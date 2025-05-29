Black Canary is Officially DC’s Most Lethal Fighter (But There’s a Catch)

In the DC Comics Universe, superheroes come in all shapes and sizes, with diverse power levels, skills, and abilities. Even the weakest heroes typically possess fighting capabilities that far exceed those of an average human. However, in a universe where superpowers –like flying, running at super speeds, and possessing godlike strength — are commonplace, heroes who lack such abilities are rarely considered “meta.” Nowhere is this distinction more evident than with characters like Black Canary — a hero who consistently punches above her weight class yet is rarely recognized as an “A-list” hero, that is, until now.

Tom King and Ryan Sook’s Black Canary: Best of the Best series not only chronicles how Dinah Lance proves herself to be the DC Comics Universe’s most dangerous melee champion, but also argues that hand-to-hand combat specialists like herself, her mother Dinah Drake, and even Lady Shiva deserve greater recognition and respect as true experts of the ultimate superhero skill, namely taking out opponents.

The Black Canary Has Always Been A (Low-Key) Contender

Black Canary has long been at the forefront of DC’s unarmed, non-superpowered heroes. Beginning with Dinah Drake — the original Black Canary — she has, pound for pound, stood as one of DC’s greatest vigilantes for over eight decades. Unlike Batman, whose limitless resources can fund advanced technologies to augment his abilities, Drake relied solely on her martial arts mastery, unwavering determination, and police training to fuel her crime-fighting prowess. These skills not only made her a formidable hero but also earned her a place in the era’s premier superhero team — the Justice Society of America. As such, she brought a different type of mentality — a grittiness — to “superheroing” that no hero with superpowers could ever understand.

As the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — and such is the case with Drake’s daughter, Dinah Lance, the current Black Canary. Not only has she carried on her mother’s distinctive hand-to-hand combat style, but she has also elevated it to new heights. Like her mother, Dinah’s exceptional skills have earned her a place on this generation’s premier super-team, the Justice League. However, as Best of the Best suggests, the key difference between mother and daughter lies in their mindsets. Having witnessed her mother’s struggles as a hero — and endured the intensity of her mother’s training — Dinah grew into a more mentally resilient hero. Yet, her brand of heroism is also shaped by a healthy dose of skepticism and pragmatism.

Despite their determined efforts to serve and contribute to the fight against crime, neither Dinah Drake nor her daughter, Dinah Laurel Lance, has ever been considered “blue-chip” hero material by editors or fans. During her tenure as the Black Canary, Drake remained a capable but junior superhero, often stepping in when the narrative required. As for Lance, despite clearly surpassing her mother in martial prowess, recognition of Black Canary’s combat abilities has remained limited, rarely elevating her to the status of a top-tier hero. For many fans, her defining trait has been her unique superpower — her “Canary Cry” — rather than her impressive fighting skills.

Black Canary Didn’t Just Win She Dominated

King and Sook’s Best of the Best finally gives Black Canary the recognition she deserves for her non-superpowered combat prowess. Though it took everything she had, she defeated Lady Shiva — even if, bound by her agreement with Savage, she ultimately surrendered the fight. This victory stands as the clearest testament to her hand-to-hand combat skills, which Sook’s artwork vividly portrays throughout the series. From her grueling training sessions with Wildcat to sparring with Batman himself, every drop of blood, sweat, and tears underscores her relentless dedication to the art of fighting. More than anything, it proves just how badass she is when “throwing hands.”

Beyond showcasing Lance’s physical prowess, the series also highlights the other qualities that define the greatest melee fighters: mental toughness, tactical acumen, and resilience. After all, simply choosing to fight a “stone-cold killer” like Lady Shiva is bold enough — but having the willpower to endure Shiva’s brutal onslaught, ultimately outlast her, and break her after securing a “side win” over Savage speaks volumes about Lance’s mindset. Her toughness is undeniable, but so is her healthy skepticism toward heroic titles. The series proved that not only is Lance Shiva’s physical equal, but she is also her mental superior.

Black Canary Proves That Non-Superpowered Heroes Matter

The series wasn’t just about Black Canary’s ascent to becoming the greatest hand-to-hand combat specialist in the DC Universe — it also explored the role of non-superpowered characters within the hierarchy of the DC superhero community. The fight itself presents a compelling case for significantly elevating the status of heroes like Black Canary, who rely on skill rather than superpowers. Lance demonstrates that, with rigorous training and unwavering dedication, an elite fighter can stand toe-to-toe with even those considered superpowered.

Black Canary also demonstrated that common human traits such as courage, determination, and loyalty could be superpowers under the right conditions. In some ways, this serves as a tribute to her mother. It highlights the unwavering dedication, hard work, and considerable luck required to be a hero without relying on inherent superpowers. Moreover, it honors Drake’s legacy as a formidable hero who, through training, ingenuity, and experience, could dish out punishment as effectively as anyone else.

From a fan’s perspective, Best of the Best also proves that there is a lot more story left to be told about Dinah Lance’s Black Canary — and other non-superpowered superheroes. There is no need to infuse these stories with cosmic threats or world-ending stakes. Simply focusing on the personal and, at times, brutal challenges of characters who rely solely on their innate abilities and training can be just as compelling and engaging as the more fantastical stories.