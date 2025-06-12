10 Best Green Lanterns, Ranked

Green Lantern has been around for 85 years now, with original Green Lantern Alan Scott first appearing in All-American Comics #16. The Green Lantern mythos have been greatly expanded since then; Scott’s original ring was magic based (his powers literally came from a lamp, like a genie), but all of that would change when DC redefined what superheroes could be in the Silver Age. New Green Lantern Hal Jordan became one of the new sci-fi heroes of the day, and the Green Lantern Corps became a massive interstellar police force, full of great characters that fans have loved for years. The Green Lanterns have a massive legacy in the history of DC Comics, with some best of all time stories under their belts. The Green Lantern Corps has ballooned to thousands of members, and even birthed multiple new Lantern Corps’.

Not every Green Lantern has gotten a chance to shine, but the ones who have are some of the coolest characters in the DC Multiverse. The Green Lantern Corps has always been fertile ground for new characters, allowing characters to grow and change into something special. The best Green Lanterns are among the coolest characters in DC history, and these ten are the best of the best.

10) Sinestro

Sinestro is best known as a villain, wielding the yellow ring of fear against the Green Lantern Corps and any superhero who stands in his way. However, before that Sinestro was the greatest Green Lantern Corpsman, his sector the most orderly in the galaxy, and he trained Hal Jordan. He was one of the best ringslingers ever, creating powerful constructs that allowed him to defeat anyone. Sinestro was kicked out of the Corps for being a fascist, but would eventually return to the Corps several times over the years. Sinestro is a very interesting Lantern to read about, because of his morality. Sinestro believes in order above everything else, and it’s cool to see him try to fit in with the Corps after years of trying to kill them. He’s mouthy and arrogant, giving readers a lot of drama. He’s great in combat, and exploring his relationship with Hal Jordan — I’ve always been a fan of Grant Morrison establishing that Sinestro was in love with Hal — makes him a great Lantern to read about whenever he joins the Corps again.

9) Soranik Yatu

Soranik Yatu is the daughter of Sinestro, a rather complicated legacy. She joined the Corps after the return of the Corps, becoming the Green Lantern of Korugar. Before gaining her Lantern ring, she was a doctor, which made her a very interesting Lantern. She did her best to keep her lineage secret, which became more important after the Sinestro Corps attacked. Soranik felt like she had to make up for the sins of father, and this made her an excellent Green Lantern. She was one of the cooler of the new Lanterns, and grew a lot as a character. Of course, she eventually ended up joining the Sinestro Corps herself, giving her story a rather tragic bent — she failed in the same way her father did — that made it all the better. She was an excellent Lantern, and had one of the best character journeys of the newer Lanterns.

7) Sodam Yat

Sodam Yat first appeared in Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annual # 2 in the story “Tygers”, by the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen team of Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill. He was part of the prophecy of the Blackest Night, told to Abin Sur by the demons of Ysmault. It was established that he was a Daxamite — basically Kryptonians with a weakness to lead — and that he was the greatest Green Lantern ever. Yat wouldn’t make another appearance for almost two decades, re-introduced in the Green Lantern Corps books of the mid ’00s. Sodam Yat was a great Green Lantern right from the beginning. While he never lived up to his “greatest Green Lantern ever” appellation (and also didn’t die in the battle of the Blackest Night, like the prophecy said he would), he did gain the power of Ion, an entity that was willpower personified, and had an excellent fight against Superboy-Prime in “The Sinestro Corps War”. A lot of people dislike how much Geoff Johns borrowed from Moore’s DC, but for a lot of fans, it was great to get to see Sodam Yat in action and he became a favorite of many.

7) Jessica Cruz

Jessica Cruz developed crippling anxiety after witnessing the death of her friends. She stayed inside for years, but became the bearer for the Ring of Volthoom, the Earth-3 version of a Green Lantern ring, and ended up joining the Justice League. Her fear allowed her to use the ring well, and being a superhero and making new friends allowed her to defeat her anxiety. She was eventually given a Green Lantern ring, and became one of the two main Lanterns of Earth, also joining the Justice League. All Green Lanterns are able to overcome great fear, but Jessica took that to another level. Her constructs were always great, and the fact that she took to being Green Lantern says it all for her. She’s the best new Green Lantern introduced in a while (sorry Simon Baz and Jo Mullein fans; they’re great, but not among the greatest). She still hasn’t met her full potential yet, and the right creative team or a lucky break in an adaptation can make her into the next big thing.

