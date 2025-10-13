7 Most Dangerous Avengers In Marvel History

The Avengers have faced off against the most dangerous threats in Marvel history and always triumphed. The Avengers are the premiere defense force of the Marvel Universe, and they’ve counted many of the most powerful heroes and villains among their members. The Avengers have a nice mixture of heroes; some of them are ridiculously skilled, others are amazingly powerful, and many are the perfect balance of power and skill. The Avengers are the cream of the crop, but there are obviously some heroes who are more feared then the other. They’re the Avengers that no one wants to face on their own.

The most dangerous Avengers are something else compared to other heroes. They’ve faced off against the worst of the worst, and are rightly feared for the power and abilities. These seven Avengers are the most dangerous of the bunch, heroes that make everyone a little scared when they walk in a room.

7) Ares

Image Courtesy of Marvel

After Civil War, the Marvel Universe changed drastically. Iron Man had to put together a Avengers team, and he needed powerhouses. Thor had been gone since Ragnarok in “Thor Disassembled”, so Iron Man had to find another deity to join the team. He chose the Greek God of War, Ares. Ares is the perfect warrior, having fought for millennia while exemplifying the concept of war. Ares clashed with his teammates, but when it came to battle, he was the perfect Avenger. Ares was a punch now, ask questions never kind of hero, his massive strength and battle ax making him a dangerous presence on the battlefield. Ares was about the war life and was just as likely to cave in someone’s skull as anything else, his short temper making him one of the most dangerous Avengers ever.

6) The Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry first joined the Avengers in the New Avengers days, and everyone tread very lightly around him. Bob Reynolds was basically a god with mental issues, and was literally his own worst enemy. Bob was also host to the Void, the personification of all the negativity in his life. The Sentry was ridiculously powerful, and if things went bad, there was a chance that the Void would come out and play. The Sentry is the kind of hero who could accidentally destroy the entire world if his emotions went in the wrong direction. The Avengers kept him on the team not only because he was superlatively powerful, but also to keep on an eye on him.

5) Hyperion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers run was perfect, throwing the team at universe-shaking enemies. Hickman created the most powerful team of Avengers ever, and one of the team’s most dangerous powerhouses with Hyperion. Hyperion is an Eternal with the power of Superman, usually hailing from another Earth. The Hyperion of Earth-13034 became one of the Avengers’ greatest warriors, earning the respect of Thor. Hyperion was able to defeat Beyonders, putting him at another level of power compared to most Avengers. Villainous versions of Hyperion, like King Hyperion, were able to kill every hero on their Earth, and this Hyperion might have even been more powerful than that. This Hyperion was a hero to his core, but his high power level made him an Avenger that every enemy of the team learned to fear.

4) Hercules

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Hercules is a jovial sort of demigod, a man who loves partying and fighting. Hercules is a lot of fun to be around, but that doesn’t mean that everyone isn’t a little scared of him. Hercules has defeated everything that came across path since the days of ancient Greece, a warrior that laughs through the entire fight. However, when Hercules get serious, he’s one of the most dangerous beings on Earth. Hercules has infinite strength and is a master of numerous melee weapons, fighting with the best of them. Hercules doesn’t get mad often, but when he does, there are few who can withstand his power. It takes a lot to get Hercules angry, but when he’s in the zone, there are few Avengers who are more frightening than him.

3) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is the greatest warrior of Asgard, a city full of some of the most dangerous men and women in existence. The God of Thunder has complete control over storms, and can summon lightning bolts that can devastate cities. Thor’s hammer Mjolnir not only enhances his strength and power, but also gives him access to energies that can destroy planets. On top of that, there’s warrior madness. If Thor loses control of himself, his power triples, and he was even able to defeat Drax when he held the Power Stone and the Silver Surfer in this state. Thor battles the most powerful gods and monsters in existence on his own, so there’s few out there who can withstand his power. Thor is the Avengers’ greatest powerhouse, a skilled and powerful warrior ready to destroy any enemy of the team in front of him.

2) The Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is the strongest one there, a rage beast empowered by the One Below All. The Hulk faces off against the strongest enemies, and has smashed every single one of them. The Hulk’s rage is what makes him so dangerous. The Hulk gets stronger and stronger as he gets more angry and everything makes him angry. The Hulk is just as dangerous to the people he’s fighting alongside as he is his enemies, his grasp on his own anger slippery at best. The Hulk could crack the Earth if he so chose and while the Avengers love to have him on their side, they know that there’s always the chance that he’s going to smash them as well.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch has always been the Avengers’ most dangerous member. Her chaos magic and reality altering powers make her akin to a god, and her extreme power level combined with the trials of her life has made her just as likely to fight her friends as help them. Scarlet Witch isn’t always a god; it takes tapping into magical energies like the Life Force for Scarlet Witch to alter reality on a large scale, but even without that kind of power she’s still dangerous. Scarlet Witch has gotten mentally better in recent years, but even her best friends fear the day that something pushes her over the edge again.

