10 DC Supervillains Who Defined the 1980s (& Barely Any Have Been In A Movie)

The 1980s saw some of the most significant shakeups in DC Comics history. In 1985, the Bronze Age ended and paved the way for the Modern Age, which is still going strong today. The Modern Age introduced many violent anti-heroes like DC’s Rorschach and Marvel’s Cable. It also marked the advent of many new villains who were far more vicious and crueler than their predecessors. Also, the first major reboot of DC Comics’ entire multiverse took place in the 80s with Crisis on Infinite Earths, which featured almost every major villain in the company’s history, as well as brand-new evildoers, waging war against countless heroes. As the comics grew darker, so too did the villains, who became more wicked and powerful than ever before.

During the 1980s many iconic supervillains joined the DC Comics’ vast rogues’ gallery and became instant fan favorites. Additionally, some supervillain mantles were taken over by characters who are far more menacing and three-dimensional than their predecessors. The types of villains who emerged during this decade show just how much DC Comics and its universe has evolved.

10) Mongul

The ruthless ruler of Warworld, Mongul, is one of the most feared tyrants in the DC Universe. Debuting in 1980, Mongul is a sadistic dictator who forces his subjects to participate in brutal gladiatorial death games for his own amusement. And of course, Mongul is always seeking to expand his empire across the cosmos. On top of his incredible strength, Mongul possesses menacing weapons, including his planet-destroying Warworld and his mind-altering Black Mercy plants. A longtime enemy of Superman, Mongul’s cunning and cruel mind has made him the villain in some of the Man of Steel’s most critically acclaimed stories, including “For the Man Who Has Everything” and the “Warworld Saga.” Where Superman stands for truth and justice; Mongul stands for fear and oppression.

9) Maxwell Lord

When the wealthy businessman Maxwell Lord first appeared in 1987, he seemed like a genuine ally of the superhero community, having founded Justice League International. However, in reality, Lord wanted nothing less than to destroy what he perceived as humanity’s ultimate threat: superhumans. Ironically, Lord himself is one of DC’s most powerful telepaths. He wiped the entire planet’s memory of him and brainwashed Superman into attacking the Justice League. His most evil deeds occurred during the events of Infinite Crisis, when he murdered Blue Beetle, corrupted Batman’s Brother Eye satellite, and unleashed an army of killer robots on the world’s heroes. One of the greatest masterminds on Earth, Lord has a contingency plan for everything and won’t rest until every superhuman is dead.

8) Parasite

Although the first Parasite, Raymond Jensen, appeared in 1966, it wouldn’t be until 1987 that the most iconic version of the villain, Rudy Jones, made his debut. Jones was a janitor when a lab accident mutated him into a creature that could absorb energy with a touch. Like a vampire, Parasite drains the life force from his victims, which reduces them to lifeless husks. With his boundless hunger, Parasite sees Superman as an endless buffet. Parasite is one of the few villains capable of turning the Man of Steel’s strength against him, as he can absorb the hero’s abilities. This version of Parasite is an incredibly sympathetic character, as his insatiable hunger is analogous to an addiction, and he wants to be cured of his monstrous form.

7) Circe

Wonder Woman’s character is intrinsically tied to Greek legends; so in 1988, DC introduced one of the most infamous witches in mythology: Circe. Like her ancient mythical counterpart, Circe is a cunning and powerful sorceress who enjoys turning people into animals. Circe views Wonder Woman as a threat to her power and she has conjured numerous schemes against the Amazon that are so intricate that they take years to unravel. Her most famous plans include manipulating the Greek Gods of Olympus into a civil war and tricking the Amazons into invading the United States. With her centuries of experience, mastery of arcane magic, methodical mind and extraordinary patience, Circe is one of Wonder Woman’s most persistent and devious foes.

