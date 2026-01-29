6 DC Comics Moments You Missed This Week (1/28)

It feels like 2026 just started, but another month of DC Comics history is in the books! January was an explosive month for DC. The hard-hitting battles of DC K.O. raged on, old villains returned in sinister new ways, and new secrets about the Absolute Universe came to light. I honestly don’t know where the time has gone, because it feels just like yesterday that I started this little weekly recap of DC Comics’ major moments. After a brief interruption last week (apologies), we’re back in action, giving you all the must-see moments from this week in DC Comics.

So what happened in the final week of January? Quite a bit, actually! With four Absolute Universe titles and a handful of tie-ins to DC K.O., there were a lot of exciting developments. From Batman and Wonder Woman teaming up to go to hell to Static returning to the main DC Universe for the first time in years, this truly was a week where there was something for everyone. So before we head into February, let’s take a look back at all the best moments you may have missed in this week’s DC Comics releases.

6. Mister Terrific Nearly Betrays the Justice League

Justice League Unlimited #15 continues to follow Mister Terrific’s mission that takes him and his allies to the depths of Hell to find Neron and make a bargain with him. Unfortunately, Terrific’s team is lost along the way to Hell’s various forces. Eventually, Terrific makes it to Neron’s lair, where he makes a shocking offer: In exchange for Neron ceasing to power up Earth’s supervillains, Terrific agrees to be Neron’s double agent on Earth. Neron doesn’t go for it, as he already has a traitor in the form of Owlwoman, but it’s hard to believe Terrific almost betrayed the League.

5. Absolute Suicide Squad Debuts

Diana’s nemesis, Veronica Cale, goes all out to eliminate her in Absolute Wonder Woman #16. Following up on the cliffhanger in Absolute Wonder Woman #12, Cale gathers a small team of metahumans, such as Doctor Poison, Giganta, and even Zatanna, to serve as the Absolute Suicide Squad. The team crashes a gala at Gateway City’s Natural History Museum and, thanks to a spell she’d previously cast, Wonder Woman’s magic is rendered ineffective in Zatanna’s presence. With no magic and the Squad raring to go, it’ll be interesting to see how Diana gets herself out of this one.

4. Absolute Martian Manhunter is Replaced

Absolute Martian Manhunter is still going strong in its eighth issue, which might just be a turning point for the overall series. John needs a night to try and repair things with his wife, so the Martian leaves him alone. But a sinister team known as the Agency tracks down and contains the Martian (in a page that really does have to be seen to be believed). But John isn’t alone as a new entity emerges, one that gravitates to negative thoughts and emotions. This is Despair-the-Zero, and he gleefully introduces himself as John’s new partner. Oh boy…

3. Green Lantern Gives the Flash His Powers Back

Barry Allan has been out of commission ever since the end of Absolute Power, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less heroic. In Green Lantern #31, Barry has to testify at a trial and is being targeted by some very powerful and dangerous criminals, so he calls his buddy Hal to help him. In the middle of all the chaos, Hal gives Barry a hand by making him a construct suit and giving him temporary super-speed. It doesn’t last, but it really is cool to see Barry back in action as a speedster.

2. Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman’s Second Team-Up

After an amazing crossover last month, DC Comics brought Bruce and Diana back together in Absolute Batman #16. Batman and Wonder Woman head to the underworld to find a way to transform Bruce’s friend Waylon (now the Absolute Killer Croc) back to normal. It’s a great adventure, filled with a lot of action and a lot of bonding between the two. And this issue has Batman riding Absolute Wonder Woman’s iconic Pegasus, so major points for that. While I hope these books continue their measured pace, I won’t lie, I really want to see these two team up again soon.

1. Static Returns to the Main DC Universe

I don’t think anyone saw this coming. DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight #1 focused on a squad of young heroes attempting to stop Granny Goodness and her Female Furies. But in the 11th hour, Static appears and helps the team achieve victory. This is especially cool, because this is Static’s first appearance in the Prime DC Universe in I don’t know how long. Hopefully, this isn’t just a cameo for a cameo’s sake, and that DC Comics has some big plans for Static in the future.

What was your favorite moment from this week in DC Comics?