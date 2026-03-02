5 Reasons You Need to Be Reading Absolute Martian Manhunter (Before It’s Too Late)

It’s hard to pick which Absolute Universe book is the best, but for my money, Absolute Martian Manhunter is the line’s crown jewel. Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez’s book was part of the second wave of books set in the new Absolute Universe. And unlike its sister books, Absolute Martian Manhunter resembled its Prime Universe counterpart the least. Instead of a literal alien from Mars, the Martian (though it isn’t from Mars) is a psychic entity from an incorporeal plane of existence that attaches itself to FBI agent John Jones to investigate strange cosmic mysteries in Jones’ hometown.

Absolute Martian Manhunter has been a critical darling, and fans everywhere have been hyping it up as one of the Absolute Universe’s best (I know I have). Sadly, Camp confirmed the book was ending with the twelfth issue later this year, though he did imply the door was still open for a return. Even so, it’s a real shame, because this book has been one of the best series DC Comics has put out in years. If you’ve yet to try Absolute Martian Manhunter, read on for five reasons you need to check it out before the final issue drops.

5. Creative Use of the Medium

I knew this book was going to be special from the very first issue, which was hyped up with a gimmick one could only enjoy with a physical copy. Indeed, the creative team designed arguably the series’ most iconic moment when they showcased the Martian’s power, ‘Martian Vision’, allowing readers to see the Martian was occupying Jones’ body by holding a page up to a light source to see both sides at once. This book has repeated this trick a few times, and it really showcases the experimental nature of this incredibly trippy book.

4. Unique Art and Design

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This book wouldn’t be half the spectacle that it is without Javier Rodríguez’s incredible art and colors. He’s drawn and colored every single issue so far, and while that required the book to take a four-month-long break, it was worth it to preserve the unique charm and style of this series. I usually struggle with finding the right words to praise artists, but with this series, I seriously can’t say enough good things. Rodríguez’s work takes Camp’s writing to the next level and gives readers a book that truly stands out from the rest of the Absolute Universe line.

3. Amazing Tone and Atmosphere

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I think what I and others love so much about this book is that, though it’s a part of a superhero line, it doesn’t feel like a superhero book in the slightest. It’s a metaphysical crime book that explores the nuances of humanity and the way we interact with one another. Honestly, this story feels like it was plucked right out of the peak of the original Vertigo era and brought into the modern-day. If you need something that zigs while the rest of the Absolute books zag, this is the one.

2. The Relationship Between John and the Martian

I can’t tell you how smart a decision it was to make the Martian and John Jones separate people (Jones is normally Martian Manhunter’s alter ego in the Prime Universe). That decision gave us an incredible dynamic that really drives this book forward, though all the bizarre things going on in Jones ’ backyard. Jones is a struggling guy who can’t connect with the people he loves most, while the Martian is empathy and universal oneness personified. They have all the buddy cop friction of any good crime story, but with a heavy dash of cosmic weirdness. It’s so great.

1. The Overall Message

Absolute Martian Manhunter can be a lot to take in, admittedly. But at its core, this book is more than just a weird reinvention of a classic DC icon. It’s an examination of humanity and the flaws that keep us from connecting to and understanding one another. It highlights the pain of isolation and the comfort that comes from openness with one another. In a world that’s growing increasingly divided, Absolute Martian Manhunter reminds us all that there isn’t anything to fear in being vulnerable with one another. If anything, that’s a message that might just save us.