6) Superboy-Prime

Of all the Supermen in the multiverse, Clark Kent, aka Superboy-Prime of Earth-Prime, is the most dangerous. Debuting in 1985 and hailing from a world where heroes only exist in comics, Kent was an average boy until the Crisis on Infinite Earths unlocked his latent Kryptonian abilities. Although initially a hero, Superboy-Prime went insane after his home universe was destroyed and he felt the DC universe had changed for the worse. With reality-shattering strength and trillions of deaths on his hands, Superboy-Prime is a major villain in hit storylines including Infinite Crisis, The Sinestro Corps War, and Final Crisis. Additionally, his insanity and fourth wall-breaking make him a brilliant satire of toxic comic fans. Even with his many atrocities, Superboy-Prime has recently begun an emotional path towards redemption.

5) Trigon

An embodiment of evil, Trigon is one of the most vile and sadistic entities in the DC Multiverse. Introduced in 1980, this nightmarish demon rules over countless worlds in his home dimension of Azarath. He’s always seeking to expand his empire. Trigon has amassed a cult on Earth known as the Church of Blood. To enter the main DC universe, Trigon has sired hundreds of children to act as gateways. His most famous child is none other than the iconic Teen Titan member, Raven. A cunning manipulator with access to boundless demonic magic, Trigon constantly tries to pull his daughter to the dark side and join in his quest for multiversal domination, making him a much more personal and intimidating adversary for the Teen Titans.

4) Killer Croc

Waylon Jones, aka Killer Croc, is simultaneously one of Batman’s most terrifying and most tragic villains. Debuting in 1984, Jones was born with a rare genetic condition that gave him a reptilian appearance. Mocked for his deformity, Jones joined a freak show. However, as he grew older and his condition worsened to the point he looked like a humanoid crocodile, Jones’s continuous societal rejection drove him insane. Now, Killer Croc is a menacing supervillain who lurks in Gotham City’s sewers as an animalistic cannibal. While he’s not the most brilliant villain, Killer Croc’s overwhelming strength, razor-sharp claws, and savage nature make him a menacing foe for the Dark Knight. When society treated him like an unlovable beast, Killer Croc tragically decided to accept his role as a monster.

3) Anti-Monitor

When DC Comics decided to restart its entire history in 1985 with the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, the villain who paved the way for the reboot was the all-powerful Anti-Monitor. This ancient entity rules the antimatter universe and seeks to annihilate the positive universe to expand its empire. By unleashing unstoppable waves of antimatter, the Anti-Monitor effortlessly wiped out almost every Earth in the multiverse, claiming countless lives, including the Flash and Supergirl. The Anti-Monitor was such a powerful threat that it took the combined might of all surviving heroes in the multiverse to defeat him and his legions of shadow demons. Even after his destruction at the end of the crisis, the Anti-Monitor periodically reemerges to wreak havoc on the positive universe.

2) Cheetah

The Cheetah mantle has been worn by Wonder Woman’s archenemies since 1943. Still, the most iconic, strongest, and three-dimensional version of the villain is the third incarnation, Barbara Ann Minerva. Unlike the previous Cheetahs, who had no powers, Minerva possesses the physical appearance, abilities, and savagery of the lethal predator. Debuting in 1987, Minerva is an archeologist who was transformed into a bloodthirsty humanoid cat by the god Urzkartaga. Once a close friend of Wonder Woman, Cheetah blames the heroine for being unable to cure her and now won’t rest until she tastes the hero’s Amazonian blood. Possessing godly power, a madness-inducing bloodlust, and a deep personal connection to Diana, Cheetah has more than earned her role as Wonder Woman’s archenemy.

1) Deathstroke

Introduced in 1980, Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, is the deadliest assassin in the world and the iconic archenemy of the Teen Titans. Originally a participant in a super-soldier experiment that gave him enhanced strength, Deathstroke left the army to become a mercenary. However, this profession led to the loss of his eye and his son Joseph becoming permanently injured. With his cunning mind and vast arsenal, Deathstroke constantly tries to destroy the Teen Titans. His most infamous act was manipulating the hero Terra into betraying her fellow Titans. Yet, despite his ruthless nature, Deathstroke has a warped code of honor that has at times led him to act as an anti-hero. Still, Deathstroke is one of the most manipulative, vicious, and complex killers DC Comics has ever created.

