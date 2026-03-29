7 DC Couples Who Never Made Sense

DC Comics set the standards for many comic tropes, including the superhero romance with Superman and Lois Lane. Publishers copied this romance for years, and DC has done especially well with these character interactions. Over the years, they’ve been able to make all kinds of couples work, and have even proved that marrying off superheroes can actually work for them long term, something that Marvel has ignored for years. Sometimes, two characters just fit together and form an amazing couple, one that stands the test of time. However, not every DC romance makes sense. In fact, a lot of them have been nonsensical since the beginning.

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Looking at the history of the DC Multiverse, there are lots of couples that just don’t fit. Sometimes, these couples work out in the long run, but other times they never come together. These seven DC couples never made sense, each of them leaving readers with a lot of questions.

7) Guy Gardner/Ice

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The Justice League International is legendary, and gave readers a relationship that works but doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Guy Gardner is the team’s bad boy, a great hero who is honestly a genuinely bad person in a lot of ways. Ice was the sweetest, most innocent person on the team. The two had nothing in common, and yet they’ve somehow made a long-running relationship. Opposites definitely attract at times, but Guy treated everyone badly, including Ice. Even taking physical attraction into account, there’s no reason that Ice should have given him the time of day.

6) Kyle Rayner/Donna Troy

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Donna Troy is DC’s most complicated character, and she’s also had a lot of relationships that made no sense (Terry Long, anyone?), but the one that made the least sense was her time with Kyle Rayner. This honestly mostly just feels like no one had anything else to do with Donna, so they made her into a Darkstar (a group meant to replace the Green Lantern Corps), and she was shoe-horned into sci-fi stories that she didn’t really fit. Her and Kyle had no chemistry, and most fans don’t even remember this relationship, which says it all.

5) Jon Kent/Jay Nakamura

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Jon Kent coming out as bisexual caused a pretty big stink from a certain segment of the “fandom”, and his choice of boyfriend didn’t really help the matter. Jay Nakamura was an Internet journalist who basically came out of nowhere and ended up with Jon. Jay barely had a personality, and it felt like the only reason they were together was because he was a reporter like Jon’s mother Lois. It was a relationship with no heat, and the two of them just don’t fit (unlike Jon and Dreamer, hint, hint DC). Their relationship is barely brought up anymore, showing how ill-fitting they were.

4) Terra/Beast Boy

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Terra is one of DC’s most controversial characters, mostly because of the way the publisher has treated her grooming by Deathstroke. She was placed in the Teen Titans to betray them from within, and Beast Boy was all over her. She played the whole thing off, but during “The Judas Contract”, she actually kissed him. It seemed genuine despite her hatred for the team but it was such a weird thing to do, especially since it came after we knew she was evil. It would have made more sense if she did this before we learned the truth about her, and it never really fit right.

3) Batman/Talia al Ghul

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Batman has had many relationships, but one that always comes back is Talia al Ghul. The whole thing has never made sense. Sure, Bruce and Talia are beautiful people, but they are also completely different people, and not in the normal ways you get with other characters on this list. Talia is a monster, raised to be a conqueror and killer, while Batman is a hero trying to protect innocent people. She’s a mass murderer, and there’s no way that Batman would ever be in love with her; they might fool around, but it should never be deeper than that. It’s been good for the stories, but it’s one of those relationships that just doesn’t work.

2) Superboy/Cassie Sandsmark

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Superboy and Cassie Sandsmark met as members of Young Justice and became a couple as Teen Titans. However, they didn’t become a couple because they were perfect for each other. They became a couple because too many people ship Superman and Wonder Woman, and they were the junior versions of the characters back in the ’00s. That’s pretty much the entire reason. Cassie and Tim fit together much better, but seeing as how this is the only major relationship that Conner has had (no one remembers his first crush Tana), it keeps getting brought back up.

1) Superman/Wonder Woman

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The New 52 had a lot of problems, but one of the biggest was presaged by the above relationship. See, Superboy and Cassie’s relationship was written by Geoff Johns, who would become the writer of the Justice League in the New 52. He put Superman and Wonder Woman together, and it was terrible. They are fine allies, and there are alternate universes where they almost fit together, but they should never be together in a universe where Lois Lane, Superman’s actual soul mate, exists. This is baby’s first ship, and every fan of both characters know they don’t actually make sense as a couple.

What’s DC relationships do you think don’t work? Leave a comment in the comment section and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!