7 Strongest Human DC Heroes, Ranked by Power

DC Comics has long been the home of the most powerful heroes in comics. Power creep in superhero comics started almost immediately; Superman was powerful when he first appeared, but it would take years for his power set to coalesce into something solid. As his powers reached the new levels of ridiculousness (I vaguely remember pre-Crisis Superman being able to destroy solar systems with a sneeze, although I could be misremembering), so did those of the rest of the universes. That power level lowered again in the post-Crisis years, but has been steadily rising over the years since.

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Many of DC’s most powerful heroes aren’t human, but that doesn’t mean homo sapiens is weak. DC has many strong humans among their ranks, heroes whose power has allowed them to stand with the toughest villains out there. These are Marvel’s seven strongest human heroes, men and women with amazing physical might.

7) Cassie Sandsmark

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Wonder Girl is venerable DC mantle, with several young heroines taking up the name over the years. Cassie Sandsmark was the second one, joining Diana as a sidekick as her powers developed. It was soon revealed that she was the child of Zeus, gifting her with great physical strength and speed. She’s not as strong as her mentor, but she’s still very strong, and has been able to punch it out with some of the strongest villains out there. She’s not as popular as she once was, but she’s still as strong as she once was.

6) Donna Troy

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Donna Troy’s origin has got quite complicated, but she’s without a doubt one of the strongest humans out there. An orphan raised by Hippolyta, she was gifted with a portion of Wonder Woman’s power and became the first Wonder Girl. She’s a founding Teen Titans and has led the Titans, facing off against powerful foes with teams and one her own. She’s even been Wonder Woman before, battling her powerful foes. She’s one of the strongest members of the Titans families of teams, her Amazonian combat training making her a way more formidable hero than otherwise.

5) Cyborg

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Cyborg has been a Teen Titan, a Titan, and a member of the Justice League, proving just how strong he is. He’s one of DC’s greatest tanks, his cybernetic systems giving him fantastic strength and durability. Since his origin was changed and his powers have become Mother Box-based, he’s become even more powerful than before, able to shape his body parts into anything he wants them to be and control technology as well. It’s hard to know exactly what his strength level is; at one point, Donna was stronger than him but that has seemed to change with his powers upgrade. He’s stronger than ever and has been proving it with the Titans.

4) Atom-Smasher

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The Justice Society is the first superteam, and they’ve had plenty of very strong members. However, one the strongest (the actual strongest will be on this list) is Atom-Smasher. The grandson of the villain Cyclotron and the god-son of the original Atom, he had super strength and durability, along with the power to grow larger, his strength going up as he grew. He was able to punch it out with Black Adam when the anti-hero was on the team (Adam isn’t on this list, because he’s not always technically a hero). Before Power Girl, Captain Marvel, and Black Adam joined the modern team, he was its heaviest hitter.

3) Mary Marvel

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Mary Marvel never gets the credit she deserves for how powerful she is. Billy Batson’s sister was gifted half his power as Captain Marvel by the Wizard Shazam, becoming the fantastic Mary Marvel. She’s known for her bubbly personality and innocence, but anyone who thinks that makes her a pushover in a fight is dead wrong. She’s extremely powerful, strong, and fast, and is an asset to any superteam she joins. Captain Marvel’s enemies have underestimated her to their embarrassment many times over the years.

2) Captain Atom

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Captain Atom is a powerhouse, the inspiration for Doctor Manhattan. His powers are derived from the quantum skin of an alien ship he was piloting when it exploded, giving power over atoms and energy, as well as some time-based powers. He gained titanic super strength, to the point that he can fight Superman successfully. He also has matter and energy controlling abilities and a high degree of invulnerability. DC K.O. reminded readers just how powerful he is, and maybe we’ll get to see more from Nathaniel Adam soon.

1) Captain Marvel

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Captain Marvel is a DC legend (technically, a Fawcett legend, but Fawcett Publications hasn’t existed since DC sued them into oblivion). Young Billy Batson was chosen by the Wizard Shazam to be his new champion, given the power of some of the greatest heroes and gods in Earth’s history. As Captain Marvel, he earned the nickname of “Earth’s Mightiest Mortal” and has spent years proving it. This is someone who can fight Kryptonians and still have a chance against them even if he doesn’t spam magical lightning. Sometimes he’s underestimated, but he’s more than proven that he’s at the top of human power rankings.

Who do you think is DC’s strongest human? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!