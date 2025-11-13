7 Most Overpowered Avengers (And They’re Stronger Than the Vision)

The Avengers have defended the Earth from the greatest threats that the Marvel Universe has to offer. This is made possible by the power level of the team’s members. The Avengers have boasted some extremely formidable, skilled members over the years, and one of the most powerful members of these is the Vision. The synthezoid was created by Ultron to destroy Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and decided to join the team instead, becoming a legendary Avenger. The Vision has high level super strength, flight, solar energy manipulation, and density controlling powers. While that might not seem all that impressive, it’s allowed the Vision to tackle some of the greatest threats out there.

The Avengers have some very formidable enemies, and they need heroes with high power levels to help them survive their fights. The Vision is a perfect example of a potent Avenger, but he’s nowhere near the most powerful member of the team. These seven Avengers are more powerful the Vision, and they’ve helped the team save the universe numerous times.

7) She-Hulk

The Hulk is superlatively powerful, his gamma powers making him the strongest one there is. The Hulk isn’t the only powerful gamma-powered being, with She-Hulk gaining the same powers as her cousin Bruce from a blood transfusion. She-Hulk has proven to be just as formidable as her cousin, although her control over her anger means that it takes her longer to hit the same levels of power as the Jade Giant. She has same the potential infinite strength, invulnerability, and healing factor. She’s way more powerful than the Vision; in fact, she once ripped him in half with little difficulty. While she starts out weaker than the Hulk, she’s just as potentially powerful.

6) The Hulk

Speaking of gamma-powered titan, the original is the most powerful. Bruce Banner was caught in the gamma bomb test, but survived because the Green Door was opened. The scientist was given the power of the One Below All, and has become the most powerful human being on Earth. The Hulk is the scariest monster out there, an engine of destruction with infinite strength, invulnerability, and a powerful healing factor. The Jade Giant can’t be killed; every time he dies, he’s able to come back through the Green Door, ready to take up the fight again. The Hulk was a founder of the Avengers, and has spent more time fighting the team than with them. He’s been able to take down the Vision numerous times, and is undoubtedly more powerful than the synthezoid.

5) Captain Universe

Captain Universe is potentially the most powerful member of the Avengers ever. With the Incursions ravaging the multiverse, the Enigma Force, the spirit of the universe, took over the body of a comatose woman named Tamara. This composite being ended up joining the most powerful roster of the Avengers, and helped them battle against the biggest threats imaginable. The Builders, the oldest race in the multiverse, called her “the Mother” and, when she used her powers, she could basically do anything. She’s a god in human flesh, and has powers that the Vision couldn’t hope to match.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch was married to the Vision, her hex powers and magic making her into, at least, someone with the equal of his power. However, the first indication that she was more powerful than the synthezoid was when she subconsciously stole pieces of Mephisto’s soul and made them into her and the Vision’s children. Her powers have grown in leaps and bounds since then. Her abilities were revealed to be reality-altering abilities, and she’s been able to tap into greater magical powers as she’s learned more. Scarlet Witch has altered the world when tapped into an outside power supply like the Life Force, and is only getting more powerful as the years go on.

3) Hyperion of Earth-13034

There are lots of underrated Avengers out there, and one of the best is Hyperion of Earth-13034. He joined the team during the Incursions, and soon proved himself to be the equal of Thor when it comes to power level, although he could have been more powerful. He’s an Eternal from another Earth, with the vast super strength, invulnerability, flight, super senses, and cosmic energy manipulating powers that are common to that race (although his strength level is much greater than any other Eternal). During the Incursion that destroyed his Earth, he was able to hold two Earths from colliding for a short period of time, which is one of the most impressive strength feats in the history of the Marvel Universe. The Vision is powerful, but there’s no way he can match the power level of Hyperion.

2) Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers has a long history with the Avengers, first joining the team when she was going by the Ms. Marvel code name. The half-Kree, half-human hero has super strength, invulnerability, flight, and vast energy channeling powers. She can absorb energy attacks, making her even more powerful than she was before, and is feared the universe over. As Captain Marvel, she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. She’s grown in power more and more as the years have gone on, able to fight against the greatest threats in the cosmos. She’s Earth’s foremost cosmic defender, and her power level makes the Vision’s seem quaint by comparison.

1) Thor

The Vision is powerful, but he’s not a god. Thor is. The Norse God of Thunder has long been one of the Avengers’ heaviest hitters. He has incalculable strength and durability and the power to control storms, with the might of Mjolnir enhancing all of his abilities. He’s been able to hold his own against the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, battling everyone from the Hulk to Thanos to Mangog. Gods fear the power of Thor, and his fellow heroes know that he’s a complete gamechanger in battle. While the Vision is worthy of lifting Mjolnir, he can’t match the power of the Odinson.

