wanting to stop his family from creating more members, would be the way to bring this guy back. Out of all the serial killers in Gotham, he’s the most basic and has a short lifespan, but you could play the mystery angle again, having Bruce believe Abattoir is truly back from the dead.

2) Tally Man

Finally, we have someone who isn’t an assassin, but is a hitman: the Tally Man. He’s a hitman for the Gotham Mob who dual-wields pistols, going after people who owe debts. With a weird size-changing design and the interesting color scheme, he’d be a worthy villain to return as a sub-villain for a bigger foe. While the Gotham Mob is a big deal, having him as the main Hitman for Two-Face or the Mad Hatter could be a more fitting angle.

We did have a second one working for The Great White Shark, but he was killed rather quickly. Just have the first one follow in his footsteps and pair him with someone else. It would work as a reinvention, pay off for old school fans, and group a few villains together, giving Batman a bigger threat.

1) Lock-Up

The thing everyone always says about Batman: he’s a “fascist, glorified cop,” is wrong; Lock-Up, though, is absolutely what they’re describing. Policing people as he sees fit and wanting to “lock them up,” Lock-Up definitely needs a reboot. Maybe not a full-on reboot, but as one of the characters to make the jump from Batman: The Animated Series into full-on DC lore, he should be a bigger deal.

Whether he’s out in the field or working in Arkham as an elite guard, Lock-Up has more potential than he’s used for. That, or put him on Commissioner Vandal Savage’s task force in the current Batman books, and do something with a stronger plot there. The possibilities are endless for this fascist madman.

What Obscure Batman villain do you want to see return? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments.