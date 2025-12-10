7 Most Powerful Female Justice Leaguers of All Time, Ranked

As DC’s greatest superhero team, there’s no question that the heroes on the Justice League are some of the most powerful. After all, this is a team that counts Batman and Superman as key members and has taken on threats like Darkseid, the Anti-Monitor, and more not just once but countless times over the years. These heroes are the best of the best, protecting the Earth just as much as they protect their own individual corners of it.

The Justice League is also a team with an expansive roster, including some truly formidable female heroes. Over the years, there have been many powerful female heroes who have had membership in the League, each of them playing an important role when it comes to keeping the world safe. However, among that deep roster there are some who are simply more powerful than others, be it through physical strength, skills, or a combination of everything they can do. Here are the seven most powerful of those women — and number one might just be the most powerful Justice League member of them all.

7) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This list wouldn’t be complete without a magic user and when it comes to those, there’s no powerhouse quite like Zatanna. Operating as a member of not just the Justice League but Justice League Dark, Zatanna shines among some major heavyweights among the heroes. After all, how many people can say that they put a spell on Batman? Of course, you don’t have to take our word for it. Even Green Arrow has described Zatanna as the most powerful member of the Justice League.

Zatanna has a pretty wide range of powers even if her “job” is magic. Using her spells, she can do just about anything but she’s also an occult and demonology expert, a master stage magician and escape artist and a skilled hand-to-hand combatant. She’s not someone you’d want to mess with.

6) Starfire

Image courtesy of DC Comics

While most people think of Starfire in connection with Teen Titans, she’s also been a member of the Justice League. an alien princess from the planet Tamaran, Starfire’s Tamaranean physiology allows her to convert ultraviolet radiation into energy. This, in turn, lets her fly at supersonic speeds as well as gives her superhuman strength and durability. She also can release powerful blasts, called star bolts. She’s also skilled in hand-to-hand combat.

Starfire is so powerful between her natural abilities and her fighting skills that she’s been able to beat Donna Troy and has even been able to fight Wonder Woman, albeit for a brief period of time. She can be beaten, and using her blasts does leave her in a weakened state, but she’s a very formidable opponent.

5) Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Honestly, you can put any iteration of Hawkgirl on this list and it counts, but we’re going to go with Kendra. It’s kind of easier than trying to explain convoluted Hawk history, but also Kendra is epic. Kendra has Nth metal enhancements that give her superhuman strength, durability, a healing factor, and flight. She also has vast knowledge thanks to reincarnation and past lives, that makes her a skilled detective, a weapons expert, and more. And, as you might guess, she’s a very well-trained hand-to-hand combatant.

That particular attribute is going to come up a lot on this list, but with Hawkgirl, it’s especially true and really makes her particularly powerful. She’s a powerhouse and she knows how to brawl. She gives as good as she gets and is probably one of the League’s best overall fighters.

4) Black Canary

Black Canary isn’t a god and she doesn’t have alien-derived powers or magic, but she’s not a Justice Leaguer whose bad side anyone would want to be on. While she does have a superpower — her Canary Cry is powerful and impressive — it’s her skills as a martial artist that really make her a force to be reckoned with.

DC even fairly recently solidified how powerful Black Canary actually is. Tom King and Ryan Sook’s Black Canary: Best of the Best saw Black Canary defeat Lady Shiva, highlighting her physical prowess as well as some of her other qualities as a hero and a fighter — including the mental fortitude it takes to be that level of badass.

3) Supergirl

As a Kryptonian, Supergirl, like her cousin Superman, is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC universe. That doesn’t mean she is without weakness — green kryptonite is perhaps the most well-known weakness of all Kryptonians — but they are few which means anyone going up against Supergirl better be pretty tough.

Of course it isn’t just strength that makes Supergirl powerful. It’s the rest of her Kryptonian powers as well. Flight, invulnerability, super stamina, super speed, super senses, heat vision, x-ray vision, etc. are all powers Supergirl has which means that she would be very hard to take down as long as she remained under a yellow sun.

2) Big Barda

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Originally trained as one of Apokolips’ Female Furies, Big Barda is a New God who escaped to Earth along with Mister Miracle. Once on Earth, she brought her strength and skills to the world of heroics and came to serve on various teams, including the Justice League and is easily one of the strongest women to do so.

Big Barda’s powers include immortality, superhuman strength, durability agility, stamina, speed, and even reflexes. She’s a weapons expert and a master of hand-to-hand combat, but she also has a really cool battle armor and wields a Mega-Rod that lets her do even more things, including teleport and manipulate gravity. She’s right up there with Wonder Woman.

1) Wonder Woman

Big Barda being number two on the list makes sense because Wonder Woman is number one. There really isn’t anyone else who could be. Part of the Trinity and one of the pillars of DC’s heroic community, Wonder Woman is the League’s first female member and she’s one of its most important in addition to being the most powerful.

In addition to her incredible powers and her training as an Amazonian warrior, Wonder Woman has incredible leadership skills. She also. has impressive compassion and it’s all of those things together that make her a genuine force. She’s able to be strong, objective, and still have a genuine heart even in the darkest or most challenging of circumstances. One could even go so far as to say that she’s the heart of the League. There’s no one more powerful than her.

