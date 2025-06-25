7 Most Powerful Versions Of Hulk, Ranked

Ever since he was introduced in 1962, The Incredible Hulk has gone through many changes, many colors, and many temperaments as he’s navigated through the years. Inspired by the Golem myth from Jewish cultures and the struggle of Frankenstein’s Monster, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee delivered a hero that would grow in popularity as the time passed and his anger grew. Originally grey the Hulk later changed to green after colorist Stan Goldberg had issues with the grey, leading to the trademark look we’ve grown accustomed to for decades. But since his inception, we’ve also watched the Hulk shift, change, and grow in strength with numerous cosmetic changes and changes giving us entirely new versions of the character as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Savage Hulk represents the unbridled power that is driven by rage, while Banner’s Professor Hulk persona from the 90s had the strength, but kept the brain of Banner in control. These are two of the main versions we’ve seen in the comics, but which is stronger? Which Hulk reigns supreme above the others? Below, we’ve put together a ranking of the different versions of the Hulk and their respective power compared to the others. These seven versions represent the main universe versions of the Hulk that we’ve repeatedly seen in the comics. Some would argue that the strongest Hulk has yet to be seen, though some modern examples seem poised to go for the crown. We’ve tried to keep it to the main offerings, but keep in mind that some different types are out there — Looking at you Weapon H.

Some honorable mentions include Bruce Banner from “Old Man Logan.” He’s not only strong, but Banner can also transform into a monstrous form of the Hulk that swallows Logan whole. Also worth mentioning is the Hulk that was once transformed into a member of Apocalypse’s Four Horsemen as the latest War. Both just miss the list below, so read on to see which versions take the top spots.

7) Professor Hulk

Marvel

We’ll kick off with Professor Hulk or the Merged Smart Hulk. With the help of hypnosis by Doc Samson, the Hulk and Bruce Banner can merge and create a new single identity. The result is a Hulk that keeps Banner’s intelligence, mixed with the Grey Hulk’s intelligence and the green Hulk’s body. The problem with this version is that it seems like this Smart Hulk is unable to match the other Hulks unless they are calm. It does happen to be the largest version of the Hulk, but I can also count several times where this version is beaten to a pulp and forced to go savage. That’s partly how Hulk was able to defeat Onslaught with one punch, having the safeguards he put in place removed.

6) Mr. Fixit / Grey Hulk

Marvel

The return of the Grey Hulk brought the idea of Banner’s identities wrestling for control. He manages to hold onto his intelligence a bit, and later can transform into this form away from the nighttime — this would return in Immortal Hulk. Grey Hulk becomes Joe Fixit at one point, who is a security expert in Las Vegas, which could also be known as a goon. He works with a casino owner in Vegas and takes up the role after his ability to change back to Banner is magically repressed.

5) Red Hulk

Marvel

The opposing force to Bruce Banner’s green Hulk, the Red Hulk is a version connected to two different people: Robert Maverick with the U.S. Avengers and Banner’s sworn enemy, Thunderbolt Ross. The Army General took on the power of the Red Hulk with the help of A.I.M. as a way to easily battle the original Hulk. This version is more aggressive, but retains the tactical intelligence of Ross. The other big difference is that Red Hulk’s body temperature rises with anger instead of his strength. And once he’s too heated, he has no way to easily cool down.

4) Savage Hulk

Marvel

The Hulk we mostly know and love is the classic Hulk smash variety of Bruce Banner. This is the founding member of the Avengers, who leaves shortly after due to his team’s mistrust of him. But once he grows so angry that he only relies on instinct, that’s when the real Savage Hulk appears. This is the version that lifts an entire mountain in Secret Wars, Cracks Onslaught’s armor with one punch, and punches a Phoenix Force-powered Emma Frost through an island. This the one causing all that trouble.

3) World Breaker Hulk

Marvel

Before Immortal Hulk, the version of Hulk that was considered the strongest was the World Breaker Hulk, who tore his way from his new home on Sakaar after his exile by the Illuminati to declare war on Earth. He’s extra angry due to the ship he was exiled on exploding and killing his new wife, Caiera. The rage of this Hulk powers him to a level where Black Bolt’s voice can’t hurt him, Iron Man is unable to contain him, and Doctor Strange almost has to sell his soul in order to even scratch Hulk. He’s finally defeated by Sentry and the realization that one of his Warbound allies sabotaged the ship and caused the explosion, not the Illuminati. Up to that point, though, World Breaker Hulk ran through the Marvel heroes like tissue paper.

2) Immortal Hulk

Marvel

One of the latest iterations of the Hulk, he’s also known as the Devil Hulk. After Banner’s death in Civil War II, the Devil Hulk became the dominant version as Banner returned through the “green door.” Two different Hulk personas were needed to defeat this version initially, and once Immortal Hulk rolled around, it was shown that this version of the Hulk is even stronger due to the influence of the Below-Place and its gamma radiation. He can survive almost everything, regenerating in a gnarly fashion, and even absorbs gamma radiation from other gamma-powered heroes. On top of all of this, he’s pretty damn scary. Certainly, the top on any list of Scariest Hulks.

1) Maestro

Marvel

Quite possibly the strongest of all the Hulks, the future despot The Maestro, who debuted in 1992’s Future Imperfect. Maestro is not the first Hulk to survive nuclear armageddon, but he is the most evil version. His strength is enhanced after absorbing so much radiation from the nuclear fallout, but he retains his intelligence. When he battles Professor Hulk during their first meeting, he dominates the heroic Hulk and breaks his neck. Maestro is the version of the Hulk that has fully embraced the darker impulses of Bruce Banner’s psyche, meaning he could still end up here in the future.

Do you agree with our list? Is there a version of the Hulk who is stronger or can be stronger? Let us know in the comments.