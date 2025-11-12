7 Most Overpowered Justice League Members (And They’re Stronger Than Wonder Woman)

There are few teams in comics that are as powerful as the Justice League. The team began as a group that could fight threats that no one hero could deal with, and when you have members as strong as the League does, that’s saying something. The team has become the foremost defense force for the DC Multiverse, and boasts some of the most formidable heroes ever among its ranks. Few of them, though, are tough as Wonder Woman. The Amazonian princess is as skilled as she is strong, and has been able to tackle villains like the god of war Ares in combat. She’s even been able to use the Washington Monument as a spear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, even as strong as she is, she’s definitely not the most powerful member of the Justice League. The League has members with powers that are much, much greater than Wonder Woman’s amazing abilities. These seven Justice Leaguers are more powerful than Wonder Woman, and have helped the Justice League defeat the greatest enemies.

7) Hal Jordan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Green Lantern Corps is quite formidable, but the most powerful members are those from Earth. Of these powerful Lanterns, Hal Jordan is considered the most powerful members of the Corps. While he doesn’t have the supreme physical power that Wonder Woman has, his power ring allows him to anything he wants. He can create powerful energy constructs (although he usually just likes to use baseball bats or boxing gloves), and his willpower makes these constructs insanely strong. He can manifest force fields that can protect him and others from nearly all harm. He can move faster than the speed of light, and the ring’s onboard computer system hooks to the database on Oa, which has access to an insane amount of information. There’s a reason that the Green Lantern ring is called the “most powerful weapon in the universe”.

6) Captain Atom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Captain Atom was part of an experiment on an alien alloy, and was bonded to it in an accident, while being thrown through time. The former soldier gained a multitude of powers, including chronokinesis, molecular control, density control, size alteration, quantum field manipulation, nuclear powers, super strength, invulnerability, flight, and many more. After Asbolute Power, he gained the power to absorb the powers of metahumans, making him even more formidable. The hero’s strength level may not be as high as Wonder Woman’s, but his other powers make him one of the most powerful members of the Justice League.

5) Firestorm

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Firestorm matrix was created by Professor Martin Stein. It allowed two people to merge, usually Stein and teenagers like Robbie Raymond or Jason Rousch. When bonded, Firestorm has super strength, invulnerability, flight, density control, nuclear energy powers, and molecular control. He can transform elements into other elements, and can create compounds from these elements. The Nuclear Man doesn’t get enough credit for how powerful he is; as long as one part of the matrix knows the periodic table, he can create just about anything. The only thing he has trouble manipulating is organic matter, but he has shown the ability to do so with great concentration and on a limited basis. As powerful as Wonder Woman is, she can’t hope to match Firestorm’s might.

4) Barry Allen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman is every fast, but she can’t match the foot speed of Barry Allen. The Fastest Man Alive tapped into the Speed Force when he was struck by lighting after being doused with chemicals, using his powers to become the hero of Central City. The Flash is ridiculously powerful. His speed powers put him among the most powerful metahumans on the planet, made all the more formidable because of Barry’s knowledge of physics. Barry can use the Speed Force to move through the multiverse, matching his vibrational aura to other Earths. With the help of the Cosmic Treadmill, he can run through time, and has been able to reach the speed of light and beyond. Barry Allen is one of the most powerful members of the Justice League, all because of the Speed Force. However, he’s not even the most powerful Speed Force user on the team.

3) Wally West

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wally West is the most powerful Flash. The nephew of Iris West-Allen, his favorite hero was Barry Allen. Allen decided that he wanted a sidekick, and replicated the accident that gave the older hero his powers with Wally. Since then, Wally has grown exponentially in power, learning from his uncle Barry, Golden Age Flash Jay Garrick, Johnny Quick, and Max Mercury. He was the first Flash to move faster than the speed of light, and mastered the Speed Force in ways that the other speedsters only wished they could. While he wasn’t as good at time or multiversal travel, he’s one of the most powerful humans beings ever. Wonder Woman is powerful and fast, but Wally has her beat.

2) Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Martian Manhunter is the most underrated hero in the Justice League. The Green Martian has what is probably the best collection of superpowers in comics. He’s super strong, invulnerable, has super speed, shape-shifting powers, super senses, Martian vision, invisibility, intangibility, and telepathy. In fact, J’onn J’onnz is the most powerful telepath on Earth, able to defeat psychics like Doctor Psycho or Gorilla Grodd. He’s basically a Superman-level superhero, and his array of powers easily outstrips those of Wonder Woman. Even if she is stronger or faster, she can’t compete with the rest of his powers.

1) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman is the Justice League’s greatest hero, and there’s no contest. While he’s not the most powerful member of the Justice League, he’s easily more powerful than Wonder Woman. His strength and speed are seemingly incalculable, and he can survive basically any attack. He can fly through the depths of space at faster than light speeds, and can hear subatomic particles. He and Wonder Woman have fought numerous times over the years, and Superman has always been stronger than her. Diana has been able to hold her own against Superman, but even she knows that if Superman cuts loose, she has no hope against him. He’s a cut above Wonder Woman, and is ridiculously powerful.

Did a miss any Leaguers more powerful than Wonder Woman? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!