6) Kilowog

Kilowog is the coolest alien Green Lantern by a wide margin. Kilowog is the tough guy of the Green Lantern Corps, a massive mountain of muscle with a power ring. Kilowog acted as the drill sergeant for the Corps, training new recruits in the basics and toughening them up. Kilowog is the ultimate drill sergeant. He’s tough as they come and has no problem dressing down anyone he thinks is lacking, but he’s also supportive, making sure to praise and build up his recruits after tearing them down. Kilowog also has one of the best personalities in all of the Corps. He’s as funny as they come, and his love for his family became a defining characteristic for Kilowog, showing that there was more to him than the Corps. Kilowog’s popularity has played a big role in his success, allowing readers to spend a lot of time with him. His battle with Arkillo during “The Sinestro Corps War” is an awesome fight that shows off why Kilowog deserves his top spot in the Green Lantern Corps.

5) Kyle Rayner

Kyle Rayner had a big job ahead of him when he was debuted. The Green Lantern mythos had been getting less popular as the years went by, and DC decided to get rid of it all and simplify it. Rayner is the quintessential ’90s guy (he was even wearing a Nine Inch Nails short in his first appearance), and connected with the audiences of the decade of extreme better than the at the time stodgy old Hal Jordan. His constructs were always awesome, stemming from his job as a graphic designer. He was honesty an improvement in every way, and his friendship with Wally West in JLA was one of the coolest character friendships in years. Kyle’s popularity faded eventually, leading to the return of Jordan and the Corps, but Kyle still got special treatment, becoming the first host for Ion and a White Lantern, allowing him to use the powers of every Lantern Corps. Kyle was able to get fans interested in the Green Lantern again, keeping the flame alive when it had all but guttered out.

4) Guy Gardner

Guy Gardner is about to make his DCU debut, played by Nathan Fillion, and that means that the rest of the world is going to learn what comic fans have known for ages — Guy Gardner is very entertaining. Chosen as an alternate Lantern for Hal Jordan, Guy would eventually get his own ring, and a brain injury that would change him forever. Guy went from being as white bread as they come to the mouthy hero everyone loves to hate. Guy is great for multiple reasons. He’s extremely funny, both when he’s dishing it out and taking it. He’s arrogant and loud, and gets his comeuppance often, but he’s also loyal and caring to the people he loves. Guy Gardner is like that friend you have who will mercilessly rib you for anything, but will fight anyone who looks at you wrong. Guy is also an extremely skilled Green Lantern, the kind of fighter who never says die and will go to extremes to win, even if it kills him. Guy Gardner is an amazing Green Lantern, whether you love him or hate him.

3) John Stewart

An argument can be made that John Stewart is the best Green Lantern. He made a whole generation of fans fall in love with Green Lantern due to his place in Justice League/Justice League Unlimited, and has been a member of several big Justice League rosters in the comics as well. John Stewart is going to star in the DCU’s Lanterns, and DC is definitely putting one of their best Lanterns forward. Stewart was a Marine and architect, meaning that he’s not only skilled in combat, but understands how to build constructs. Stewart is amazing, and the only reason he isn’t higher on this list is because he hasn’t really been able to cut the mustard as a solo Lantern very often. That’s not to say his solo adventures are bad, but he just can’t stay solo for long. He works best when playing off other characters, which is why his most popular periods coincide with being a member of teams. John Stewart is a character who is always on the cusp of greatness, a hair’s width from being the best of the best.

2) Alan Scott

Alan Scott has been around for 85 years, and that really says it all about why he’s number two. Scott is a founding member of the Justice Society, a legendary superhero if there ever was one. He’s become an icon in the superhero community, the heavy hitter that all of the other heavy hitters wish they could be. His powers are amazing, and he’s massively skilled, with a storied existence that has played a large role in the history of the Justice Society. However, what’s made Alan Scott so great is his development in later years, including him coming out of the closet as gay. Alan Scott has always changed and grew as a character, and has become even better than ever. While he also doesn’t have much success with solo comics either (although his recent six issue series, Alan Scott: Green Lantern, is brilliant and you should check it out), he has so much else going for him.

1) Hal Jordan

Hal Jordan is the genesis of the entire Green Lantern Corps concept, giving a readers a hero they could love as the mythos developed around him. Hal Jordan has decades of solo stories, and plays well off of a variety of characters. While it’s easy to mock his sometimes simplistic constructs, it can’t be denied that he’s been a massively successful hero. Hal Jordan works so well as a Green Lantern because they’re all basically based on him. His fearlessness and sometimes foolhardy nature makes him entertaining; he always bites off more than he can chew and somehow always gets through it. Hal Jordan is the most entertaining Green Lantern, and the is the heart and soul of the Corps.

Who do you think are the best Green Lanterns? Sound off in the comments below.